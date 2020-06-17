Aspen Group's (ASPU) excessive valuation is based on a flawed and unachievable business plan. This unprofitable company's elevated stock price is driven by a strategic plan to expand the number of pre-licensure nursing campuses and enrollments. The fatal flaw with this strategy is that despite high demand for the program, the ability of ASPU to expand capacity/enrollments to meet demand is restricted by the various state nursing boards.

ASPU's plan to open two new nursing campuses a year, grow each campus to 1,500 students with $14 million in revenue and a 30% operating margin is not realistic or achievable. The various state nursing boards restrict enrollments at levels far below the enrollments planned by the ASPU.

Q4 2020 preliminary revenue release disclosed warning signs of potential negative surprises in final results

Aspen Group preannounced 4Q 2020 revenue of $14.5 million or Y/Y increase of 45%. On the surface, this was impressive performance and the stock traded up over 20% on the news. However, looking past the revenue beat, the new student enrollment growth rate slowed at an alarming rate to a historic low (this is discussed and supported in more detail below).

Also, the company’s Q4 2020 preliminary announcement of revenue and enrollments excluded any discussion of earnings in contrast to last year’s Q4 2019 preliminary announcement which detailed preliminary earnings for the quarter.

It is unclear the reasons management chose not to disclose preliminary earnings in the 6/2/20 press release. However, the lack of transparency in this year's release should be a concern for obvious reasons. Even though revenue exceeded estimates, will earnings/losses in the quarter disappoint due to higher than expected costs?

Two areas where costs could exceed projections are Marketing and Allowance for Doubtful Accounts. Accounts Receivable appear to be significantly under-reserved based on a comparison to APSU’s peer group. The table below compares ASPU’s percentage of Allowance for Doubtful Accounts to Gross Accounts Receivable versus other publicly traded peers.

$ = Millions ASPU STRA APEI PRDO Gross Accounts Receivable $22.0 $84.2 $17.5 $84.9 Allowance for Doubtful Accounts $1.8 $28.5 $6.2 $29.9 Net Accounts Receivable $20.2 $55.7 $11.3 $55.0 Allowance % of Gross A/R 8.2% 33.8% 35.4% 35.2%

Source: Created by author based on public companies 10-Ks

ASPU’s reserve of 8.2% imputes a collection rate of 91.8% from these unsecured loans to students. This is a much higher collection rate than the peer group. Based on a comparison to the peer group, ASPU’s accounts receivable is significantly under-reserved. The company does not conduct credit checks on students before extending loans. Also, included in their loan portfolio are loans to dropped students who have little incentive or income to repay their obligations.

If ASPU reserved at the same rate (35%) as the peer group, Allowance for Doubtful Accounts would increase to $7.7 million or an additional $5.9 million. This $5.9 million adjustment would flow through the income statement in the form of $5.9 million in Bad Debt Expense.

Management believes that ASPU’s “higher quality” nursing students repay at a higher rate than the peer group. This might partially explain the variance, but the spread is too large to not be a concern. Based on the above analysis, I believe there will be a large year-end annual audit adjustment to this account.

The other area of a possible negative surprise is Marketing expense. ASPU’s new enrollments growth rate of 14% over prior year is the lowest ever recorded by the company. During the Q3 2020 investor call, the CEO was asked about accelerating marketing costs and unexpected decision to increase marketing spend by $500,000 over prior quarter. He stated, “We’re going to continue to increase our spend rate as this new fiscal year begins. Right now, I would say that we’ll probably increase marketing spend on a sequential basis from Q3 to Q4 by another approximately $300,000.”

It appears that due to capacity constraints in pre-licensure nursing, the company increased marketing spend in an attempt to recruit new enrollments in other programs.

New student enrollments growth rate decelerated to a historic low in spite of significant increase in marketing spend

It is surprising the market completely blew off the precipitous drop in ASPU’s new student enrollments growth rate for Q4 2020 decreasing to an all-time low of 14%. And this was in spite of an increase in marketing spend by $300,000 over prior quarter. New student enrollments is the key leading indicator of future revenue growth and decelerated rapidly every quarter in FY 2020. This does not bode well for future revenue growth and will inhibit profitability.

