Investment Thesis: Visa could see some downward pressure in the near-term due to higher savings rates as a result of COVID-19, coupled with declining credit card usage. However, debit card usage continues to grow and the company's cash flow growth remains strong. From this standpoint, I take the view that the long-term outlook for the company is positive.

This time last year, I made the argument that Visa (V) would continue to see upside going forward due to strong growth in Total Payments Volume, continued growth in debit transactions and strong prospects for credit card transactions as a result of an expected 10.4% CAGR per year for the Payment Processing Solutions Market.

Since last June, Visa and competitor Mastercard (MA) have shown almost identical growth on a return basis:

Source: investing.com

When looking at Payments Volume Growth for the company, we see that growth was still recorded in Q2 - with significantly strong growth in debit transactions:

Source: Visa Inc. Q2 2020 Financial Results Presentation

When looking at U.S. Payments Volume Growth in particular, we also observe that there has also been a significant spike in Card Not Present, Excluding Travel growth - which may have been driven in large part by the spike in online shopping that has been a byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic:

Source: Visa Inc. Q2 2020 Financial Results Presentation

Moreover, with the company having signed an agreement to acquire Plaid last January, this gives Visa access to a network which allows users to connect smartphone apps to a range of financial accounts, thus facilitating the increase of mobile payments through Visa.

While debit card growth on a percentage basis has been higher than that of credit card growth - this is not particularly surprising given that Visa is already the world leader in credit card transactions. According to Merchant Machine, Visa is the most popular credit card company in 123 countries, with Mastercard being the most popular in 22. Moreover, American Express (AMEX) is still the most popular in the United States and United Kingdom.

From this standpoint, the fact that debit card transactions are rising is encouraging for Visa, since it allows the company to diversify away from over-reliance on credit card transactions, while remaining the leader in this space.

Moreover, debit card transactions have been rising swiftly in the past few years. For instance, the BBC reported that debit card payments overtook that of cash payments in the United Kingdom in 2018. As regards credit cards, Visa did record a significant fall in usage this year, with volumes having declined by 21% in May on a year-on-year basis.

This could also mark a risk for Visa vis-a-vis its competitor, Mastercard. Should credit card usage see a significant decline, then Visa is more exposed to the fallout from such a decline, even if debit card usage is still increasing.

From a financial standpoint, both Visa and Mastercard show highly similar characteristics. For instance, both companies show virtually identical growth in free cash flow, cash from operations, and dividend growth over a five-year period.

Free Cash Flow Growth

Source: ycharts.com

Cash From Operations

Source: ycharts.com

Dividend Growth

Source: ycharts.com

When examining free cash flow more closely, we can see that free cash flow growth remains near a five-year high, while the price to free cash flow ratio still trades higher than 2018 levels.

Source: ycharts.com

In this regard, Visa would appear to look fairly valued from this standpoint. With that being said, both Visa and Mastercard have shown a trend of investors willing to pay a premium for expected growth and in this regard, valuation in its own right has not proven to be particularly sacrosanct when it comes to measuring investor appetite for the stock.

With this being said, consumer saving is up significantly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic which could affect transaction volumes going forward.

Source: tradingeconomics.com

With that said, the move by central banks to lower interest rates in a bid to stimulate the economy places downward pressure on credit card rates. However, should this stimulate greater credit card usage, then Visa stands to profit as the company gets paid on the basis of transaction fees and not on the interest rates charged on the card per se.

To conclude, Visa could come under some pressure on the basis of a decline in credit card transactions and higher rates of saving as a result of COVID-19. However, the rise in debit card transactions is encouraging, and cash flow looks to be quite healthy. From this standpoint, I take the view that Visa remains attractive on a longer-term basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.