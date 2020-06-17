Tapestry (TPR) reported its first quarterly loss ever in 3Q20, with revenue declining 19% yoy to $1.07B. The first two months in the quarter were actually strong due to mid-single-digit growth in North America, low single-digit growth in Japan and up double digits in Europe. China stores were shut down in February but reopening began in March with some-stores comping positively yoy. But, given that China accounts only for single digit of revenue, total sales fell over 40% in March due to closures across North America and Europe.

Tapestry revenue growth was in a downtrend since early 2018

The company, which was formerly Coach, transitioned into a mid-market multi-branded portfolio with acquisitions of "Kate Spade" in 2017 and Stuart Weitzman in 2015. The strategy was met with success from 2016-2017 but faltered from 2018 onward due to a weak middle market segment. Other higher end soft luxury peers outperformed during this period.

The brands were generally unappealing during the past year

The softness in the brands' momentum was evident prior to COVID-19 as shown by declining growth rates which averaged in the mid-single-digit range. Stuart Weitzman, in particular, struggled.

Not part of the rebound party

Despite European luxury peers citing strong "catch up" spending from Chinese customers, putting store comp growth between 20% and 50%, Tapestry is not seeing outsized growth in domestic spending due to the repatriation of outbound tourists, and generally, tourist locations in Shanghai and Beijing were softer than its stores in other locations. Also, similar to Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI), the company cautioned against extrapolating China's re-surge in spending to its major markets in the U.S. and Europe as the latter two regions are likely to face a prolonged recession and higher unemployment.

I believe the brands' positioning is targeted towards the premium mass market where the job losses were concentrated in. However, this should be partially offset by functional purchases, especially for handbags, once the economy recovers and people get their jobs back.

4Q20 revenue guided to be down 3-4 times of 3Q20

According to the CFO's comments, the magnitude of revenue decline in the next quarter could be exacerbated three- to four-fold, and that while e-commerce growth was strong during store closures, there was no significant continuation later when the stores began reopening. I believe the company's core customers, who averaged out to be middle income earning households, benefited less from government stimulus.

Gross margin to take further hit due to inventory provisions

In 3Q, TPR recorded about $62M, $32M, and $10M in inventory reserves. If we include these reserves in the COGS, gross margin would have fallen ~12% qoq. The second half of 2020 would not be easy for the company to navigate as it would need to realign inventory meant for early summer to fall/winter season offerings and raise the mix of less seasonal products.

In addition, the company needs to redistribute products efficiently across their global network and digital channel, due to the different timing of store reopening around the world.

This is not an easy task as there is likely going to be intense promotion periods from other competitors as well as the increased use of outlets to liquidate out of season products.

Trading significantly cheaper than peers but not a good sign to buy yet

Even though TPR is trading cheaply on almost every valuation metric, its subpar brand momentum is likely going to be weak due to a lackluster mid-market segment. Even if other higher end retailers are seeing rebound in growth post-lockdown, its brands are more targeted to middle income earners who were unlikely to have benefited from government stimulus and still faced job uncertainties.

Given that the stock has already made a rebound, I suggest waiting for a more robust turnaround before I can rate this stock a buy.