Source: Created by author based on Company's press releases.

Most of the drop in new enrollments rate came from Aspen University (AU) which represents the bulk of ASPU’s enrollments. AU growth flattened due to apparent capacity constraints in pre-licensure nursing.

AU’s new enrollments growth rate dropped to an all-time low of 8% over prior year.

Source: Created by author based on Company's press releases.

Pre-licensure nursing program will be challenged to grow until AU receives Arizona Board of Nursing approval to increase core nursing enrollment caps currently set at 30 enrollments per start. AU has six starts per quarter (2 campuses) or 180 enrollments per quarter (6 starts x 30 new student enrollments).

The following are quarterly pre-licensure nursing new enrollments:

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 93 57 97 186 276 437 ???* ???*

*Not Reported by Management

Source: Created by author based on Company's press releases.

The CEO stated he expects 2/3 of the students enrolled in the prerequisites program to matriculate to the core program and 90% to successfully complete the core. This would impute a total program capacity of 300 new students per quarter for the two Phoenix campuses. So, it appears that new student enrollments reached capacity in Q1 2020 and exceeded capacity cap in Q2 2020.

But the company inexplicably stopped reporting pre-licensure nursing metrics starting with the Q3 2020 quarter. It is curious that management stopped reporting this key metric for their most important program and growth driver. Did they not want to disclose capacity or student retention issues?

Regulatory barriers and risks in expanding pre-licensure nursing campuses and enrollments are not reflected in stock price

AU is provisionally approved by the Arizona Board of Nursing and will apply for full approval after 2 years of graduating the first class. AU’s first pre-licensure nursing class graduates in July 2020. The process to apply for full approval are detailed in Arizona Board of Nursing Policy and Procedure.

As detailed in the Policy and Procedure, AU must complete (1.) a self-study and application; (2.) staff will then review the report; (3.) a site visit is then scheduled and conducted; (4.) staff will create a report and recommendation to the Executive Committee for review and recommendation; and (5.) Executive Committee and Board will rule on the application. The Education Committee and Board meets every other month on odd months. Based on the above, it seems highly unlikely AU will receive a decision on full approval and possible increase in enrollment cap for pre-licensure nursing before late fiscal year 2021/early fiscal year 2022. This will have a negative impact on any near-term enrollments growth from this program.

Furthermore, there is no guarantee ASPU will receive full approval or an increase in enrollment caps. The requirements of the Rules of the State Board of Nursing are rigorous and there are a number of areas that could result in a denial of full approval.

The following are two critical areas where AU must demonstrate success in order to be granted full approval.

“G. A nursing program shall maintain at least a 80% NCLEX passing rate for graduates taking the NCLEX-PN or NCLEX-RN for the first time within 12 months of graduation. H. At least 45% of students enrolled in the first nursing clinical course shall graduate within 100% of the prescribed period. “Prescribed period” means the time required to complete all courses and to graduate on time according to the nursing program’s curriculum plan in place at the time the student entered the program, excluding the time to complete program pre-requisite or pre-clinical courses.”

It should not be lost on the reader that this is ASPU's first pre-licensure nursing college and has yet to graduate one student. They have very little experience managing a successful nursing program. As such, significant risks exists that AU's students do not graduate on time or pass the NCLEX exam at a 80% pass rate. This or issues with other rules would result in a denial for full approval or increase in enrollment caps.

A delay or denial of full approval or increase in enrollment cap would obviously be disastrous to enrollment and profitability projections.

I reviewed the 2019 Arizona NCLEX first-time test takers by campus. The average first-time test takers per campus was 112 graduates with Grand Canyon University being the largest at 360 graduates.

