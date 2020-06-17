Three hedge funds hold at least 34% of APRN outstanding shares. As long as these funds keep their positions, APRN's shares will be less liquid.

After reading the retail sales data for May, I began analyzing Blue Apron's (NYSE:APRN) SEC Filings to see if I could find some information to support a theory that I'm studying. I was unsuccessful in finding this information, but I came across a couple of filings that intrigued me. My goal with this article is to analyze several 13G fillings that occurred over the past few months and see if we can use this information to shed more light on Blue Apron's future.

I want to be upfront: I strongly do not believe that there's a possibility of a takeover. Furthermore, I do not think that one of these positions will result in an activist being elected to the board. According to Blue Apron's last quarterly filing, Matthew Salzberg holds 68.3% of the voting power. This means that the company is controlled and can control all matters submitted to the company's stockholders for approval. Included in this is the election of directors, and merger and acquisition approval.

D.E. Shaw Group

As of May 18, D.E. Shaw & Company owned 5.3% (511,156) of APRN's Class A common stock. In early April, D.E. Shaw Group held 5.2% (424,863). What this tells us is the D.E. Shaw Group did not want the $75 million shelf offering to dilute its position. Also, we can assume that D.E. Shaw Group believed that the shelf offering was a good thing for the company and consequently should be a good thing for its shareholders in the future.

D.E. Shaw Group has been around for more than 30 years and has more than $50 million of AUM. Their investment strategy is based on quantitative and computational techniques that they developed. These techniques, combined with fundamental analysis, are used to evaluate their discretionary investment activities, which, in my opinion, is where Blue Apron fits in their portfolio. (Description Source: D.E. Shaw & Company)

Bessemer Venture Partners

Bessemer Venture Partners, referred to as BVP in this article, had more than $5 billion in AUM in 2017. A quick analysis of their past and current investments, this hedge fund focuses on technology-heavy companies. Companies like LinkedIn, Pinterest, Yelp, and WIX.com, just to name a few.

As of Feb. 14, BVP held 15.7% (1,419,185) of APRN's Class A common stock. I did not find any later fillings after this point. According to the company's website, they are still invested in Blue Apron.

Parian Global Management LP

According to whalewisdom.com, Parian Global Management is a hedge fund with four clients and almost $400 million in AUM. On Feb. 19, this fund had 6.4% (490,500) of the APRN's Class A common stock. As reported by whalewisdom.com, they sold all of their investments in APRN (490,500 shares) on May 15. They probably bought these shares at around $3.60 and sold them at $ 7.80, giving them the possibility of a 100% ROI.

DPH Advisors Fund 2 LP

On May 26th, DPH Holdings Ltd bought 1,334,499 (possible purchase price of $ 8.80). After that, they made a series of smaller purchases. Currently, DPH owns 15.6% of APRN's Class A common stock. I estimate that their average purchase is $8.80. DHP Is a small hedge fund that does not have a website or a linked in page.

Conclusion

Three hedge funds hold at least 34% of APRN outstanding shares. As long as these funds keep their positions, APRN's shares will be less liquid. There's a significant downside risk for APRN investors. If DPH or BVP decide to liquidate their position, the stock price will surely go down as their 30-day average trading volume is only 1.5 million. I'm still neutral on this stock, but I'm encouraged by these recently large purchases. Due to these highly concentrated positions mentioned above, I would recommend an investor to use an options strategy to invest in APRN.

