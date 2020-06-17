Will Stocks Continue To Move Higher?

When the Federal Reserve cut the fed funds rate unexpectedly to 0% in mid-March, it effectively made investments in municipal bonds, CDs, US Treasuries, interest received from savings accounts drop.

Why Are Stocks Moving Higher?

Background

As of 6/15/20, the stock market is trading around $3,066, which implies that the expected 2020 S&P 500 (SPX) earnings is $130 (trading 24x this year’s earning). But what’s happening is that investors are looking ahead of this year (knowing that it will just be a wash year). For next year, the SPX expected earnings will be $160 earnings (19x next year’s earning).

On a historical average for the past 25 years, the SPX typically trades around 16x earnings. So when looking at the SPX, we are not cheap by any means.

The top 5 companies (market cap of $5 Trillion) comprises of 20% of the SPX market cap. In case you’re curious, these top 5 companies equal the bottom 350 companies in terms of market cap. GOOG, FB, MSFT, AAPL, AMZN. We haven’t seen this level of concentration for at least 30+ years. Tech sector is up +11% YTD.

What's driving stock prices up then?

We need to look at the long-term drivers of stock prices. There’s three reasons:

• The first one is earnings – at least for now, earnings isn’t growing, it’s getting reduced.

• The second driver of stock is dividends – dividends are being cut across the board. Exon Mobil froze its dividend for the first time in 13 years; Carnival Cruises is cutting since 2008.

• What’s really driving stock prices right now is just the multiple expansion.

Federal Government and Federal Reserve Stepping In

When the Federal Reserve cut the fed funds rate unexpectedly to 0% in mid-March, it effectively made investments in municipal bonds, CDs, US Treasuries, interest received from savings accounts drop to pretty much nothing. As a result, investors and even common people are forced to reallocate to the equity market.

Last Friday, the May unemployment number was released and it was 13% unemployment (21MM people) still out of a job. Unemployment at the peak in 2008 was 10%, and right now we’re already at 13% unemployment. However, investors are hopeful that the market is likely to bounce back much quicker than the 2008 financial crisis simply due to the fiscal and monetary policy support that we’ve received. The bank bailout was about $700-800MM, but the stimulus from the Federal Government is already almost $3Trillion and there are plans of another round of stimulus. As well, the Federal Reserve expanded their balance sheet by $3.5T to $7T, adding liquidity to the system. For comparison, in 2008, the balance sheet went up by about $1T. This Wednesday, the Federal Reserve Chairman said that they’re keeping the fed funds rate at 0% for years. In conclusion, it is important for investors to be cautious as the true fundamentals are not that great at the moment.