Grand Canyon University is a $4.6 billion market cap company that recruits heavily in their home state of Arizona. If AU expanded pre-licensure nursing in Arizona to 1,500 students per campus x 2 campuses, it would be the largest nursing program by far in the state. This is not a reasonable assumption. I encourage the reader to review the NCLEX first-time test takers by campus and determine for yourself if it is reasonable that ASPU will receive enrollment cap approval for two 1,500 campuses as large as Grand Canyon's one campus. This seems like a "bridge too far".

Opening of new Tampa campus appears to be delayed, indicating problems with the approval process

During the 3Q investor call, the CEO stated, “the final meeting of the board of nursing and Department of Education is in late April, which I plan to attend. And subsequent to that meeting, assuming we receive approval within the following week or two, we will commence immediately with our marketing program, and so we’re targeting the month of May to begin marketing for our initial semester start, which is the first week of August.”

The company has yet to announce the approval and opening of the new Tampa campus or begin marketing. Additionally, the company issued a press release on 6/15/20 to announce a new scholarship program with the following statement, "This indefinite commitment will represent at least $1 million annually by 2025, with $100,000 being made available in Tampa, Florida, and Austin, Texas, for Spring 2021." If this campus were opening in August as planned, the scholarship should have been made available the Summer 2020.

This delay is further evidence of the challenges in obtaining regulatory approval (e.g. Board of Nursing, State, U.S. Department of Education) of new nursing campuses and programs. It is especially challenging for the for-profit universities given past closures of large for-profits and increased scrutiny.

Similar to Arizona, the Florida Board of Nursing needs to provisionally approve AU for nursing and enrollment caps. The Florida Board of Nursing appears even more challenging for the Tampa campus. The average annual Florida NCLEX test-takers per campus was 71 graduates and the largest pre-licensure BSN program in Florida was the University of Central Florida with 252 graduates. If AU's campus grew to 1,500 students, it would graduate around 350 students per year or almost 50% larger than the current largest nursing program in the state. This does not appear to be a reasonable assumption.

One of the larger more reputable multi-campus non-profit universities, Keiser University, started a pre-licensure nursing program two years ago at one of their Florida campuses. The Florida Board of Nursing approved them for only 45 new enrollments annually for the first two years. It would not be unreasonable if AU's Tampa campus received approval at a similar level for the first two years. How does 45 enrollments per year make any economic sense for a 30,000 s.f. campus? This would result in horrendous startup losses and crater the economics of the new campus investment and thesis. Is this the possible reason ASPU delayed the opening of the Tampa campus?

Hopefully, management will provide an update on the Tampa campus opening, conditions imposed by the Florida Board of Nursing and status of the Austin campus opening.

Heavy insider selling by key executives should concern investors

In the past few weeks, there has been very heavy insider selling by the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Academic Officer.

Gerald Wendolowoski – Chief Operating Officer sold 170,600 shares (4/23-5/29) for $1.2 million

Cheri St. Arnauld – Chief Academic Officer sold 141,668 share (6/2) for $1.2 million.

The Chief Academic Officer is the executive most knowledgeable about nursing board approvals.

Conclusion

ASPU’s strategy and valuation hinges on successfully opening of two nursing campuses a year for the next five years, growing each campus to 1,500 students and generating $14 million in revenue and a 30% operating margin.

On paper, this is a fabulous strategy. But the fatal flaw, as noted above, are regulatory barriers that will prevent ASPU from accomplishing this goal.

Given ASPU's low tuition rates and high cost to operate a nursing program, they will be challenged to reach break-even at the new campuses let alone a 30% operating margin.

ASPU lost $9.3 million in fiscal year 2019, has never been profitable and is projected to operate at a loss through fiscal year 2021. And these projections have the successful startups of the new campuses baked-in. The bottom-line is that the ASPU has a market cap of $225 million based on successfully executing a strategic plan that is not achievable!

This is a better short opportunity given that the stock will blow up when the company is forced to disclose decisions by the the Arizona and Florida nursing boards.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ASPU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.