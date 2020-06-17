EUR/NZD Has Potential To Rise Sharply

Therefore, while EUR/NZD may attempt to retest price levels last seen prior to the pair's recent spike in March 2020, we should still be on the look out for significant upside volatility. Numerous factors are at play which have reduced the appeal in short-euro trades. Risk and reward profiles are shifting. We don't want to be caught off guard.

The current 10-year yield spread for EUR/NZD is moving ever closer to zero. While we might not see zero, for reasons explained in this article, the rate is unlikely to revert back lower. We should expect a stable spread, and possibly even expect higher EUR/NZD spreads going forward.

The EUR/NZD currency pair, which expresses the value of the euro in terms of the New Zealand dollar, is a mostly risk-neutral pair that has been falling since its sharp ascent in March 2020, after the euro gained against almost all major currencies following a market rout in global equities.

As market conditions have gradually been normalizing over the past few weeks and months, EUR/NZD has now fallen back to a level that is close to the trading range that it preferred just prior to its sharp rise in March (which saw the pair trade from around 1.69 to almost 2.00; an increase of about 18% in less than two trading months).

The chart below illustrates EUR/NZD price action using daily candlesticks, and is presented in relation to the tighter trading range that was seen during January and (most of) February 2020 (i.e., the range between around 1.66 and 1.72). The midpoint of this range (illustrated with the red line in the chart below) is set at 1.6920.

As noted in my previous article covering EUR/NZD, published May 9, 2020, downside was (and has been) preferred over further upside. After the dust settled after March, and as global market volatility has been grinding lower (in both realized terms and implied terms, as measured by options markets), the downward trend has persisted in this pair.

However, as I also touched upon in my previous article, there is 'tail risk' here in the potential for another spike upward. As currency pairs establish wider ranges, which we can evidently see has occurred for EUR/NZD in the chart above, there is often a natural subsequent tendency for the pairs to retest those expanded ranges. We might not see EUR/NZD trade to the 2.00 level again in the near future, but the risk remains of a sharp upside reversal in mid-to-late July, for instance.

One notable factor here is the fact that not only have certain commodity prices collapsed in 2020, the recent oil price recovery notwithstanding, but global interest rates have also collapsed. Yet market liquidity remains high, thanks to global (and largely coordinated) central bank intervention. Thus, as market liquidity remains high, the likelihood of another sharp rise in the euro is unlikely. The previous market downturn in March was sharper than practically anybody expected (certainly in terms of its speed), and this created a sharp and unexpected demand for euros as carry trades were unwound and capital was repatriated back to Europe.

However, since global rates (and expectations of future interest rates) have moved sharply lower, the bearish case for the euro is now far weaker. If long-term rates remain close to the zero lower bound for a long time, there is little appeal in shorting the euro. While the European Central Bank's deposit facility rate may still be negative at -0.50%, the rate is still not far from the interest rates of plenty of other major central banks today (such as the U.S. Federal Reserve's target rate of +0.00-0.25%, or New Zealand's comparable short-term rate of +0.25%).

Meanwhile the collapse in oil prices, which the eurozone imports more than it exports, is in fact likely to benefit the euro (whereas it hurts the Canadian dollar, for example, given the importance of the Oil & Gas industry and energy sector to the Canadian economy). This is a point on 'terms of trade', which I explicitly referred to my recent article covering EUR/CAD. The downward adjustment in commodity prices, and the drop in interest rates (effectively across the board) means that, in theory, EUR FX crosses should be making some significant upward adjustments over the next few weeks and months.

This is contingent on various other factors, including continued intervention from central banks helping to make sure that market liquidity remains stable. Yet central banks show no sign of extracting themselves; the Federal Reserve even recently decided to launch a corporate bond-buying program. If we assume liquidity remains high, we can expect equity volatility to continue to grind lower, since many pension funds are still underwater even in major nations such as the United States.

The continued need for yield is likely to continue to suppress volatility across markets (particularly equities), provided that short-term liquidity factors are adequately managed. We do still currently live in a higher-volatility "regime", but we can expect volatility to continue to grind lower for as long as investors need yield. As I have discussed before, the drop in interest rates to the zero lower bound, in combination with global central bank interventions, together compress equity risk premia (i.e., these interventions together cut the discount rates that investors should be using in projecting the values of future cash flow streams, as implied by equity prices). Lower discount rates mean higher equity prices, all else equal.

While the economy might have a rocky one or two (or more) years, a gradual economic rebound may be enough to justify the belief in a brighter long-term future (i.e., that this current economic storm will in fact pass), and that belief is likely enough for major institutions and even individual investors (who are all desperate for yield) to justify simply buying and holding for the long term. Cash doesn't pay, after all, and for those with cash, there aren't really any sound alternatives to buying dividend-yielding assets like equities or trusts.

The interest rate factor can be seen in long-term yield spreads too. For EUR/NZD, as shown in the chart below, we can see that the 10-year spread (in this case between German bunds and New Zealand bonds) has climbed to new heights. The spread has risen gradually and steadily over the years, and this is being reflected by steadily rising EUR/NZD spot prices.

The 10-year yield spread is currently trading at a negative rate of -1.29%. The current 10-year yields for German bunds and New Zealand bonds, separately, are about -0.43% and +0.86%, respectively. Given the ECB's short-term deposit facility rate of -0.50%, German bunds are essentially implying that rates will not be rising for the next 10 years in Europe. Meanwhile in New Zealand, the market is far more optimistic. It is as if the bond market has "given up" on Europe, while it is still expressing at least a minor amount of optimism for long-term trades in New Zealand.

Still, the 10-year yield spread for EUR/NZD is rising, and continues to rise. The current price for EUR/NZD is about 1.74, at a similar level to prices seen in mid-to-late 2018 when the 10-year yield spread was well under -2.00%. Since the 10-year yield spread is already about as pessimistic as it could be the eurozone, the only way it could meaningfully fall at this juncture is if the bond market prices in higher long-term rates in New Zealand. Since global central banks are likely to remain fairly coordinated, and since the Federal Reserve does not expect rates to rise even through 2022, I imagine the 10-year yield spread for EUR/NZD is likely to remain fairly stable for the time being.

With this spread remaining stable, I hold to my previous estimation that upside risk remains. The downside bias continues to remain intact, but I think this may now be a short-lived trend. I think the euro has upside potential on the basis of collapsed interest rate spreads and the resulting elimination in the appeal of short-euro carry trades. We are currently seeing a divergence between the yield spread and EUR/NZD, and I think this gap closes with rising EUR/NZD prices rather than a significant adjustment in the bond market.

If we refer to my first chart presented in this article, I think the midpoint level of 1.6920 (as illustrated with the red line) could be a short-term target. However, as we move into July 2020, I think that EUR/NZD appears to offer an attractive long opportunity. The central bank meetings of the ECB and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, set for July 16, 2020 and June 24, 2020, respectively, might well serve as catalysts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.