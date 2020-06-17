The Bulls And Bears Appear Evenly Matched For Now (Technically Speaking For 6/17)

While industrial production did turn positive, most of the gains from the last expansion are still gone.

Fed Chair Powell gave his semi-annual testimony to Congress yesterday. His opening remarks contained a key warning (emphasis added):

... the levels of output and employment remain far below their pre-pandemic levels, and significant uncertainty remains about the timing and strength of the recovery. Much of that economic uncertainty comes from uncertainty about the path of the disease and the effects of measures to contain it. Until the public is confident that the disease is contained, a full recovery is unlikely. Moreover, the longer the downturn lasts, the greater the potential for longer-term damage from permanent job loss and business closures. Long periods of unemployment can erode workers' skills and hurt their future job prospects.

According to the Fed's projections, economic activity in 2020 will be negative while long-term growth prospects are extremely volatile. Policy-makers should take this into account when considering policy options.

While everyone was understandably cheering yesterday's retail sales numbers, the industrial production data was less impressive (emphasis added).

Total industrial production increased 1.4 percent in May, as many factories resumed at least partial operations following suspensions related to COVID-19. Even so, total industrial production in May was 15.4 percent below its pre-pandemic level in February.

The charts place the release into a 5-year context: While yesterday's release did turn the results positive, about 2/3 of this expansion's gains have still been wiped out. It will take a long time for this coincidental metric to return to pre-pandemic levels.

James Picerno -- one of my favorite online analysts -- argues that recent data indicates the recession is over. However, he adds several important caveats. First:

The obvious caveat is that the revival of growth coincides with an economy that’s been heavily battered and the recovery road is littered with many pitfalls.

Second:

The main risk factor is the coronavirus. The key question: When will an effective vaccine arrive that’s widely distributed? Meanwhile, the possibility of a second wave in the fall and winter lurks. How might a resurgence in infections and deaths affect the recovery? Unclear, although it’s safe to assume that it won’t help, although it’s open for debate just how much of an economic setback a second wave would unleash.

Picerno makes a very valid point: recent data has been positive. But I'm not sold on the rebound argument just yet. While the recent data is obviously encouraging, it's only one month of data, which, in and of itself, isn't a solid trend. And, the speed at which the economy shifted from "moderate" growth and record low unemployment to levels last seen 10+ years ago is stunning. I'm more comfortable with saying the economy is probably in a transition to growth and that we need a few more months of data to be sure.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

We're back to the rallying treasury market/sell-off in the equity market dynamic. The long-end of the curve was up modestly; the belly of the curve was more or less unchanged. The larger-cap averages were off modestly while the smaller-cap indexes posted larger losses. A majority of sectors were lower. However, the top-performing sectors were the old standbys of tech and communication services. Traders continue to take profits in energy and financials.

Let's start with the treasury market: The IEF has returned to trading in a range between 120.7 and 122.4. This is the price range where the IEF traded for a long time. The TLT, meanwhile, is still below the 161 level, which acted as support for most of April and May. The good news for the stock bulls is that the ETF hasn't moved above the 161 level. But neither has it continued to move lower.

Let's turn to today's SPY chart: This is what I call a "center of gravity" day, where prices simply trade around a level. Prices did end the day near lows and after a sell-off. But the drop wasn't that large in the big scheme of things. The 2-week chart is also a "center of gravity" chart, with prices using the 311 area as a fulcrum.

Finally, let's look at the daily SPY chart: Prices are above the 200-day EMA. But they've broken the uptrend that connects the lows of late March, mid-May, and mid-June. Momentum has given a sell-signal.

As we enter the summer doldrums, it's easy to think that we're entering a period of consolidation. The fact the treasury market hasn't meaningfully sold-off implies there's at least a short-term top in the equity markets. But we're starting to see a rebound in the data. Combine that with the massive amount of stimulus already approved, and there's good reason to argue we won't be seeing a major sell-off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.