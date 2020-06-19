We offer you a table comparing BME's price to NAV, yield, and performance vs. its high-yield healthcare peers.

Looking for an attractive yield in the Healthcare sector? Healthcare's 10.65% makes it the fourth-leading sector over the past year, behind tech, consumer cyclical, and communication services.

Notice something disheartening about that far right column? Yes, the top four sectors in 2020 and over the past year also have the lowest dividend yields of all sectors:

Fortunately, there are some high-yield stocks and funds within the healthcare sector, which can solve that yield problem for investors.

BlackRock Health Sciences (BME) is one of them. BME is closed-end fund, a CEF, which pays monthly, and currently yields 5.85%. It tends to go ex-dividend in the second week of the month and pays at the end of the month.

Its five-year average dividend growth rate is 15.86%, but that's mainly because it had two successive years of big dividend increases in 2015 and 2016. Management has kept the monthly payouts at $.20 over the past three years.

Taxes:

In 2019, BME had 0% return of capital - 97% of its distributions were comprised of long-term capital gains, with the 3% balance coming from Net Investment Income, NII:

(BME site)

However, in 2020, 99% of BME's distributions have come from ROC, with 1% coming from net investment income, NII. This makes sense - due to the COVID-19 crash, many stocks are in the red, making it tough for fund managers to accumulate capital gains:

(BME site)

BME issues a 1099 at tax time.

Profile:

"Under normal market conditions the Fund will invest at least 80% if its total assets in equity securities of companies engaged in the health sciences and related industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences industry. The Fund will consider a company to be principally engaged in a health science or related industry if 50% or more of its revenues are derived from, or 50% or more of its assets are related to, its health sciences business. Although the Trust generally will invest in companies included in the Russell 3000 Index, the Trust may invest in equity securities of health sciences companies with any size market capitalization, including small and min-cap health sciences companies and companies that are not in the Russell 3000 Index. The Trust may invest up to 20% of its total assets in other investments. These investments may include equity and debt securities of companies not engaged in the health sciences industry. The Trust reserves the right to invest up to 10% of its total assets in non-investment grade debt securities." (BME site)

Like some of the other high-yield funds we've profiled in our articles, BME's management uses covered call writing to enhance the fund's dividend yield - 39% of assets were overwritten.

The gross expense ratio is reasonable, at 1.09% - it uses very little leverage, so there isn't much interest expense involved.

Holdings:

BME's top 10 holdings comprised 36% of its portfolio, as of 5/29/20, with United Health (UNH) being its largest holding. UNH is roughly flat so far in 2020, while JNJ is down -1%, Abbot Labs is up 3.3%, and Boston Scientific is down ~-19%.

(BME site)

This is primarily a large-cap fund, with 90.5% of fund assets in that category:

(BME site)

"At the close of 2019, the Trust was overweight in the medical devices and supplies, 30%, and health care providers and services sub-sectors, 21%; and it was underweight in pharmaceuticals, 23%, and biotechnology, 17%.

(BME site)

As of 12/31/19, the Trust had an options overwriting program in place whereby 36% of the underlying equities were overwritten with call options. These options were typically written at levels above prevailing market prices (estimated to be 3% out of the money) with an average time until expiration of 52 days." (BME site)

The fund's sector allocations were roughly similar as of 5/29/20, with Pharma, Biotech and Life Sciences at ~51%, vs. 48% as of 12/31/19. Healthcare Equipment & Services were lower, at 49%, vs. 51% as of 12/31/19:

(BME site)

91% of BME's holdings were US-based, as of 5/29/20.

NAV Performance:

As of 5/31/20, BME had a total one-year return on NAV of 22.09% and a year to date total return of 3.07%.

(BME site)

Overall, BME has a good long-term NAV and price performance record, having outperformed its peers in six out of the last eight years, in addition to year-to-date in 2020:

Current Pricing:

At $41.06, BME is selling at a 1.61% premium to NAV, which is cheaper than its three-year average 2.34% premium and is ~50% lower than its 3.23% premium to NAV.

Performance vs. Peers:

We put together this table, which compares BME's dividend yield, price performance and current premium to NAV to its Healthcare CEF peers, and to the market, in addition to the broad healthcare SPDR fund (XLK).

BME has outperformed the S&P over the past year, has slightly underperformed it in 2020, and has kept pace with the market's price surge over the past quarter, rising 23.94%.

The only other healthcare CEF we found which has outperformed BME in all of these time periods is the Tekla World Healthcare fund (NYSE:THW), which, for the first time since 2015, is actually selling at a premium to its NAV, 2.24%, vs. its one-year -4.66% discount.

What a difference to its situation in mid-March. When we last covered THW, just before the market bottom, it was selling at a -17.4% discount to NAV.

As you can see from our table, there are four high-yield healthcare CEFs which are selling at deeper discounts than their one-year averages - GRX, HQH, HQL, and THQ. These four funds have trailed BME's price performance over the past year, with GRX also being the worst performer in 2020. HQL is selling at the deepest discount, -12.64%, vs. its one-year -10.68% discount to NAV:

Parting Thoughts:

Buying CEF's at a deeper discount or lower premium to NAV than previous averages can improve your chances of successfully investing in them. We'll continue to hold BME, based upon its attractive yield, and its exposure to the Healthcare sector, which should continue to profit from the rapid geezering of the industrialized western world. (Take note, Oxford dictionary editors, the word "geezering" is "on trend" and clearly deserves a place in your conversations.)

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

