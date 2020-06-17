3 Exceptional Dividend Blue Chips I'll Buy For My Retirement Portfolio During The Next Correction

O, CMI, and ANTM are the three dividend blue chips I look forward to buying during the next correction, each at good buy prices or better. This article walks you through the precise decision-making process that will eventually lead me to add these safe income gems to my retirement portfolio.

The Dividend Kings Phoenix Watchlist serves as my personal correction watchlist for opportunistic buying whenever the next market downturn strikes. Its timing, duration, or magnitude is irrelevant to us and our cash+bond piles.

Correction risk is high, but all that high valuations tell us is that long-term returns are going to be much lower than investors have enjoyed historically.

Ignoring economic fundamentals and COVID-19 reality, the S&P 500 has soared higher in a "hopium rally" that leaves us with the most overvalued market in 19 years.

The market has gone a bit mad recently, with rampant speculation of the variety not seen since the tech bubble.

(Source: Imgflip)

A lot of investors think we're in a bubble right now and it's not hard to see why.

Despite some blockbuster retail sales growth in May, the Weekly Economic Index, which tracks 10 daily/weekly economic reports (including retail sales), has struggled to bounce back from its April -48% GDP growth estimate (annualized, which is how the figure is always reported).

(Source: NY Fed, Dallas Fed, Harvard)

In fact, the WEI, which is updated every Tuesday and Thursday, is currently estimating the economy is growing at -43%, slightly better than the -48% bottom hit in April.

While Q2 is expected to be followed by the strongest growth ever reported in Q3 and Q4 (barring a significant second wave of the virus in the fall) the magnitude of a -40+% contraction is stunning.

(Source: Ben Carlson)

It's on par with the worst US contractions in history, including the -38.1% GDP decline following WWI de-mobilization.

Yet the stock market isn't just bullish, some stocks are acting downright euphoric, driven by a mad speculative rush of new retail investor money.

I'm sure Warren Buffett is a great guy, but when it comes to stocks he's washed up. I'm the captain now... stocks only go up." - David Portnoy (emphasis added)

It's said that no one ever rings a bell at the top of the market.

But generally, when you see retail investors making dangerous and speculative decisions, or pundits saying dangerous things like this, that's a potentially strong warning sign that the market might be set for a correction in the relatively short term.

How speculative are investors becoming?

A Brand New EV Auto Maker Saw Its Market Cap Match Ford's

(Source: Ycharts)

Nikola Motors (NKLA), recently IPOed, nearly doubled in price and saw its market cap match Ford (NYSE:F) very briefly. This is a company that isn't expected to see significant revenue until 2023 and likely won't turn a profit until several years after that.

Zoom Is On Fire This Year

(Source: Ycharts)

Zoom (ZM) is up 250% this year, thanks to much of the world adopting its platform for video chat conferences.

(Source: Ycharts)

Zoom now trades at 84X sales and a staggering $67 billion market cap.

The stock has soared more than 250% so far this year. Zoom is now worth more than $67 billion. To put that in perspective, Zoom is a more valuable company than 417 of the firms in the S&P 500 - nearly 85% of the members in the blue chip index. Zoom has a bigger market cap than the once mighty General Electric (GE) and is worth more than Dow 30 components Caterpillar (CAT), Walgreens (WBA), Dow (DOW) and Travelers (TRV). Not bad for a company that's only a little more than nine years old, just went public in April 2019 and is expected to generate less than $2 billion in annual sales this fiscal year." - CNN

Does it make sense for Zoom to have a market cap greater than 85% of the S&P 500? Probably not.

But perhaps the single greatest example of bubble market euphoria is bankrupt Hertz (HTZ), a stock that's likely going to zero, soaring 900% in recent days.

A Bankrupt Company Going Up 10X In Recent Days = Market Insanity

(Source: Ycharts)

I'm not the only one who is reminded of the heady last days of the tech bubble when dreams of wild riches and quick profits were flowing like champaigne during the roaring 20s.

