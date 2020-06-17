The no sail order issued by the CDC is set to expire on July 24 but an extension is on the cards.

I am losing money with my investment in Carnival Corporation & Plc. (CCL). As you can find here, I suggested investing in the company when the stock was trading around $27. With an average cost of just over $27, I'm now sitting on a loss of 25%. Even though I never expected COVID-19 to get out of hand the way it has, I was ready to embrace any loss resulting from my lack of knowledge of life sciences. The paper loss, however, is something that might be a feature of my portfolio for quite some time as I do not intend to sell the few Carnival shares I own, at least not for now. As far as I see, an investment decision in Carnival, or any other cruise line operator for that matter, should be based on the ability of a company to remain solvent until its ships are allowed to get back on the seas. In this article, you will find what Carnival CEO Arnold Donald had to say in an interview with The Points Guy on June 16, an analysis of the company's liquidity position, and the reasons behind my decision to continue to believe in Carnival's future.

The word that best describes the future of Carnival is "uncertain"

The remarks made by CEO Donald yesterday (June 16) highlight the dire situation the company is currently facing. When asked about how long it would take for Carnival to get back on the seas, he said:

I wish I could give you a date, but we can't, because it's a regulatory matter. I learned a long time ago not to try to forecast regulatory dates.

A plan, however, is in the making. That's one of the two positives that I could find in the CEO's comments. Despite the uncertainty, one thing is quite clear: cruise line operators would be requested by the CDC to maintain social distancing rules for some time as the world fights to eradicate the threat. As revealed on June 16, Carnival is thinking about making onboard changes such as doubling the movie shows per night from two to four, not allowing passengers to touch serving utensils at buffets, regularly testing the temperature of passengers on board, and requesting elderly cruise-goers to submit a medical certificate clearing them as fit to hop onboard.

The second and the most important positive I see is that Carnival is not planning to hand out significant discounts in the coming months to attract customers. To tilt the equilibrium in favor of demand, Carnival plans to limit the number of ships in supply. Because of this, Carnival CEO believes the deals would not get any better than what we are seeing today. In answering a question by the host, Arnold Donald said:

I would not count on a lot of deals. When we start sailing again, more than likely because there is going to be fewer ships out, and people are anxious to cruise, there is going to be more demand than supply initially.

I see this as a positive stance as Carnival's target market primarily includes high-net-worth individuals. Carnival needs to make sure to strike a balance between attracting passengers to its cruises and charging them sufficiently to generate positive operating cash flow.

For 2021, cruise bookings were up 9% in March in comparison to last year, which is likely to be the work of pent-up demand. This is just a tiny piece of good news in the sea of bad news that has flown consistently in recent months, but my decision to remain invested is primarily based on the liquidity position of the company and the expectation that Carnival will be sailing by 2021.

The company can survive through the end of the year

The future is uncertain and there's no denying that. Evaluating whether Carnival can remain solvent has suddenly become a lot easier than projecting revenue growth rates for the coming years.

Below is how much Carnival might need in the worst-case scenario to survive 2020 with zero revenue.

Item Amount Operating cost of ships $2.4 billion ($300 million per month for 8 months, starting from May 1) Debt repayments $2 billion Interest payments $500 million Refunds $3.29 billion (assuming 70% of bookings will have to be refunded out of $4.7 billion of total bookings) Total cash burn in 2020 $8.2 billion Total liquidity as of May 1 $9.75 billion

In addition to this, you need to account for other operating expenses and administration costs that might run into a few million dollars a month. The 70% cancellation rate I have used above is quite aggressive given that 45% of customers contacted by Carnival in the two weeks ending March 15 had agreed to accept future cruise credits in lieu of a refund.

With these numbers in mind, I see Carnival surviving until the end of the year with no collateral damage. UBS analyst Robin Farley agrees and wrote in April:

CCL's capital raise last week gives it the longest runway of liquidity to stay afloat in a zero-revenue scenario, at about 12-13 months with potential for another 2 months based on prolonged layups, and more beyond that (as we detail below.) That puts CCL further ahead of RCL, which we believe has ~10 months of liquidity in a zero-rev scenario, and NCLH which we believe has ~7-8 months of liquidity in such a scenario.

At the same time, however, I have no intention of playing down the recent debt offerings of the company that are very costly. But if it ever came down to choosing bankruptcy or raising debt at a high cost to keep the company intact, I would happily choose the latter.

The CDC might extend the no sail order

Carnival initially planned to resume operations starting from August as the no sail order for cruise ships is set to expire on July 24. However, when the CDC came up with this order in mid-April, little did we know that the U.S. would be exposed to the risk of a second wave of infections. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) announced yesterday an extension of cruise suspensions until September 30, in light of the recent developments. It would not come as a surprise if other players in the industry, including Carnival, will go down the same path in the coming weeks. This won't bode well with investors and there's a risk of the stock plummeting to mid-teens before we even think about any recovery.

Why Carnival when there are safer bets to play the expected recovery?

To start with, I do not recommend loading up the portfolio with travel and leisure sector stocks to an extent if the risk of a second wave of infections materializes, the portfolio value would plummet. Rather, this should be a tactical asset allocation decision. I do not own any airlines or any other cruise line operators other than Carnival, and this represents less than 3% of my portfolio. For me, it's about striking a nice balance with risk and reward. Even though Carnival is a very risky bet, the potential return is significant as the stock could easily triple from the current prices to reach mid-2018 levels even if bookings, revenue, and earnings take much longer to recover to the pre-coronavirus levels. This has a lot to do with the market sentiment and the forward-looking nature of stock markets. By giving little exposure in my portfolio to Carnival, I expect to earn an outsized return, if everything goes right, of course.

I chose Carnival over its peers because of its leading position in the cruise industry. The company accounts for around 50% of total cruises passengers, and my thinking is Carnival would be one of the first companies to return to normalcy whenever that could be.

Takeaway

My long position in Carnival might probably be the riskiest stock that I have exposure to. A lot of things could go wrong, but an analysis of expert commentary on the pandemic has led me to believe that the situation would be under control by the beginning of 2021. Carnival can certainly survive until then, and the stock is likely to surge in a post-pandemic world. Unlike some investors who are in it for making some quick bucks, I'm in it for the long run as I find the risk-reward profile attractive. The return on investment is likely to lie in the two extreme ends of the spectrum, meaning the stock would either triple from these prices to converge with its pre-coronavirus levels or the company will cease to exist when this is all over. Investors who acknowledge this fact and are comfortable with the high degree of risks involved in Carnival might find the stock an attractive investment when the stock falls to mid-teens once again, which might not be that long considering bad news regarding an extended no sail order is pending.

