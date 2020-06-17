Soaring Retail Sales Indicate A V Shaped Recovery From Lockdown

The longer it takes the more we lose, of course, but also the greater the likelihood of permanent damage to productive capacity.

Yes, it's a horrible, horrible, recession and what truly matters is how long it takes us to get over it.

The basic economic problem

As I've pointed out several times over these past few months we know we're in a truly horrible recession. Falls in GDP of 20% (the UK for example, in one month) and more are being recorded. The US is doing better than many other places because the lockdown has always been patchy - not all areas have closed at the same time - and often shorter as well.

But the truly important thing is how long the recession - depression if you prefer - is going to last. This is for two major reasons.

The first is that the longer we have lower GDP then the poorer we are - we've lost that production and GDP. The shorter this period is the less poor we are. The second is something that any musician - or sportsman - muscle memory decays. It only takes a few days of not practising for what used to be easy to become difficult. Sure, economic production isn't exactly the same as muscle memory but it is akin to it. The longer the recession the more likely permanent scarring to productive capacity is.

The investor importance

The importance to us as investors is that a V shaped recovery, we return, fast, to where we were, doesn't make much difference to stock prices nor what they should be. For the value of a stock is the net present value of all future income from it. A few months of lousy trading doesn't make much difference to that. A long recession, which includes enough scarring to put the economy on a permanently lower growth path, that does make a heck of a difference.

That is, a V shaped recovery would lead to stock prices fully recovering, an L shaped would not.

Sure, this ignores the issue of those companies so crippled by the few months of the recession that they go bust but you get the general picture all the same.

Retail sales are a part of this.

We've seen from the Chinese experience that getting the productive side of the economy back up and working isn't all that difficult. Or, perhaps it is but it can still be done. The Chinese economy is back in action and producing again. The only remaining problem they seem to have is a lack of demand and that's in their export trade to boot. It's that we're still shut down that is, not anything domestic to the Chinese economy.

So, we can and should apply that lesson to our own economy. Getting the factories started again can be done. As the service economy opens up again we can tend bar, do haircuts and all that. The big question is demand though.

We've seen some figures for the opposite of this already. The savings rate went up to 33% as people didn't have anything to spend money upon. We've also seen outstanding credit card balances plunge at a 65% annual rate - that's where a good chunk of the savings are going, curbing revolving credit.

OK, that's all nice. But what we really want to know is, as and when they can, are consumers going to come out and start spending again?

After all, consumer demand is about 70% of the US economy. Even sluggishness here is going to reduce the growth rate.

Retail sales

We've our first indication of what is happening with retail sales, the May numbers. They're up, strongly:

Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for May 2020, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $485.5 billion, an increase of 17.7 percent (± 0.5 percent) from the previous month, but 6.1 percent (± 0.7 percent) below May 2019.

Or:

(Retail sales from Census Bureau)

Note that we're not back to where we were yet. But we are in the sort of areas where this is a bad recession and not a depression. And, further, not everywhere has reopened as yet and certainly not everywhere allowed everything in the May period where these numbers were collected (it take a couple of weeks to actually collect and compile these numbers).

We're 6% down on last year. That's not as good as China so far - but then they were growing at 6% and more before this so that's what they're hoping to get back to - but as I've said before the US is likely to do better than the UK and eurozone.

My view

As I've been saying all along I expect a V shaped recovery. Simply because where we know what went wrong with the economy once we stop[ doing that then things go right again. There are those who disagree and, of course, there are always those who think that this whatever it is is the last throes of late stage capitalism.

What I'm not seeing is any statistical evidence to dissuade me from this view. Every time we get a new number about employment, or retail sales as here, or business confidence etc, that idea of a swift recovery is reinforced, not killed off.

The investor view

We still face uncertainty, of course we do. So I wouldn't expect markets to be entirely and fully recovered as yet. A few weeks back I thought they were considerably underpricing the speed of recovery and now I think they've roughly caught up with objective reality.

The indices are, in my view, about right for what the statistics are telling us we're going to get, a relatively swift recovery out of a V shaped recession. Thus I'm not a bear, in that I think they're over valuing the recovery and yet I'm also not a significant bull thinking that the under valuation is general.

As far as investing goes that means we're back to the difficult business of picking specific winners. Macroeconomics isn't much help now given that there's no clear macroeconomic manner or direction in which market prices are out of whack with reality.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.