This certainly feels just like it (the dot com bubble)... We have day traders who are able to go into margin with next to 0% interest. They've got nothing else to do. Their transaction costs are zero... If you're a day trader and you can walk and chew gum, you are making money right now... You're doing the same thing they did in the late '90s...You're rolling it. You think everybody is a genius in a bull market... "I have to go all-in' - that's the type of thing that we saw exactly in the internet bubble." You can also make the argument that this whole run-up is just buying the rumor... Once we start to really have definitive data on the other side, people are going to sell on the news, and if I had to make a bet, that's it... We don't know if all the jobs are going to be there, and we don't know what happens with demand... I don't think the market is truly understanding the challenges that we may be facing. " - Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban was smart enough to sell Broadcast.com to Yahoo for $5.7 billion 10 months before the tech bubble burst.

I was a virgin investor at the time and got sucked into the mania and ended up losing 50% of my money.

What could cause the market to finally wake up to reality, as it briefly did on Thursday, June 6 (5.9% S&P decline, 46th worst day in history)?

Many things could serve as a catalyst. As Mr. Cuban points out (as has every Fed president numerous times in recent weeks), our economic recovery is likely to take years.

(Sources: FOMC)

Full employment, estimated to be about 4%, is expected to take until 2023 or 2024.

Most economists expect US GDP to take until 2021 or 2022 to get back to pre-pandemic levels.

That is unless we get a second wave of the virus in the fall/winter which leading medical experts have been warning us is the most likely outcome.

Deutsche Bank estimates that if we get a second wave this year, then GDP won't likely return to pre-pandemic levels until the end of 2023 or 2024.

US Second Wave Expected To Start In September

(Source: IHME)

IHME has updated its model, one of about a dozen tracking the pandemic.

It's the only one that makes forecasts out three months. While no model is perfect it's a bit disconcerting seeing it predict as much as 49,000 new confirmed US daily cases by Oct. 1. And that might not be as bad as the second wave gets.

The 1918-1919 Spanish Flu pandemic (which actually began on an army base in Kansas) saw a second wave six times as large as the first. Some experts estimate the worst-case scenario for COVID-19 is a second wave seven times as large as the first.

For context, that means about 200,000 new daily cases are the realistic worst-case scenario we could be facing.

Does that mean more lockdowns?

President Trump and chief economic advisor Larry Kudlow are adamant that the US will not lock down again. State governors are the ones that actually decide that but health experts in several countries, including France and Canada also have said that more lockdowns would be a bad idea, even if we get a second wave.

If we get a second wave, it will be a depression,” the firm’s chief economist told CNBC’s “Trading Nation” on Friday. “We may not shut down again, but certainly it will scare people and spook people and weigh on the economy.” Zandi defines a depression as 12 months or more of double-digit unemployment." - CNBC

I won't speculate about whether or not most states would lock down again in the event of a second wave that the best available data we have says is now likely to begin in a few weeks.

But it's certainly possible, if not likely, that a second wave could cause consumers to shop less and businesses to lock down without being forced to by the government.

June 15th Economist/YouGov Poll of 3000 Americans

(Source: Economist/YouGov)

79% of Americans remain very or somewhat worried about the virus and nearly two thirds say it's more important to stop the virus than reopen the economy quickly.

(Source: Economist/YouGov)

Americans appear to have a realistic assessment of how long the economic recovery will last, with 64% saying at least one year. That's a lot more rational than the stock market which is pricing in a near-certain V-shaped recovery.

(Source: US Census Bureau)

The US Census Bureau does a weekly survey of small businesses and compared to April, 10% more companies now expect a return to normal conditions to take longer than six months.

