When Housing Goes On Sale

The discounts to NAV can be very appealing when they apply to large apartment REITs with great management and conservative balance sheets.

Equity REITs can be valued based on several measures. Price to NAV is one that gets less discussion.

Let’s talk about housing REITs:

Symbol Company Name Subsector FFO Multiple Div Yield Price Price to NAV (MAA) Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Apartments 19.75 3.38% $118.49 1.02 (CPT) Camden Property Trust Apartments 18.73 3.50% $94.86 0.88 (EQR) Equity Residential Apartments 18.70 3.85% $62.61 0.82 (NXRT) NexPoint Residential Trust Inc Apartments 18.56 3.51% $35.64 0.94 (UDR) UDR, Inc. Apartments 18.49 3.73% $38.65 0.91 (ESS) Essex Property Trust Inc Apartments 18.32 3.41% $243.78 0.85 (AVB) AvalonBay Communities Inc Apartments 17.68 3.90% $162.88 0.81 (IRT) Independence Realty Trust Inc Apartments 16.11 6.29% $11.44 0.94 (AIV) AIMCO Apartments 15.53 4.19% $39.14 0.81 (CLPR) Clipper Realty Apartments 15.35 5.05% $7.52 0.44 (BRG) Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Apartments 11.27 7.90% $8.23 0.69 (APTS) Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. Apartments 7.62 9.01% $7.77 0.69 (ELS) Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. MH Park 31.62 2.09% $65.61 1.25 (SUI) Sun Communities Inc MH Park 30.04 2.16% $146.31 1.21 (UMH) UMH Properties MH Park 18.64 5.72% $12.58 0.97 (AMH) American Homes 4 Rent Single Family Rental 24.53 0.73% $27.47 0.98 (INVH) Invitation Homes Inc Single Family Rental 22.35 2.11% $28.38 0.96 (RESI) Front Yard Residential Corp Single Family Rental 17.98 7.18% $8.36 (ACC) American Campus Communities, Inc. Student Housing 17.39 5.08% $37.02 0.81

Note: FFO multiples use a median forecast simply labeled as “FFO” for the current year. NAV ratios use trailing values for the median analyst estimate. If there's no median analyst estimate or if I believe the estimate is unreliable, I may exclude it to avoid reproducing data that I believe is materially inaccurate.

Further, I’m conflicted about including a few of the REITs here. UMH is technically a Manufactured Home Park (MH Park) REIT but it's hardly comparable to ELS and SUI. Likewise, APTS has a much more diversified portfolio. Someone could argue that they belong in the “Diversified” section rather than being grouped in as “Apartments.”

Prices

Prices in the table and used for the chart were pulled on 6/17/2020 near the market close. Consequently, they won’t be a perfect match for closing prices.

FFO Multiples

The next image provides a graphical representation:

Source: The REIT Forum

Remember that consensus FFO estimates could be influenced by non-recurring factors. Some readers might suggest we avoid that by using AFFO estimates, but that doesn’t solve the entire problem either. What we really need is to be using “Normalized FFO” or “Analyst AFFO.” To really pull that effectively, you need every analyst precisely on the same page regarding their estimates. Even if you can do that, some analysts are content to simply regurgitate guidance plus or minus one penny.

Price to NAV

Here’s some data you’ll have a hard time finding. It’s the price to NAV estimates. Many retail investors struggle to find any information on consensus NAV estimates. You can’t calculate a number if you don’t have the numerator. We used the same sequence for colors, but the REITs have been sorted again for price to NAV:

Source: The REIT Forum

We excluded the value for NAV for RESI. We argued that NAV for RESI was dramatically lower than the consensus estimate for a couple of years. When a buyout was announced (since scrapped), it valued the company at $12.50 per share. Is $12.50 roughly the same as the consensus estimates (around $18 at the time)? No. It isn’t roughly the same. It isn’t close. The buyout was announced on Feb. 18, 2020. That’s slightly before the sector peaked, so don’t give some story about a distressed sale.

Brief Note

We don’t actively cover every REIT within this sector. There are a few that we rarely cover, those are NXRT, IRT, BRG, APTS, CLPR, UMH, RESI, and ACC.

Unique Commentary

Using price-to-NAV, it's often surprising to me that NXRT frequently lands so high. They are an externally managed REIT, which usually means trading at lower valuations. However, they have provided far more transparency than most external managers and were able to achieve premium valuations frequently.

The apartment REIT we would highlight though is AVB:

Source: The REIT Forum

The .81 price-to-NAV ratio is quite attractive. We started a position in AVB recently. The REIT has great management and a low-risk rating (our unique scoring system, for equity REITs it correlates strongly with S&P credit ratings).

When high-quality apartment REITs trade at a major discount to NAV, it means they are positioned to outperform private equity investments in apartments. Why? When the gap closes the investor benefits from the shrinking discount to NAV (or growing premium). Meanwhile, they also benefit from the ownership of the buildings. If you’re thinking that means you should always buy the one with the lowest ratio, please stop. No. Absolutely not. No.

ELS and SUI have regularly had higher ratios than UMH. Think that means UMH is a better investment? Remember, ELS and SUI have a higher premium today, but they also had a higher premium in the past. If you picked UMH because of the “lower valuation,” you got absolutely wrecked:

You wouldn’t be alone. Many analysts helped to lead investors into that trap.

Even if UMH suddenly roared higher by 40% to trade at a higher ratio than ELS and SUI, would that make up for a decade of getting whipped? No. So even if UMH investors got their absolute dream scenario (completely unwarranted price appreciation), it would barely make a dent.

Think UMH is going to win the next decade? Based on what? Price to NAV? FFO multiples? Investors betting on that have been wrong for a decade.

Conclusion

Housing REITs can provide a much better opportunity than direct investment in similar real estate. That isn’t always the case, but it can be. You need to evaluate when the high-quality REITs are trading at discounts. Don’t sacrifice quality just to get “cheap” (low multiple, low price-to-NAV, or high dividend yield). That’s been a losing bet for a long time in this sector.

We also have a substantial portion of our portfolio in cash as we prepare for the potential of another big event in the second half of the year. This is a great time to combine the more defensive high-quality REITs with a cash allocation. If the sector does well, you have access to some of the best long-term dividend-growers. If it doesn't, you have enough cash to continue raising positions.

Ratings:

Bullish on AVB

