With shares almost recovering from the March broad market sell-off, we still believe there is upside opportunity in LKQ Corporation (LKQ) shares. However, that would depend if the company can execute on their long-term goals of bringing their European operations, which now accounts for the bigger portion of total sales, in-line with its North American market in terms of profit margins.

The recent crisis for a business like LKQ, in the short-term, is bearish. With stay-at-home orders not officially lifted, people are still working from home and traffic is still not at normal levels. That limits the amounts of miles driven, impacting road collisions. The result is a dry-up of volume for replacement parts needed. However, if and when restrictions are lifted, but the economy doesn’t recover in the expected “V” shape, then LKQ can benefit as consumers think twice about getting a new vehicle, which would increase the amounts of repairs and replacement parts. Also, smaller competitors might not have the same resources as LKQ has, which could open a spot for the company to gain market share. Two important drivers for customer satisfaction in the parts distribution business is availability and fulfillment speed. The scale of LKQ allows them to succeed at both departments.

That said, although we believe shares in LKQ are currently trading below their fair value estimate, investors could be in for a volatile ride. Plans for improving margins in their European operations might be pushed back as the company decides to study the landscape first, especially since we are not done yet with COVID-19. The outlook for better margins was dependent upon a 1.5% to 2.5% organic growth from their European market. Without a cure to the pandemic, we don’t know how long it is going to take for growth to come back. LKQ revenues dropped 3.2% year-over-year in the first quarter.

Is too early to tell if the roll-up strategy failed

Source: company filings

Investors focusing on just looking at LKQ’s declining gross and operating margins might be missing the big picture in the company’s strategy.

Beginning in 2011, the strategic decision to enter the European market with the acquisition of Euro Car Parts, an aftermarket parts distributor operating in the U.K, started changing the profitability profile of LKQ. We believe the contraction in margins is understandable, as LKQ would not have the same cost advantages in a new market compared to their already mature North American operations. The company doesn’t report operating income by regions, but it does provide investors with EBITDA numbers and margins by regions. For comparison, EBITDA margins in 2011 for the North America segment stood at 13% while their European EBITDA margins were 8.6%. However, it is important to acknowledge that their North American segment wasn’t always averaging mid-teens EBITDA margins. For example, in 2004, LKQ reported EBITDA margins of 9.8%. The company states that by 2003 they became the largest provider of recycled products and related services:

LKQ was established in 1998 to create a network of wholesale recycled auto products businesses serving the automobile collision repair industry. By 2003, we had become the largest provider of recycled products and related services in the U.S., with a network of locations that served a majority of the larger markets in the U.S. In 2004, we expanded into new business lines and began selling refurbished and aftermarket products. That same year, we entered the self-service retail auto parts business with the acquisition of a number of self-service operations. – 2004 10K

It was after reaching enough scale that we see sequential improvement in their EBITDA margins which occurred between 2004 (the oldest 10K available we could find) to 2010:

Source: tikr.com

Two other big acquisitions (>$1B) followed in 2016 and 2018 when the company acquired Rhiag and Stahlgruber respectively. Rhiag and Stahlgruber are distributors of aftermarket parts, also serving the European market.

The acquisition of Stahlgruber was the last piece of the puzzle for the expansion into European territory. Their three main acquisitions were essential to their strategy because of the size each distributor had. That allows the company to have a platform of sufficient scale to start gaining efficiencies, whether it is from a better bargaining power with suppliers or through distribution.

We are by a wide margin the largest, most profitable distributor of automotive parts in Europe, with metrics that are unparalleled in the industry with respect to the number of countries and customers served, the number of locations operated, SKUs offered and total revenue generated. There simply is no other company like LKQ Europe, and we believe our position is and will continue to be a meaningful competitive advantage. – European Segment Update Conference Call

With so many acquisitions made (70 in the last 8 years), it is no surprise margins are pressured due to the complexities and inefficiencies of the “micro-businesses” within the LKQ umbrella. One example of such inefficiency is the use of 20 different ERP systems to manage their European operations.

With the platform already in place, LKQ is shifting focus from a roll-up strategy to an optimization strategy, which the company calls 1 LKQ Europe, with the main goal of improving EBITDA margins (targetting 11-12% margins). Management sees many paths for margin improvements. With so many acquisitions under their belt, they have also acquired many redundancies in their operations with activities, product catalogs, and infrastructures overlapping. The company believes the key to better margins is the removal of any activity that has nothing to do with the customer interaction, thus simplifying its operations through a centralized structure. Management is using the same playbook implemented in their North American region by maintaining a local nature to their operations but benefiting from the scale and simplicity of having a shared structure across the organization.

Putting aside the impact of COVID-19, we believe LKQ was at the bottom cycle in its EBITDA margins on a consolidated basis. By focusing now on improving profitability, the company was set to generate better returns on invested capital. Having a common ERP system, simplifying their product portfolio, investing in their private label brands (targeting 20% to 40% of total sales) promoted through a huge distribution footprint, and having a vendor financing program in place (which is underway and expectations are for a $200M addition to cash flows), should work to increase margins. That said, it is a multi-year plan giving the magnitude of LKQ’s operations. With COVID-19 impacting every business, it is reasonable to assume the completion of their 1 LKQ Europe program is going to be pushed back a couple of quarters or year, depending on how fast economies can re-open.

The Bottom Line

Management has stated that April set the low of the pandemic, and they have seen sequential improvements as weeks pass by. What we like about the company is that as a distribution business, they are counter-cyclical. This means that as the economy slows down, management can stop the investment in inventories. By doing so, from a working capital perspective, a declining inventory balance becomes a source of cash. In the first quarter, the company generated FCF of $145M and paid down $230M of debt with no need to use their credit facility. That said, it should be a temporary capital management strategy.

From a valuation point of view, shares are trading at 1.2x EV/Sales on a forward basis. We believe a range between 1.3x to 1.4 should be appropriate given our belief that management has the tools necessary to increase EBITDA margins. Working in their favor, in our opinion, is the idea that they are not suffering low margins due to competitive pressures but rather from “extra acquired costs”.

In the short-term, the uncertainty of the global economy and a possible COVID-19 second wave could cause wide swings in volatility. However, we do see the company as achieving its margin goals three to five years from now. If it gets to that point, then shares are trading below their fair value estimate, which we believe is around $34 using a sales multiple of 1.4x.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.