The Most Overvalued Stock Market In 19 Years

Year EPS Consensus YOY Growth Forward PE Historical Overvaluation Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Upside Potential By End of That Year 2020 $125.48 -23% 24.9 52% -46.6% -29.0% 2021 $164.00 30% 19.1 17% -4.4% -6.7% 2022 $186.58 13% 16.7 2% 3.2% 8.4%

(Souce: Brian Gilmartin, Reuters'/Refinitiv/IBES/Lipper Financial)

The stock market is now so overvalued that no positive returns can be expected, assuming a return to the market's historical 16.5 to 17.5 blended PE, until 2022.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Even in the age of record low interest rates, QE, and debt-funded buybacks, the S&P 500's market-determined fair value blended PE is between 16.5 to 17.5.

Outside of permanent yield-curve control or the Fed buying US stocks (which the Fed won't do unless absolutely necessary), valuations will likely eventually return to a historical fair value PE of about 17.

Does that mean a massive crash is right around the corner? Not necessarily.

For short-term sentiment, those fickle "animal spirits" drive most stock returns. Not until seven years do fundamentals and valuations become the main driver of capital gains.

But over the long term? Once you get beyond 10 years, 90% of returns are purely a result of fundamentals and valuations.

This means that at some point there will be a price to pay for these historically lofty valuations.

FactSet research reports that over the last 20 years analysts have overestimated S&P earnings growth by an average of 1.8% to 3.8%, depending on whether we were in a recession.

Since the US economy is growing 86% of the time this means we can use the current long-term FactSet S&P 500 EPS growth consensus of 8.5% CAGR to estimate five-year market total returns.

S&P 500 Historical Probability-Weighted Five-Year Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Which are currently 1% to 2% CAGR through 2025.

If we assume that analysts are dead accurate (which they seldom are) and earnings do grow 8.5% CAGR over time, then the return potential on the stock market rises to 3% CAGR over the next five years.

S&P 500 2025 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

That's compared to 7% to 9% CAGR historical returns and double digits seen over the past decade.

But of course, stocks never move in a straight line for very long.

(Source: Advisor Perspectives)

Rather we get historically normal, healthy and expected (to anyone with a sound sense of market history) pullbacks, corrections, and even bear markets along the way.

Which brings me to the topic of this article. The three dividend blue chips that I can't bring myself to buy right now, purely due to valuation, but which I'm excited to add to my retirement portfolio during the coming correction.

I can't tell you when it's going to start, how long it will last, or how bad it will be.

What I can tell you with certainty, and this is one of the few things in finance of which we can know with 100% certainty, is that at some point a downturn is coming.

Which is why my retirement portfolio, via my personal Phoenix Portfolio bucket, is sitting in

76% blue chips

24% cash/bonds

When the market finally wakes up to the objective realities we now face, then I plan to have my money pile ready to deploy through a reasonable and prudent fashion on the following schedule.

Is this a prediction about how far stocks will fall when they do correct? No. It's merely a reasonable strategy to deal with an uncertain future. Rather than pray for luck, I choose to make my own.

(Source: AZ Quotes)

So here are the dividend blue chips I plan to buy during the next downturn, that you might want to have on your watchlist as well.

3 Dividend Blue Chips I Plan To Buy During The Next Correction

Realty Income (O)

Realty is the quintessential sleep well at night high-yield stock, and it pays a safe and generous monthly dividend that has grown every year for a quarter-century (dividend aristocrat).

I was able to buy Realty, a 10/11 quality -speculative (so 2.5% or less max portfolio risk cap recommendation) once during the recession while Dividend Kings Phoenix portfolio bought it twice.

We only buy blue-chips at good buy prices or better.

Quality Score Meaning Margin Of Safety Requirement To Be A Potentially Good Buy Margin Of Safety Requirement To Be A Potentially Strong Buy Margin Of Safety Requirement To Be A Potentially Very Strong Buy Margin Of Safety Requirement To Be A Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 3 Very High Bankruptcy Risk NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 4 Very Poor NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 5 Poor NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 6 Below-Average (speculative) 35% 45% 55% 65% 7 Average 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 55% to 60% 8 Above-Average 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 50% to 55% 9 Blue-Chip 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 10 SWAN (a higher caliber of Blue-Chip) 10% to 15% 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 11 Super SWAN (as close to perfect companies as exist) 5% to 10% 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40%

For Realty Income that means

2020 average fair value estimate: $62

2020 potential good buy price: $53

current price: $63.5

discount to fair value: -3%

DK rating: "hold"

Why is Realty such a high priority for me and the DK Phoenix portfolio (we now buy the same thing every day)?

