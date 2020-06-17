GPS had to raise new debt to fund itself. More cash burn could hurt liquidity and create the need to raise more debt.

Source: Barron's

Demand destruction in the retail space has been underway for a while. The coronavirus simply exacerbated it. Gap (GPS) is one of several traditional retailers struggling amid store closures. In its most recent quarter the company reported revenue of $2.11 billion and EPS of -$2.51. Gap missed on revenue and earnings and the stock is down by double digits after earnings. Revenue fell 43% Y/Y. This was to be expected given the coronavirus and shelter-in-place policies that forced millions to remain at home.

Gap temporarily closed stores in mid March, which hurt revenue during the quarter. Until the knock-on effects of the coronavirus subside, the company's revenue will likely remain suppressed.

Revenue for each of the company's major product segments fell by double digits. Old Navy and Gap Global represented over 75% of total revenue on a combined basis. Revenue growth from Old Navy and Gap Global were flat to declining prior to the pandemic. I expect these segments to continue to struggle as management searches for the optimal mix of branding, distribution and price points.

A bright spot was that online sales were exceptionally strong, as the digital channel proved its mettle:

Third, our expansive e-commerce business and omni capabilities. During the widespread shelter-in-place orders, we leaned on the strength of our online presence, which is the second largest apparel e-commerce site in North America at $4 billion in annual revenue pre-COVID. During the crisis, we doubled the way customers can shop with us, by expanding our buy online pick-up in store capability to include curbside pick-up, as well as a new virtual concierge that Athleta has begun testing, offering customers the chance to have one-on-one interactions with the store associates in the comfort of their own home.

Before the coronavirus hit, about 25% of sales was generated via e-commerce. Online has accelerated as the company experienced a 40% increase in customers migrating from retail-only to multi-channel compared to the year earlier period. The success of the digital channel could help Gap separate itself from other retailers unable to garner success online.

Margins Cratered

Retailers have cut costs amid the pandemic. I expected a sharp decline in margins due to the loss of scale. Management furloughed its store team and reduced headcount at global offices, yet margins still fell. Gross margin was 12.7%, down from 36.3% in the year earlier period. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $268 million, down 80% Y/Y. Gross profit was negatively impacted by higher inventory impairment charges due to store closures and decreased retail traffic.

Operating expenses were $1.5 billion, up 47% year-over-year. Operating expenses were likely impacted by impairment charges for operating leases ($360 million) and impairment charges for store assets ($124 million). After adjusting for impairments, EBITDA was -$630 million. This was lower by $1.1 billion vs. the $454 million reported in the year-earlier period. The negative EBITDA reflects the loss of scale and the company's inability to cut costs to offset the rapid demand destruction. In the year earlier period EBITDA margin was 12.3%. It's highly unlikely that Gap will see a return to these margins anytime soon. Even if margins turn positive later on this year, they could remain compressed for a while.

Liquidity In Focus

Gap ended the quarter with $1.1 billion in cash and securities, down from about $1.2 billion in the year earlier period. Working capital was $785 million, down from about $1.4 billion in the year earlier period. Working capital included $2.2 billion of inventory that could become stale unless sales pick up. Selling down inventory could be difficult to achieve until the economy fully reopens. Gap may have to buy new inventory, while it tries to liquidate its currently balance - that requires more capital investments with an uncertain outcome.

Gap experienced cash burn of about $1.0 billion during the quarter. It could burn more cash until its sales slide subsides. The company borrowed an additional $500 million on its revolving credit facility to help fund itself. Gap's total debt load of $1.8 billion is at over 37x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. The trailing 12 months results were skewed by dismal results in the most-recent quarter. Based on results for the most-recent fiscal year, debt-to-EBITDA would be about 1.5x. On the face of it, this would appear manageable. However, Gap could experience more cash burn until the pandemic subsides. That implies waning liquidity and rising debt to help fund its operations.

Conclusion

GPS is down about 40% year-over-year. It could fall further amid declining sales and cash burn amid the pandemic. Sell GPS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.