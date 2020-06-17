It is immaterial that Exxon sometimes borrows to pay its dividend, as it still pays it and has necessary liquidity.

Longer term remains unknown, but the company is positioning to be able to maintain, if not raise, the payout.

There has been a lot of discussion about whether Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) can sustain its record of being a Dividend Aristocrat, increasing its payout every year. I believe that, in the short term at least, it can. Below, I set out a number of arguments to support this thesis.

The CEO has Essentially Committed to Short-Term Dividend Maintenance

Here's CEO Darren Woods speaking to NBC's Squawk Box on 7 April (full interview video here)

"A lot of our shareholders are retail shareholders - people who depend on that dividend - so we've been pretty committed to maintaining that and if necessary in the short-term using the balance sheet to support it. . . It's a capital-intensive commodity business so we know we are going to go through cycles, and the way we have prepared ourselves to manage through those cycles is to maintain a strong balance sheet…"it will be a function of how long this plays out. . . If we haven't seen a recovery next year, you know it will be a different environment that we're in."

That's a very clear steer. It's not a commitment: "we've been pretty committed" is not "we are committed in future", but it's suggestive to the point that the CEO knows he is creating a legitimate expectation that the dividend won't be cut this year. Although I don't rate him highly as a CEO, his job would be on the line if he walked that back, so I think it means the dividend will not be cut this year. I find his phrase "if we haven't seen a recovery next year" interesting - it suggests that he's accepted that whatever happens in 2020, the company will pay out, but a reassessment will be made in 2021.

The Company Wants to Protect Its Dividend Reputation

Personally, I think the idea of a stock in a cyclical industry like oil perpetually growing its dividend is counter-intuitive. I would expect the payout to move up and down over time roughly in line with oil prices. However, the market generally does not share this expectation of mine, which is one reason companies like Exxon struggle to cover their dividend in down years after growing it steeply over many years.

Chart: Exxon Quarterly Dividends

Source: Tickertech via Forbes

Exxon's attractiveness as an investment has been declining for many people. The sector is increasingly unfashionable, long-term share price growth has been limited, and the company is sometimes criticized for the high cost of recovery in some of its sites like in the Permian Basin. Its share price has traded earlier this year at prices last seen before the millennium, so the market seems not to value its long-term growth prospects. That makes yield more important.

Against the negativity surrounding the oil sector even before recent price cuts, one way to support the stock is to encourage long-term holding by yield investors. Although Exxon has long had a progressive dividend policy (this was the first Q2 for 13 years in which it hasn't raised its dividend), I think that actually growing the dividend is less important than simply maintaining it.

Already, we can see Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) underperforming vs. Exxon from when it announced its dividend cut. The market has not rewarded it for its perceived prudence, but punished it for reducing yield (and poor signaling). Exxon leadership will have taken note.

Oil Price and Demand Will Recover

The risks to the dividend have come from lower oil prices and lower demand.

Prices are on their way up from their lows several months ago. I believe that the recent lower prices will reduce future supply, for example, due to capex cuts, and I do not subscribe to the idea that oil use is about to decline. So, although I make no specific prediction on where oil prices are headed, I see the March/April lows as a singular phenomenon and expect oil prices to continue their overall rise in the coming months.

Source: Oilprice.com

Lower demand, I believe, is a temporary phenomenon. According to a Bloomberg analysis, by mid-May, Chinese demand was around 13 million bpd, versus 13.4 million in the previous May, and 13.7 million in December, the last month before the COVID-19 virus hit. Without the dropoff in aviation, it would have been higher than before. Car users favoured cars over public transport, so as an example, car usership in the megacity of Chongqing was actually up versus before COVID-19.

Source: Bloomberg

Other markets may respond in different ways, but my read on these numbers from China (which are industry estimates, not government-provided) is that as lockdown unwinds, oil demand should return to spitting distance of pre-virus norms, not some vast reduction of it.

The Company is Willing to Cut Costs to Sustain its Payout

Exxon's capex is huge. Its planned capex was $30bn last year and $33-35bn for this year (source). Its dividend cost $14.7 billion in 2019. In other words, it can cover it by reducing its capex by half. It did something close to this, planning $10bn less capex in 2020 than originally announced.

Clearly, reducing capex now has impact down the line which will directly impact future income earning potential. However, it matters for a number of reasons.

First, it again signals that the company prizes continuity of payout and is willing to make significant changes to support it in the short term while it hopes the macro picture improves and it can then increase capex again as appropriate. You might say that's reckless, but on the other hand, I see it as emblematic of Exxon being the ultimate Texas oilman.

Secondly, a cut of $10 bn sounds and is massive, but it still leaves $23-25bn in capex for this year. Total (NYSE:TOT) and Shell have cut 20-25% (source), and the latter cut its dividend. Exxon's cut is 28-30%: bigger but not dramatically so, and unlike Shell, it has maintained its dividend despite that.

Counterargument: Exxon Borrows Money to Pay the Dividend

One of the commonest critiques here on Seeking Alpha when it comes to Exxon's dividend is that it uses borrowed money to pay it, which makes it unsustainable.

As alluded to by the CEO in his comments above, the company has shown willingness to use the balance sheet to support the dividend in the short term. That is indeed borrowing to pay the dividend, but on a short-term basis. Imagine you clear $1,000 salary a month and your apartment rental costs $800. If on the odd one or two months, your takehome salary goes down to $800, you might need to borrow $200 to make rent, but you could repay that with the spare from a future month's salary. It's borrowing, but it's still within your ability to repay, unlike borrowing month after month. It is close to the bone, and leaves you more subject to external shocks, but it lets you live in a nicer $800 apartment than if you opted for a more consistently affordable one at $500. Thus, it is with Exxon's dividend, which sometimes relies on borrowing but often doesn't despite the common line that "they borrow to pay the dividend".

Chart: Exxon Payout Ratio

Source: Seeking Alpha

Now, that chart is a simplification, but it makes the point. Exxon's payout ratio, though high, is over 100% some years, not every year. Lowered capex, new production coming on stream, and/or increased oil prices will make this less of a problem by 2022-23, in my opinion.

Counterargument: Shell Provides Cover for a Cut

Shell famously had a streak of dividend payouts stretching back to World War Two, longer than Exxon's. Not only did it cut its dividend this Spring, it cut it by a whopping two-thirds, to the chagrin of many shareholders (myself included). Other oil majors have also cut dividends, like Norway's Equinor which made a cut on the same scale as Shell. This allows a good opportunity for a competitor like Exxon to revisit their dividend policy, on the basis that industry peers have already done that.

I don't think this is time-limited. Exxon could use the Shell cut as cover now, but equally if it cut its dividend next year or beyond and justified that by reference to the Shell cut, but saying that it had tried to hold on a bit longer just in case the outlook changed, it would still be as valid an explanation as it would if it had done it right after Shell, in my opinion.

Conclusion

I'm not saying here that Exxon is a good investment, or that it won't cut its dividend in the future. My thesis is simply that, for the duration of 2020, it won't cut its dividend no matter what happens in the stock market or oil market.