Realty Income 2025 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Because even at slightly above fair value O's consensus long-term return potential is about 8% CAGR and it yields nearly 4.5%, more than double the broader market.

In addition, it stills scores an "A" on the new Dividend Kings Investment Decision tool, which helps our member compare any potential investment to the S&P 500 in terms of reasonableness.

That's based on the three priorities of all prudent long-term income investors.

Those priorities are basically "first don't lose money, then get your money back, and finally make a good return on your money."

Here's the scoring system the Investment Tool uses.

Points Meaning Preservation Of Capital Return Of Capital Return On Capital 1 Poor Bankruptcy risk 52+% (C-rated company equivalent) Zero dividend capital return over five years Probability-Weighted Return is zero or negative 2 Below-Average Bankruptcy risk 13% to 52% (BB-rated company equivalent) 0.1 to 0.5X S&P dividend capital return over 5-years Probability-Weighted Return is 0.1 to 0.5X S&P PWR 3 Average Bankruptcy Risk 7.5% to 10% (BBB- or BBB rated company equivalent) 0.6 to 1.9X S&P dividend capital return over 5-years Probability-Weighted Return is 0.6 to 1.9X S&P PWR 4 Above-Average Bankruptcy Risk 5% (BBB+ rated company equivalent) 2.0 to 2.9X S&P dividend capital return over 5-years Probability-Weighted Return is 2.0 to 2.9X S&P PWR 5 Excellent Bankruptcy Risk 2.5% or less (A-rated company equivalent) 3+X S&P dividend capital return over 5-years Probability-Weighted Return is 3+X S&P PWR

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

Realty Income Decision Matrix Today

Goal O Why Score (Out of 5) Preservation Of Capital Excellent 2.5% long-term bankruptcy risk (A- credit rating) 5 Return Of Capital Above-Average 26% of capital returned over the next 5 year via dividends vs 11% S&P 500 4 Return On Capital Excellent 6% PWR vs 1% S&P 500 5 Relative Investment Score 93% Letter Grade A (excellent) S&P 73/100 = C

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

Realty's safety and balance sheet are so strong today that even slightly overvalued it remains a potentially excellent buy. As long as you're willing to accept the lower returns that come with slightly overpaying for a world-class SWAN REIT.

Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Return Potential O 5-Year Consensus Annualized Total Return Potential 8.2% Conservative Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 4.2% Bullish Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 12.4% Conservative Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 2.5% Bullish Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 9.9% Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return Potential 6.2%

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

We also have to keep in mind that

There's a 30% historical margin of error on the Gordon Dividend Growth Model (what all the Dividend Kings and most asset managers use) due to the fact that any stock may be in a bubble or bear market in five years.

There's a 20% to 40% probability that a company won't achieve the expected consensus growth range (adjusted for historical margins of error)

Thus Realty's actual likely five-year total returns are actually between 2.5% and 9.9% CAGR.

A realistic expectation is about 6% CAGR. Granted that's still about 6X the probability-weighted return of the broader market which is why Realty rates an "A" on the decision matrix.

