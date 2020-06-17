Coronavirus Economy: Waiting For A 'Blue Pill'

While the euro area, UK, Sweden and Canada could be among the least affected countries, the U.S., China, India, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan could suffer even greater economic losses.

In case of a new coronavirus wave later in the year with no vaccine available, different countries will be hit unequally, which offers investment opportunities.

The only COVID-crisis resolution strategy available now looks like 2009’s Swine Flu course of action, with governments simply waiting for a vaccine to remove coronavirus from political agenda.

Background

According to the WHO data, as of June 2020, the top 12 worst virus-hit countries include:

U.S. Brazil Russia India U.K. Spain Italy Peru Iran Germany Turkey Chile

Here under the term “hit” I mean a simple number of confirmed cases in each country. But what really matters for us is the impact of COVID-19 on each of these countries. The current coronavirus crisis is by no means a simple emergency like the 2009 Swine Flu, for example. It’s a problem of both economic resilience and the resilience of national healthcare systems in different countries. Although the data provided by Business Insider shows that globally in terms of fatality rate it stands on a par with a Swine Flu, which ravaged in 2009-2010 and killed an estimated 151,700-575,400 people, we see a drastic difference from its economic impact.

Despite huge economic costs from COVID-19 lockdowns, we see that most politicians in the world and in the U.S. as well simply follow an 11-year old Swine Flu strategy, when in 2009 after several months of virus outbreaks pharma companies ultimately developed new vaccines, and the issue was completely removed from political and economic agenda. In a similar vein, now we are simply waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine and hope for an economic rebound afterwards. This is a dangerous game, since no one can predict when it will be ready. I call this strategy a “blue pill” scenario. It combines a development of COVID-19 vaccine along with no further virus mutation (say, COVID-20, for example, which would require an absolutely new vaccine), which means an end to the global pandemic.

Many countries would take such "blue pill” “to remain in blissful ignorance” as in the Matrix film, since in reality, governments can control only the virus proliferation speed through nationwide or localized lockdowns. But what if the second coronavirus wave emerges with no vaccine available?

I call this scenario a “red pill” option that “reveals an unpleasant truth”. Treating COVID-19 without vaccines requires a qualified staff, availability of diagnostic tests and expensive medical devices such as ventilators, personal protective equipment, and so on. In general, we can conclude that:

The better national healthcare system is, the fewer people are severely affected by coronavirus in the long term.

The other factors which have greater significance in the no-vaccine environment include:

Size and quality of army. The experience many countries got in March-April 2019 trying to sustain an avalanche-like rapidity of new coronavirus cases demonstrated a great importance of army and its separate units. For example, engineering troops should be ready to quickly deploy field hospitals, CBRN defense troops should have enough equipment and materials to disinfect large public facilities and spaces, and defense medical officers should be able to support their civilian counterparts. All this combined leads to a flattening of the coronavirus curve and avoidance of chaos within the civilian healthcare system. Even in the virus hotspots like Lombardy in Italy or Russia, where the number of new cases rose exponentially in March-April 2019, military forces effectively supported national healthcare and death care industries. At least, we didn’t see there such abnormal things like a use of refrigerated trucks for transporting coronavirus bodies or mass graves. Ability of police to enforce self-isolation for all residents of the country. If the government announces a national lockdown, it should be able to effectively enforce it, collect fines for violating self-isolation, verify digital travel passes, track virus carriers through mobile apps and so on. If people do not comply with these requirements, the only result from such lockdowns will be an increased economic loss. Ability to work remotely. If you are a teacher or designer, you can use Zoom or Skype for online communication and still receive money for your work. If you are a waiter or a barber, for example, you need to physically go to your coffee-room or saloon, since you cannot receive money online in times of lockdowns. Size of personal savings. If you have a banking account with enough spendings, you can allow self-isolation, at least for some time. The other situation is when you need to take loans just to be able to survive; this can challenge the national banking system and cause a full-blown credit crisis like in 2008. Social discipline. Indeed, this frequently ignored aspect can also contribute to our understanding of an unequal virus impact on different countries. In order to reduce virus proliferation speed, people need to wear face masks in public spaces, comply with self-isolation requirements, and maintain social distance. We saw a high level of social discipline in Germany in the height of coronavirus crisis, and almost none of that in the U.S. with its mass protests and riots.

Let’s assume that later in the year we indeed meet a second wave of coronavirus with no vaccine available. Which countries will be better positioned to it?

