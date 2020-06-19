Partisan Beliefs Impact Investor Expectations

Individuals become more optimistic and perceive the markets to be less risky and more undervalued when their own party is in power.

Research demonstrates that investor optimism towards both the financial markets and the economy is dynamically influenced by their political affiliation and the existing political climate.

Investors have a strong incentive to form correct beliefs about a stock’s future cash flows regardless of their political affiliation. Thus, political identity should be ignored when forming expectations. However, research has demonstrated that investor optimism towards both the financial markets and the economy is dynamically influenced by their political affiliation and the existing political climate. For example, the 2010 study by Josef Bonaparte, Alok Kumar and Jeremy Page, “Political Climate, Optimism, and Investment Decisions,” found:

Individuals become more optimistic and perceive the markets to be less risky and more undervalued when their own party is in power. This leads them to take on more risk. They overweight stocks with higher systematic risk and exhibit a stronger preference for high market beta, small-cap and value stocks. Those investors also trade less frequently. That is a good thing, as the evidence demonstrates that the more individual investors trade, the worse they do.

When the opposite party is in power, investors’ perceived uncertainty levels increase and they exhibit stronger behavioral biases, leading to poor investment decisions. The perception that economic uncertainty is high causes investors to be less likely to believe that a passive strategy (the one most likely to achieve the best results) will be profitable. That leads them to tilt their portfolios more toward familiar local stocks and to trade more actively. And in an attempt to find managers that will outperform in uncertain markets, they select funds with higher expense ratios. The higher trading and higher expenses lead to worse performance.

There are differences in stock preferences of investors located in highly Republican and Democratic regions — Democrats are more likely to support environmental and labor protection while opposing tobacco use, firearms and defense. These values may lead those investors to overweight or underweight the stocks of companies associated with such issues. It’s possible that such investment distortions may be due to investors’ deriving utility from allocating their capital in ways that are consistent with their social and political values (socially responsible investing). However, it’s also possible that investors’ political values are influencing their perceptions of risk and return if they expect firms whose businesses are inconsistent with their values to be less profitable or riskier.

The following examples demonstrate just how much a shift in the political climate impacts the investment behavior of individual investors.

2000 Elections

Before the 2000 election results were announced, Democrats were slightly more optimistic than Republicans. However, soon after the announcement of Bush’s win, the gap widened dramatically: About 62 percent of Democrats were optimistic about the stock market in the year 2000 and just 36 percent in 2001. The optimism about the overall economy was similarly affected.

2016 Elections

The November and December 2016 Spectrem Affluent Investor Confidence and Millionaire Investor Confidence Indices provided further evidence of how political biases can impact investment decisions. With Hillary Clinton’s 2016 election considered almost inevitable, prior to the election results being known, those identified as Democrats showed higher confidence than those identified as Republicans or Independents. This completely flipped after the election: Democrats registered a confidence reading of -10, while Republicans and Independents showed confidence readings of +9 and +15, respectively.

The COVID-19 crisis provides us with another opportunity to observe how investor behavior is impacted by political affiliation.

COVID-19 Pandemic

J. Anthony Cookson, Joseph E. Engelberg and William Mullins contribute to our understanding of how political bias impacts investor decisions with their June 2020 paper “Does Partisanship Shape Investor Beliefs? Evidence from the COVID-19 Pandemic.” They used “novel data from StockTwits, a popular investor social network, to measure partisan identity at the individual level and observe investment beliefs at the daily frequency. StockTwits users explicitly stamp individual messages with bullish or bearish sentiment, which gives a direct measure of their investment beliefs.” Following is a summary of their findings:

Partisan Republicans were 5.8 percentage points more optimistic about S&P 500 firms during the COVID-19 period (March and April 2020) relative to other users on StockTwits. They were also relatively more optimistic about stocks that suffered the most from COVID-19 — around 10.9 percentage points more optimistic. The likely explanation is that they were more optimistic about a faster and stronger economic recovery.

Republicans were more pessimistic about U.S.-listed Chinese stocks (note that they did not become more pessimistic about these stocks during the COVID-19 outbreak in China, only after the crisis spread to the U.S.), as Republicans are more likely than Democrats to blame China for the emerging crisis.

Stocks with the greatest partisan disagreement on StockTwits have significantly more trading in the broader market, which explains 20% of the increase in stock turnover during the pandemic. A one standard deviation increase in partisan disagreement during the pandemic led to 7% more abnormal stock turnover.

Republicans became relatively more optimistic about equities after the 2016 Presidential Election and during the U.S.-China trade war that began in early 2018.

Summary

The research on political beliefs and their impact on investment beliefs makes clear that political views affect investors’ views of the economy and the stock market, and thus also impacts their investment behavior. Specifically, the returns of individual investors improve when the political regime favors their political party and vice versa. Thus, it seems likely that fewer Republicans panicked and sold during the crisis because they had more faith that the crisis would be resolved than did Democrats. This is consistent with the literature that shows that when the investors’ party is in favor, they tend to increase exposure to systematic risk and thus earn higher returns. And they tend to use more passive strategies, reducing costs.

Mistakes are often made because we are unaware that our decisions are being influenced by our beliefs and biases. The first step to eliminating, or at least minimizing, mistakes is to become aware of how our decisions are impacted by our views, and how those views can influence outcomes. Being aware of your biases can help you make better investment decisions. The bottom line is that the evidence suggests that just as investors should not let the latest economic news cause them to abandon well-developed plans (shift their asset allocation); they should not let the political climate do so either. Clearly, investors who did not have faith that the government and the Federal Reserve would take the actions needed to address the crisis in a timely and effective manner have missed out in one of the strongest rallies ever. Hopefully, lesson learned.