But now look at the matrix if you can buy Realty at the potential good buy price of $53 which represents

5.3% safe yield (paid monthly)

16.0X consensus 2020 FFO (vs 18 to 20 historical market-determined fair value)

3.4% CAGR higher five-year consensus return potential

Realty Income's Dividend Return Matrix at $53

5-Year Estimated Dividend Return On Realty Income Current Yield 5.3 Long-Term Analyst Growth Consensus (Column AH in valuation tool, also in Research Terminal Lists) 5.5% Yield On Cost in 5-Years 6.9% Average 5-Year Consensus Yield 6.1% 5-Year Estimated Dividend Return 31%

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

Realty Income's probability-weighted Return Matrix at $53

Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Return Potential 5-Year Consensus Annualized Total Return Potential 11.6% Conservative Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 5.9% Bullish Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 17.5% Conservative Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 3.5% Bullish Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 14.0% Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return Potential 9%

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

Realty Income's Decision Matrix at $53

Goal O Why Score (Out of 5) Preservation Of Capital Excellent 2.5% long-term bankruptcy risk (A-credit rating) 5 Return Of Capital Above-Average 31% of capital returned over the next 5 year via dividends vs 11% S&P 500 4 Return On Capital Excellent 9% PWR vs 1% S&P 500 5 Relative Investment Score 93% Letter Grade A (excellent) S&P 73/100 = C

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

Basically by waiting for Realty to get to a good buy price, which is likely in a potential second wave correction, then conservative income investors would lock-in

5% higher dividend returns over five years

about 3% CAGR higher expected returns

Now 9% CAGR PWR is not something that excites many growth investors.

But remember that Realty's role in any portfolio is as a defensive (recession-resistant in most recessions), high-yield, and very safe source of generous monthly income.

9% expected returns, on a risk-adjusted basis, is actually very attractive if you consider the fact that the S&P 500 is highly unlikely to deliver anything close to that in the coming five years.

This is a recent Dividend Kings Chuck Carnevale recommendation. My fellow Dividend Kings co-founder considers Anthem to be one of his favorite dividend growth stocks.

Why?

Preservation of capital: A credit rating = 0.7% 30-year bankruptcy risk = 5/5

Return of capital: 1.4% yield and 16.4% CAGR growth rate = 2.2% average yield over the next 5 years = 11% dividend return on investment vs 11% S&P 500 = 3/5

and growth rate = 2.2% average yield over the next 5 years = 11% dividend return on investment vs 11% S&P 500 = 3/5 5-year Probability-Weighted Return: 15% CAGR vs 1% S&P 500 = 5/5

It's not for the immediate yield, which is low even by today's overvalued market standards.

Rather it's because Anthem's growth is expected to be very strong in the coming years.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Analysts are even more bullish on the company's prospects than management with a long-term median consensus of 16.4% CAGR.

Remember that the S&P 500, which yields a paltry 1.9%, has a probability-weighted expected long-term growth rate of 6.4% CAGR, meaning ANTM is expected to grow about 2.5X as fast.

ANTM 2025 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

current price: $269

2020 average fair value: $305

discount to fair value: 12%

potential good buy price (15% discount on 9/11 quality blue-chips): $259

ANTM Dividend Return Matrix at $259

5-Year Estimated Dividend Return On S&P 500 Current Yield 1.5% Long-Term Analyst Growth Consensus (Column AH in valuation tool, also in Research Terminal Lists) 16.4% Yield On Cost in 5-Years 3.2% Average 5-Year Consensus Yield 2.4% 5-Year Estimated Dividend Return 12%

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

If ANTM falls just 3% more, then it becomes a potentially good buy (for anyone comfortable with the company's risk profile).

The yield would still not be that large, but the fast-growth rate means you could still expect to recoup slightly more in dividends over five years then the S&P 500 is likely to generate.

3% lower price = 0.6% higher 5-year return potential

ANTM's probability-weighted Return Matrix at $259

Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Return Potential ANTM 5-Year Consensus Annualized Total Return Potential 19.8% Conservative Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 10.1% Bullish Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 29.9% Conservative Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 6.1% Bullish Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 23.9% Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return Potential 15%

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

15% CAGR PWR is basically what private equity firms strive for overtime while owning riskier and private (and so illiquid) assets that take a lot of oversight to run and improve.

ANTM at its good buy price, which is just 3% away, offers 15% CAGR PWR in a very safe, passive and totally liquid package.