Top Winners

Here I see two main aspects. The first one is related to the social quarantine fatigue. The reality has shown that under the “normal” circumstances people cannot be quarantined more or less strictly longer than 2 months. Moreover, the public perception of COVID-19 is somewhat dubious, partly due to a wide variety of its symptoms ranging from hyposmia/anosmia to pneumonia, and partly due to the assumption that it affects more severely elderly people and people with weakened immune system. The total number of COVID-19 infections is obviously higher than lab-confirmed cases and hospitalizations. The virus fatality rate, as compared to other pandemics, is not extremely high, and this explains why many people and even some politicians like Brazil president Bolsonaro increasingly adopt a coronavirus denial approach. This means that in the longer term, governments cannot control the virus proliferation speed, cannot flatten the coronavirus curve and cannot keep an “appropriate” new case data.

Another problem is a fraud and/or incomplete statistics. I assume we can expect that in the euro area such countries as Germany, France, Italy, and Spain provide more or less accurate data which adequately reflects the current situation with a coronavirus crisis there. Greater problems can occur in Portugal, Finland, Greece, Slovakia, and Slovenia, all publishing subdued figures. Also, I doubt the data coming from Russia, China and India, especially related to a coronavirus fatality rate.

If the second wave of COVID-19 starts with no vaccine available, or a completely new strain of coronavirus, say, COVID-20, emerges, that means a return to a better national healthcare system principle.

I believe, the euro area has the greatest ability to sustain new pandemics. Its core countries have demonstrated a strong resilience of their national healthcare systems to virus outbreaks, especially Germany and France, and gained a valuable experience in tackling the crisis.

Second, outside of the euro area, Sweden and to some extent the U.K. are also well-positioned to a new coronavirus wave, especially as compared to Norway and Central and Eastern European countries (Poland, Romania, Bulgaria). Their national healthcare systems gained a valuable experience in combating coronavirus without nationwide lockdowns.

Also, Canada proved to be much more prepared to the pandemics than the rest of the North American continent.

Probable Underperformers

On the other side, I see China and India as two main countries which can be hit far more severely than now. In China, we already see the early signs of a second coronavirus wave, with renewed “targeted” lockdowns being imposed starting from June 2020. The country policymakers are trying to engineer some sort of a “middle way” between the need to revive its national economy and to prevent a new coronavirus wave. Aside from a social quarantine fatigue, the economic costs of the previous nationwide coronavirus lockdown in China were also high, especially taking into account its export-oriented economy.

The U.S. releases the mostly reliable statistical data, but its national healthcare system is barely sustaining the current COVID-19 wave. Now, the U.S. policymakers are waiting for a “blue pill” solution, which would restart its economic engine without the need to adjust and reform the national healthcare system. In case of a new COVID-19 wave or an emergence of COVID-20 strain, the U.S. can face even greater fatality rates and a cancellation of economic rebound hopes. Moreover, it’s almost guaranteed that the population in such case is affected more severely, running out of personal savings. In the longer term, I see this country among the main victims of a new coronavirus wave.

In South America, almost all countries will experience a continuation of coronavirus epidemy under a no-vaccine scenario, with Argentina having good chances to surpass Brazil. It has almost no experience in dealing with large-scale coronavirus outbreaks, combined with more serious intrinsic economic problems.

Australia and New Zealand look also very vulnerable in case of further pandemics. They have only limited experience in treating COVID-19, and in the longer term cannot allow strict lockdowns.

Japan can be hit very hard by the next COVID-19 or COVID-20 wave. The reasons here are almost identical to that in Australia and New Zealand, but the density of population in Japan makes this country even more vulnerable in the face of a new coronavirus threat.

All these countries in case of a “red pill” scenario will need to teach hard lessons, including the advantages of cremation over the burial of the dead, quick field hospital construction, organization of work of healthcare staff, and many other aspects of daily coronavirus routine. And all these healthcare-related lessons will be taught amid an economic exhaustion from the previous coronavirus wave.

Conclusion

For us, this means that the euro area, Sweden and Canada offer greater investment returns, as compared to Australia, New Zealand and Japan. In the currency market, I see a solid upside potential for such pairs like EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD, EUR/JPY, and EUR/NOK.

I suggest waiting for any negative news coming out from China, and in case of a growing evidence supporting a new coronavirus wave theory, start buying euro assets, getting rid of securities from probable underperformers (Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, India).

Among the European economies, I would pay a closer attention to Portugal, Ireland, Norway, Finland and Central and Eastern European countries. They also can be among the main victims of a new coronavirus wave, although the impact of a new virus would be probably less severe for them as compared to the Asian and South American economies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.