Back in February, I made the argument that while Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCPK:BMWYY) had declined significantly as a result of the coronavirus crisis, the company did see strong performance previously due to higher SUV sales.

As a result, I anticipated that the stock could be due for a rebound once market contagion over COVID-19 settles down.

Since March, the stock has rebounded – and it is notable that the rebound in the stock price has outpaced that of the S&P 500:

Source: investing.com

With that being said, fears over a second wave along with a renewed market downturn rightly call into question whether such gains can be sustained at this point.

As regards BMW’s recent performance as reported in the June 2020 BMW Investor Presentation, global deliveries are unsurprisingly far lower than 2019 levels as a result of COVID-19.

Source: BMW Group Investor Presentation June 2020

The country’s home market – Germany – showed somewhat more resilience, with deliveries down by 9% from the same quarter last year compared to a significantly greater drop in deliveries across other markets:

Source: BMW Group Investor Presentation June 2020

The automobile industry has undoubtedly seen a big change as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the lockdown having greatly restricted movement around the world, along with remote working on the rise, the need for automobile transport has been greatly reduced.

With that being said, it is expected that this would have a greater impact on the mainstream car market as opposed to the luxury segment per se. For instance, it is reported that China saw an 11.1 percent increase in luxury car sales in April from the previous month, and collectively accounted for nearly 20 percent of overall car sales.

BMW saw a jump of 9.4 percent in April sales to 67,000 – Mercedes-Benz also saw a jump in sales of 4.7 percent to 62,200 units. However, the company does face growing competition from the likes of Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY) and Tesla (TSLA), which saw sales jump by 23.9 percent and 121 percent, respectively.

When looking at the company’s financials, growth in cash flow has been outpacing that of revenue. For instance, we see that over the past five years, cash flow from operations is up by almost 65% whereas revenue is up by just under 12%.

Cash from Operations vs. Revenue

Source: YCharts

EV to EBITDA

Source: YCharts

Additionally, EBITDA per share has taken a dip since 2018.

The reason for this is largely due to increased investment in the electric car market – we can see that working capital has decreased significantly from that of last year:

Source: BMW Quarterly Statement March 31, 2020

BMW has a target of 50% of its cars being electric by 2030, and the company has been investing significantly to make this a reality.

Source: BMW Investor Presentation 2020

The electric car market itself has proven to be surprisingly resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic, with battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids accounting for 17% of all sales in Europe for the month of April – which is up significantly from the 7% recorded in April of the previous year.

In this regard, BMW is expanding into a significantly growing market – in spite of the upfront costs of investment, the automaker is expected to reap significant savings going forward from reducing risk of fines and litigation from not complying with emissions targets going forward. In this regard, BMW is in a good position to boost revenue going forward if we continue to see a trend of growing electric vehicle sales – even with the increased cost of investment, cash flow from operations remains quite stable.

To conclude, I see BMW as being set to thrive over the longer term as it adapts to a changing automobile industry and remains in a good position to capitalise on a rapidly-growing shift to electric car models.