ANTM Decision Matrix at $259

Goal ANTM Why Score (Out of 5) Preservation Of Capital Excellent 0.7% long-term bankruptcy risk (A credit rating) 5 Return Of Capital Average 12% of capital returned over the next 5 year via dividends vs 11% S&P 500 3 Return On Capital Excellent 15% PWR vs 1% S&P 500 5 Relative Investment Score 87% Letter Grade B+ (good) S&P 73/100 = C

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

Basically, ANTM today is a reasonable buy, from one of the highest-quality, lowest-risk and fastest-growing insurance companies in the world.

If you combine ANTM and O your average yield is 2.9% today, and it would be 3.4% if you bought both at the good buy price of $259 and $53, respectively.

3.4% avg yield at respective good buy prices

11.0% CAGR average consensus growth rate

This is how it makes sense for income investors to own both high-yielding O and low yielding hyper-growth stock ANTM.

Cummins is one of the first DK Top Weekly Buy Recs Chuck made when we launched in July.

I've since upgraded it to 10/11 Super SWAN because of its wide moat, as seen by its exceptional and relatively stable profitability over time.

CMI also is one of the newest Phoenix watchlist companies, which are the only list from which DK portfolios (including my retirement portfolio) are buying from during this recession.

(Source: Gurufocus)

CMI historically has maintained profitability in the top 15% of its peers, including return on capital (Greenblatt's gold standard of quality/moat) in the top 10%.

2020 average fair value estimate: $154 (about $217 in 2021 based on 41% consensus growth)

current price: $173

discount: -13%

DK rating: "hold"

potential good buy price: $138

CMI is modestly overvalued for this year's recessionary estimates but actually already a potentially good buy for 2021's consensus results.

So why not buy CMI right now? Starting in September, after Q2 earnings are out and analysts have time to adjust their estimates, I'll start valuing companies based on 2021 estimates.

But for now, uncertainty is just too high to do that, so I'm remaining disciplined and valuing companies based on 2020 recessionary forecasts.

CMI 2025 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

CMI's consensus long-term return potential is a not so great 8% CAGR. And here's what that means in terms of PWR.

Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Return Potential CMI 5-Year Consensus Annualized Total Return Potential 8.1% Conservative Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 4.1% Bullish Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 12.2% Conservative Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 2.5% Bullish Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 9.8% Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return Potential 6%

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

Buying CMI today is potentially justified if you look beyond this year's horrible (-51%) expected growth and factor in the strong expected growth next year.

But 6% CAGR PWR is not exactly great, though CMI's decision matrix results are still strong due to its decent dividend generation potential and exceptional quality (A+ credit rating) and safety (5/5 dividend safety).

Safety Score Out of 5 Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk This Recession 1 (unsafe) over 4% over 24% 2 (below average) over 2% over 12% 3 (average) 2% 8% to 12% 4 (above-average) 1% 4% to 6% 5 (very safe) 0.5% 2% to 3%

Cummins is expected to return about 19% of your original investment in the form of dividends that already yield 1.1% more than the broader market and are expected to grow slightly faster.

5-Year Estimated Dividend Return On CMI CMI Current Yield 3.0% Long-Term Analyst Growth Consensus (Column AH in valuation tool, also in Research Terminal Lists) 8.0% Yield On Cost in 5-Years 4.4% Average 5-Year Consensus Yield 3.7% 5-Year Estimated Dividend Return 19%

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

CMI Current Decision Matrix

Goal CMI Why Score (Out of 5) Preservation Of Capital Excellent 0.6% long-term bankruptcy risk (A+ credit rating) 5 Return Of Capital Average 19% of capital returned over the next 5 year via dividends vs 12% S&P 500 3 Return On Capital Excellent 6% PWR vs 2% S&P 500 5 Relative Investment Score 87% Letter Grade B+ (good) S&P 73/100 = C

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

Even buying CMI at a modest premium to 2020's average fair value is superior to buying the far more overvalued, lower-yielding, and slower-growing S&P 500.

