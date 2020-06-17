Overview

We believe that LogMeIn (LOGM) faces tough competitions across all of its business segments. It faces the likes of Zoom (ZM) and RingCentral (RNG) in communications, Okta (OKTA) in IAM (Identity and Access Management), and Zendesk (ZEN), TeamViewer (OTCPK:TMVWY) and many other privately owned players in customer/IT support. The company was well-known for its remote desktop solution before it made a series of acquisitions and merged with Citrix's (CTXS) GoTo business in 2016. As of 2019, the GoTo business made up over 50% of the company's $1.3 billion revenue, with growth declining to a low single-digit over the last two years. We think that LogMeIn may need a major refocus. We will assign a neutral rating on the stock for now.

Risk

Upon its merging with GoTo in 2017, LogMeIn was eyeing the opportunities to be market leaders across three attractive technology segments: UCC unified collaborations/communications, IAM, and customer service.

However, these are also the segments in which we see fast-growing players like Zoom in UCC, Okta in IAM, and Zendesk in customer service. Most of these players consistently grow at 20-40% YoY and continue to gain market shares. On the other hand, LogMeIn's growth since the acquisition has been decaying rapidly to ~3.5% in 2019.

Consequently, LogMeIn looks very far away from where it expected to be. Despite the attractive TAM opportunities and consistent spending in sales and marketing, it has not seemed to gain a meaningful share of the market. Within the same period, LogMeIn has spent 35-37% of its revenue on sales and marketing annually. This level of spending is on par with most +20%, 30%, or 40% growers we regularly cover in SaaS space.

In our view, LogMeIn's lack of brand integration in light of its past acquisitions may have also affected its underperformance in marketing. LogMeIn has 19 different brands at the moment, which can potentially lead to spreading its marketing effort too thin. Some of its GoTo offerings and LogMeIn-branded offerings, for instance, will benefit from more integrations, which we think should drive efficiencies in its go-to-market and simplifying its marketing messages.

Zendesk has done it in recent times, wherein it unified a few brands it acquired under different functional categories that have straightforward names (Support, Guide, Chat). In that sense, we believe that a strategic product portfolio review, which may involve LogMeIn retiring some of the less successful offerings while consolidating some of its brands, can potentially offer upsides. It will not be a straightforward task, however, given the number of different offerings and teams LogMeIn has to reorganize. It also means increasing LogMeIn's investments in R&D. Since 2016, LogMeIn's R&D spending as a percentage of revenue has dropped from ~16% to ~13% in 2019. This figure has relatively been lower than its peers, such as Zendesk or Okta, which typically spends +25% of revenue on R&D.

Upside

LogMeIn has a strong balance sheet. It had ~$189 million of cash and cash equivalents as of Q1 2020, while the business has a relatively consistent double-digit FCF (Free Cash Flow) margin over the last three to four years.

As such, LogMeIn can always use the dry powder to either repurchase shares or pay dividends through another capital return plan. In 2017, the board approved a three-year capital return plan, which would return over $700 million to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends.

Valuation

We have a mixed outlook on LogMeIn. At expected 4-5% revenue growth with declining gross margin, it is difficult to justify an overweight position on the stock. On the other hand, it still has decent offerings across various attractive spaces such as UCC, IAM, and customer support, along with a strong balance sheet that would help in any potential turnaround situation. In our view, LogMeIn lacks a strategic direction. Despite the seemingly attractive ~3x P/S, which has also fallen from ~6x in mid-2018, we will maintain our neutral rating on the stock.

