According to Financial Times sources, SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCPK:SFTBF; OTCPK:SFTBY) has invested $500 million in a Credit Suisse (CS) supply chain finance fund that has considerable exposure to companies backed by the Japanese tech conglomerate's Vision Fund. The Swiss bank launched the fund together with specialist Greensill Capital. The Vision Fund, on the other hand, has invested a total of $1,455 million in Greensill. This investment once again increases SoftBank's exposure to a group of struggling start-ups, not only as an equity investor but (indirectly) as a creditor as well. At the same time, the company remains highly leveraged even after getting billions in Sprint Corp.'s debt off its balance sheet.

Increased Exposure

Various media reports criticize the investment primarily for conflicts of interest which might come at the expense of third party investors. Yet, I believe that it is risky for SoftBank as well. The deal once again increases SoftBank's exposure to Vision Fund investments. According to marketing documents cited by the Financial Times, four of the fund's ten largest exposures were to Vision Fund backed companies. Those companies - which account for about 15 percent of the fund's total volume - include hotel company Oyo and car subscription supplier Fair, both of which are struggling. So the group now is one of those companies' largest shareholders as well as a significant creditor, albeit indirectly. In the case of Oyo, SoftBank's CEO and largest shareholder, Masayoshi Son, has also personally guaranteed loans given to founder Ritesh Agarwal by a consortium of banks including Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) in order to acquire more shares.

SoftBank is increasingly financially involved on all sides. Thus, the start-up ecosystem is more and more centered around SoftBank. It is already by far the largest equity investor of many of the companies it backs. Now, it is also on the way to become one of the largest creditors. That also means that the potential negative effect of those investments failing is growing in lockstep. Notably, investors have recently withdrawn about $1.5 billion from the supply chain fund following a number of high profile defaults including NMC Health plc (OTC:NMMCF;OTCPK:NMHLY).

Conflict of Interest

Especially the role of Greensill Capital furthermore creates a conflict of interest. One Vision Fund investee is distributing outside investors' money to other investees. This could be problematic if third party investors were unaware of SoftBank's substantial interest in Greensill. On the other hand, that was never a secret albeit apparently not separately disclosed.

Be that as it may, the optics may still be seen with suspicion by co-investors. Arguably, SoftBank could have taken its $500 million and invested it directly into the Vision Fund backed companies. Or it could have invested entirely outside its existing portfolio, if the aim was to diversify. So, the only real reason I can see for SoftBank to proceed exactly the way it did would be to attempt to improve access to not only its own but also third parties' capital to its investees. If therefore third parties were to withdraw funds, SoftBank could be forced to invest even more of its own capital to keep all its chips in play.

The Debt-Problem Still Exists

There is still the problem with the debt load. SoftBank still has consolidated net debt of about ¥11 trillion (a little over $100 billion) even after offloading some $40 billion of Sprint Corp. debt. The company's CEO, Mr. Son, points to the non-recourse nature of much of the liabilities and thus estimates the true figure closer to ¥3.5 trillion (close to $33 billion). Then again, non-recourse or not, the debt will have to be paid or SoftBank loses its assets to creditors. So I believe one should keep one's eyes more closely on the consolidated figure.

In order to address this problem, SoftBank wants to monetize $42 billion in assets. Besides (presumably) a portion of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA), that will probably include the majority of its 24.7 percent ownership interest in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) which could go to partner Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCQX:DTEGF;OTCQX:DTEGY) below its full long-term value.

At the same time, the company continues to conduct massive buybacks - a practice that I believe to be extremely risky given the circumstances. The company has already spent almost ¥500 trillion (about $4.7 billion) on buybacks since March 13th. The limits of the current buyback resolution are all but reached after only three months. I would by no means be surprised if there was to be a follow up program rather soon. While I am not opposed to buybacks per se - on the contrary, in many cases they are a very appropriate instrument to create long-term value - it should be remembered that every yen that SoftBank spends on those programs is increasing the net debt per share further.

Conclusion

SoftBank is increasing its exposure to Vision Fund backed startups even further. More and more, it is financially involved on multiple levels both as a lender and as a shareholder. The relative importance of SoftBank as a provider of capital for its portfolio companies is growing. If the trend continues in that direction, SoftBank will eventually need to spend even more if it wants to keep all its investments in play. At the same time, the amount of skin in the game is growing with every further direct or indirect investment. Unlike what the FT article insinuates, I am not as much concerned with the optics. In all fairness, I believe that if there will be damage to the reputation of a party, that party is most likely going to be Credit Suisse. But all in all, I believe that the risk profile has shifted further in an unfavorable manner.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with the utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his or her own due diligence and research.

Kindly note that this article was written on June 16th. There may be more recent developments by the time of publication.