BUT now take a look at what happens if we buy CMI at its 2020 potential good buy price of $138.

3.8% yield

4.9% CAGR higher long-term growth consensus potential return

CMI Dividend Return Matrix at $138

5-Year Estimated Dividend Return On CMI Current Yield 3.8% Long-Term Analyst Growth Consensus (Column AH in valuation tool, also in Research Terminal Lists) 8.0% Yield On Cost in 5-Years 5.6% Average 5-Year Consensus Yield 4.7% 5-Year Estimated Dividend Return 23%

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

And now take a look at what happens to the probability-weighted return expectations.

CMI probability-weighted Return Matrix at $138

Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Return Potential CMI 5-Year Consensus Annualized Total Return Potential 13.0% Conservative Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 6.6% Bullish Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 19.6% Conservative Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 4.0% Bullish Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 15.7% Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return Potential 10%

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

Remember that conservative income investors focus not on total returns first, but last, after preservation of capital and return of their capital.

And for a company of CMI's quality and safety, 10% PWR is very strong, especially since the S&P 500's expected returns in a 10% correction would still be just about 3% to 4% CAGR.

CMI Decision Matrix at $138

Goal CMI Why Score (Out of 5) Preservation Of Capital Excellent 0.6% long-term bankruptcy risk (A+ credit rating) 5 Return Of Capital Above-Average 23% of capital returned over the next 5 year via dividends vs 11% S&P 500 4 Return On Capital Excellent 10% PWR vs 1% S&P 500 5 Relative Investment Score 93% Letter Grade A (excellent) S&P 73/100 = C

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

CMI at its potential good buy price is an A-rated investment decision for conservative income investors that are comfortable with its risk profile and own it as part of a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio.

And here's what I mean by that.

It begins with prudent asset allocation for your risk profile, and only then proceeds to an appropriate diversification by sector, industry and individual holdings.

CMI's high quality and safety mean that like O and ANTM, the max portfolio risk cap is 7%.

Or to put another way, O, CMI, and ANTM, at the right price, would make fine core holdings to a 15 company blue-chip portfolio that represented at least eight out of 11 sectors.

Bottom Line: A Correction Is Coming At Some Point So Prepare For Blue-Chip Bargain Hunting

Is the pandemic over? Absolutely not.

Is the economy soaring? Not according to high-frequency indicators.

Is the market in a bubble? Absolutely, at least barring the Fed implementing permanent yield curve control and possibly buying stocks directly.

Is a correction imminent? Not necessarily, though the risks of one are very high right now.

So what's a prudent long-term income investor to do?

Trust your portfolio's quality and risk-management to continue generating generous, safe, and growing income through this and any future recessions.

Perhaps no better chart exemplifies the need to avoid the siren song of market timing than this one from JPMorgan Asset Management.

If you think you can do what even the pros struggle with, timing tops and bottoms, consistently and effectively, decades of market data say otherwise.

So trust the quality companies you own, run by competent and trustworthy management, and with strong balance sheets, to see you and your dividend portfolio through whatever comes next for the economy and stock market.

In the meantime, get out your watchlist and prepare to go bargain hunting when the inevitable but impossible to predict correction does happen.

It's timing, duration and magnitude are irrelevant to prudent long-term investors who practice disciplined diversification and risk-management, complete with appropriate asset allocation for your risk profile.

Remember that only gamblers pray for luck while disciplined long-term income investors create their own.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Valuation Tool, Research Terminal, Phoenix Watchlist, & Investment Decision Tool. Membership also includes Access to our five model portfolios

Daily Phoenix Portfolio Buys

50% discount to iREIT

30 exclusive articles per month

Our weekly podcast

20% discount to F.A.S.T Graphs

Real-time chatroom support



Exclusive daily updates to all my retirement portfolio trades

Our "Learn How To Invest Better" Library



Access to 16 valuable investing tools Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve your financial goals and sleep well at night in all market conditions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns O, ANTM, and CMI in our portfolios.