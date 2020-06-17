Our Q3-20 target for PLTM is at $10 per share.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Platinum Weekly report, in which we discuss platinum prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM).

PLTM has come under pressure since the start of June, reflecting a contraction in safe-haven demand for precious metals (bar palladium) due to increased investor conviction to chase risk again thanks to the unprecedented support from the Fed, major central banks, and governments.

That said, we continue to believe that a positive shift in sentiment has emerged in favor of platinum since the start of Q2, as evident in the increase in spec/ETF demand.

We think that the current platinum price offers great long-term value, even though the market is likely to post a surplus this year and next.

Our Q3-20 target for PLTM is at $10 per share.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PLTM

PLTM, which was created in January 2018, is directly impacted by the fluctuations of platinum spot prices because the Funds physically holds platinum bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank.

The investment objective of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust is to replicate the performance of the price of platinum, less trust expenses (0.50%), according to the official Graniteshares’ website.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the platinum bars.

PLTM is the lowest-cost ETF on the market, with an expense ratio of 0.50%. PLTM competes with the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT), which was created in October 2010, which is however more expensive considering that its expense ratio is at 0.60%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community slashed by the equivalent of roughly 94 koz its net long position in NYMEX platinum in the week to June 9, according to the CFTC. This was the 2nd consecutive weekly decline in the net spec length and the largest since April.

The bout of spec selling has come amid a broad-based wave of spec selling in the precious metals complex, in part owing to a decline in safe-haven bids. This is consistent with the rebound in US real rates, which points to expectations for stronger economic growth.

That said, we continue to believe that a positive shift in sentiment has emerged since the start of Q2. If we are proven correct, net long speculative positions in NYMEX – currently at 986 koz – could retest their year high of 3.380 million oz.

Implications for PLTM: The large room for additional speculative buying is strongly positive for the NYMEX platinum spot price and thus PLTM.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought platinum to the tune of 7 koz in the week to June 12, according to our estimates.

This was the 4th straight week of inflows. Although ETF inflows have decelerated in recent weeks, the monthly pace of net inflow increased to 122 koz as of June 12, vs 91 koz in the prior week.

We argue that a positive shift in sentiment among ETF investors has also emerged in favor of platinum. The shift was triggered by the realization that the platinum price had become way too cheap compared to the palladium price. This could no longer be ignored.

Although we contend that the platinum market is in a relatively more bearish posture than the palladium market in the near term, it is important to remember that the long-term picture for the platinum market is bright and that a deficit will re-emerge in the years to come.

As a result, the current platinum price offers great long-term value for patient investors. We are long-term investors.

Implications for PLTM: The increase in investment demand for platinum will partly offset the decline in consumption from other sectors, most notably the automotive and the jewelry sector. This should offer some support to the NYMEX platinum spot price and thus PLTM.

Closing thoughts

We believe that a positive shift in sentiment has emerged since the start of Q2 in favor of platinum, which could potentially push PLTM strongly higher in the months ahead.

Although PLTM has come under recent downward pressure of late, this is the result of broad-based selling across the entire precious metals space, especially gold and silver. This reflects a monetization of hedges because investors are willing to chase risk again after massive policy support from central banks (especially the Fed, which has a legal monopoly on the dollar).

This current bout of profit-taking in PLTM should prove relatively transient. Once short-term players are out of the market, the uptrend in PLTM should resume.

Our Q3-20 target for PLTM is at $10 per share.

