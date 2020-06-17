Bonanza Creek's shares should be worth $17 to $20 using historical multiples and $45 to $50 WTI oil as a longer-term price.

Bonanza Creek should be able to pay down its credit facility debt to zero by the end of the year.

Bonanza Creek (BCEI) still appears to be on track to eliminate its debt this year. It has reduced its capex budget down to $65 million, while still expecting 2020 average production to be near Q4 2019 levels. Bonanza Creek is in excellent financial shape, but its share price also reflects its strong balance sheet. It appears to be fairly valued for $45 to $50 longer-term oil prices.

Capex Reduction

Bonanza Creek initially had a $225 million capex budget that was expected to result in 27,500 BOEPD in average production during 2020. It reduced its budget to $90 million, with an expectation for 24,500 BOEPD. Now it is anticipating delivering 24,000 BOEPD in average production during 2020 with a $65 million capital expenditure budget.

2020 Average Production (BOEPD) Capex ($ Million) 27,500 $225 24,500 $90 24,000 $65

Bonanza Creek's average 2020 production expectations change by around 1,000 BOEPD for every $45 million to $50 million change in capital expenditures.

This is affected by the frontloading of the capex budget though. If capex cuts were applied evenly across the year, average production may decline by 1,000 BOEPD for a $30 million reduction in capex instead.

As it stands, Bonanza Creek's Q4 2020 production is likely going to end up below 23,000 BOEPD now, which is a modest decline compared to Q4 2019. The limited investment during the rest of 2020 (it spent $41 million of its $65 million capex budget in Q1 2020) will probably also lead to further production declines in early 2021.

Updated 2020 Outlook

The current WTI strip for 2020 is around $37 to $38. At that oil price, Bonanza Creek would generate around $192 million in oil and gas revenue. Bonanza Creek's hedges also add around $62 million in positive value.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 4,993,200 $32.50 $162 NGLs (Barrels) 1,619,724 $6.50 $11 Natural Gas [MCF] 12,882,456 $1.50 $19 Hedge Value $62 Total Revenue $254

With its reduced capex budget and cost structure, Bonanza Creek is projected to have $165 million in cash expenditures during 2020. This leads to a projection of $89 million in positive cash flow.

Expenses $ Million Lease Operating Expense $24 RMI (Midstream) Expenses $15 Gathering, Transportation and Processing $14 Production Taxes $16 Cash G&A $28 Cash Interest $3 CapEx $65 Total Expenses $165

Bonanza Creek had $80 million in credit facility borrowings at the end of 2019, along with a $9 million working capital surplus (excluding derivatives). Thus it appears capable of paying down its credit facility debt to zero by the end of 2020.

Notes On Valuation

Prior to the oil price crash, Bonanza Creek was trading for an EV/EBITDAX multiple of roughly 2.5x. A similar multiple now using $45 WTI oil would value it at around $17 per share. At $50 WTI oil, this would improve to roughly $20 per share. This assumes estimated year-end 2020 production levels and incorporates that cost improvements that Bonanza Creek has made this year.

A 0.5x increase in the EV/EBITDAX multiple would increase its value by around $3.50 per share as well. I am typically valuing companies using $45 to $50 longer-term oil right now, so Bonanza Creek appears to be reasonably priced at close to $18 per share at the moment.

Conclusion

Bonanza Creek's hedges and improved cost structure should allow it to eliminate its credit facility debt by the end of 2020, albeit with some production declines compared to Q4 2019.

Bonanza Creek is in excellent financial shape, so it should have no major challenges in attempting to ride out a period of low oil prices. It also has a fair amount of its oil production hedged in the low-to-mid $50s for the first half of 2021.

Bonanza Creek's share price already incorporates expectations for $45 to $50 WTI oil though, so it isn't a strong value like it was a few months ago though.

