We rank them all based on past price performance subsequent to prior forecasts with balances between upside and downside price change proportions like those seen this day.

Investment Thesis

The investment thesis of this article is that a most important reason for investing in any stock is its potential for portfolio wealth-building, and that requires informed forecasts of its likely future price. Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) now scores less than at other times for stocks with odds-on near prior gain experiences. It is not now competitive with the top 20 ranked Market-Maker near-price forecasts. Other stocks of the industry group instead offer large near price gains: DexCom, Inc, (DXCM), Patterson Companies (PDCO), Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO), and ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) are attractive alternatives.

Of Particular Interest (by request): ABMD

Description

"Abiomed, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella [CP], a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite. It also provides Impella 5.0 and Impella [LD], which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; Impella [RP], a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump; Impella SmartAssist platform that includes optical sensor technology for improved pump positioning and the use of algorithms that enable improved native heart assessment during the weaning process; and Impella Connect, a cloud-based technology that enables secure, cloud-based, and remote viewing of the Automated Impella Controller for physicians and hospital staffs. In addition, the company engages in the development of Impella [XR] Sheath, a sheath designed to expand and recoil to all for ease of use upon insertion of an Impella heart pump and minimize the size of the arteriotomy; Impella [BTR], a percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors; and Impella [ECP] pump that is designed for blood flow of greater than three liters per minute. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts."

Currently, a more attractive near capital gain wealth-builder: DXCM

Description

"DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring [CGM] systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop a series of next-generation CGM products; and a collaboration with Companion Medical, Inc. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California."

Source: Yahoo Finance

Comparisons

All evaluations here are based on the self-protective hedging actions taken by Market-Makers, while facilitating the completion of large volume "block trade" orders placed by institutions to adjust holdings in their typically multi-billion-dollar portfolios. Such hedging involves limited-life legal contracts in derivative securities whose future values are driven by current expectations of future event possibilities. Those less than certain expectations, both higher and lower, may be expressed directly in the price of the subject trade order.

Given a range of likely coming prices, the balance between the issue's current market quote and the higher and lower extremes of the forecast provides a trade-off of Reward and Risk possibilities.

That balance also provides the means of identifying prior times when the outcomes of such past forecasts can be used to gauge "how big", "how likely", and "how soon" such expectations might be realized for the current forecast. These qualitative measures may evoke different reactions among investors with varied preferences, which makes their being knowable of utility.

By using a standard portfolio risk management discipline to derive such outcomes, the comparison of alternative investment selection subjects with quite different circumstances becomes much simpler.

The first reward-risk stage of forecast balances for several medical device producing companies is shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1

(used with permission)

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

The "frontier" of best advantage runs from Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) at location [24] to Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) at [15] to VIVO at [19]. ABMD is at location [7] and DXCM is at [3]. More detailed exploration of the MM community's experience with several of these stocks is presented in Figure 2.

Behavioral Analysis Details

Figure 2

Source: Author

MM forecasts from hedging actions are in Figure 2 columns [B] to [D], with upside price % change extremes in [E]. The Range Index [G] tells what % of the [B] to [C] range lies below [D]. That RI [G] selects a sample [L] of the past 5 years' daily forecasts [M] in each stock.

A standard portfolio management known as TERMD, (explained by article How To Better-Than-Double Your Capital Gains (From Stocks Alone) By Using TERMD Portfolio Discipline in my SA blog) is applied to each sample to produce the contents of columns [H] thru [K]. The Win Odds [H] and its complement, 100 - [H] are used as weights applied to [E] and [F] in [O] and [P] to produce [Q].

That Net in [Q] when calibrated by the holding periods of [J] into "speed" of gain or loss in [R] is the prospective investment performance measure. DXCM has this group's best [R] ranking of +36.1 basis points of gain per day of capital commitment to its prior sample of current RI forecasts. A 20 bp/d when sustained for a 365-day-year doubles the committed capital by compounding. ABMD's 4 bp/d falls short of a +16% CAGR.

On this 3-month time horizon, there are four medical devices stocks which have outperformed ABMD in their subsequent market actions following prior Reward-Risk forecast balances like those of this day. DXCM at a mid-range forecast RI of 47 [G] in 67 prior experiences captures +12.5% gains on average in 28 market days for a CAGR of 186%. Its wins at a rate of 87 out of 100, or 7 out of every 8 are impressive. PDCO and VIVO are a step down in each of these accomplishments but still collect capital gains at triple-digit CAGR rates with interim price drawdown risk exposures below -6%.

Comparison

Side-by-side visual comparison of the past six months' daily Market-Makers' price range forecasts for ABMD and DXCM provide in Figure 3 a fair perspective on the moment. Its vertical lines are the price range forecasts implied by Market-Maker hedging actions. The heavy dots are market close quotes on the date of the forecast. They split each forecast price range into upside and downside prospects.

Figure 3

(used with permission)

ABMD's recent powerful stock price advance with a Range Index of 54 appears to be near the upper extremes of its prior experience in terms of its past 5 years. The small pictures at the bottom of this comparison present each stock's frequency history of RI forecasts. While both stocks are in the upper portion of their RI distributions, ABMD is more extreme than DXCM.

And ABMD's prior Win Odds at this forecast level have been at 7 out of 10, while DXCM shows prior profits from its today forecast at a 9 out of 10 level. Additionally, DXCM offers the prospect of a +13% upside target with only a -5% price drawdown exposure during the upside pursuit. ABMD is less competitive at the moment, with but a +10% upside and a -8% price risk exposure. At this point, ABMD's profitability of only +1.3% gains undermines its credibility of a +10% upside, while DXCM's forecast is reinforced by prior profit captures of +14% while suggesting now a lesser upside of +13%.

Conclusion

For investors in need of assured wealth-building equity investments, DexCom Inc. appears now to be the better choice to achieve a capital gain in the coming 3 months. ABMD is not being cast down for any lasting flaw. It likely will return to more attractive comparisons with alternative investments as market prices continue to evolve in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DXCM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.



We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name. First months of 2019 to date have produced over 800 hundred profitable position closeouts.