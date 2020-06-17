However, don’t believe the claim that the company is recession-proof.

Oftentimes, a study of a prospective investment can be convoluted. In Home Depot’s case, it is very straightforward.

Early in my investing life, I favored tech companies and stocks that offered, “the newest thing,” for lack of a better way of articulating my novice schemes. After trying a wide variety of investing strategies, I now seek stocks that provide a degree of safety while growing sustainable dividends. There are those that believe my portfolio would be better served by an index ETF.

I beg to differ.

Consider this: If, ten years ago, you invested in Home Depot (HD), a hum-drum, well established retailer, you would have a 652% return, dividends not included. Investing in the SPY ETF would have garnered a respectable, but clearly inferior, 239% return.

Yes. You can beat the market and do it with a reasonable degree of safety.

The question is, can Home Depot’s past performance be repeated over the next ten years? Well, through May of this year, HD was up 13%, while the market was down 5%. Not a bad start along the path to outperformance. However, like all investments, there are positives and negatives to consider.

For example, to deal with the COVID-19 crisis, management shortened store hours, limited the number of customers allowed in stores, and canceled the "Spring Black Friday" event that provides the company with a hefty annual sales boost.

The retailer also increased paid time off for hourly associates, doubled overtime pay, extended family healthcare benefits, and instituted weekly bonuses for employees in distribution warehouses and retail stores. These initiatives added to costs to the tune of $850 million, or $0.60 per share, according to management’s estimates.

So, when the stock outperformed the market, was that a preview of coming attractions or a head fake?

Recent Results

The following chart provides a quick overview of FY2019 versus 2018 results.

2020 Annual Shareholder Presentation

In Q1 of 2020, Home Depot’s revenue increased 7.1% to $28.3 billion. Sales increased 7%, and the average ticket grew by 11%. FCF jumped 28% year over year to $5.15 billion.

By the end of April, online order fulfillment witnessed a triple-digit increase, driven largely by the COVID-19 crisis.

The company reported an increase of 7.5% in U.S. comparable store sales. This metric is of particular interest to me because Home Depot leads rivals in terms of customer loyalty. HD does a good job of enticing customers into its stores for repeat visits, so increased traffic today likely portends growth in the future.

.

Source: Placer.ai

However, EPS dropped from $2.27 in the prior year period to $2.08, and total operating expenses, driven largely by COVID-19 measures, increased by 17%.

The Strengths That Are Home Depot

Home Depot operates in an environment akin to a duopoly. Arguably, the only significant competition the company faces is Lowe’s (LOW).

The U.S. Census Bureau reported home improvement sales increased 4.4% YoY through April. In contrast, retail and food service sales fell 4.3%. Compare those numbers to Home Depot’s 7.5% increase in U.S. comparable-store sales last quarter.

Another factor that weighs heavily in my assessment of HD is the company’s product mix: concrete, lumber, toilets and granite countertops will never face significant competition from online rivals.

Consider that Home Depot sells more paint than Sherwin-Williams (SHW), a business completely devoted to the selling of paint, and you understand the company’s place in America’s home improvement culture.

It seems counterintuitive to me, but over the last 5 years, and despite maintaining a fairly stable total square footage (about 237 million sq ft) and with a marginal increase in store count (from 2,274 to 2,291), Home Depot’s revenues grew from $85.4 billion to $112.1 billion, a 5.59% CAGR. This represents an increase in sales per sq. ft. from $375 to $450.

While the company has been executing well on both the e-commerce front and on the sales floor, management has proven to be very shareholder-friendly. Over the last twelve months, Home Depot returned all of the firm’s $12.30 billion in free cash flow in the form of share buybacks ($6.12 billion) and dividends ($6.07 billion).

The chart below provides a view of the seemingly inexorable drop in share count over the years.

Source: Metrics from Macrotrends/ Chart by Author

While I can be a critic of a company’s buybacks at less than optimal price levels, it is hard to question Home Depot’s overall results with the stock buyback programs. When the company is not expanding the store count or engaging in capex heavy initiatives, share repurchases make sense.

The next chart provides an overview of the growth in revenues through the years. When combined with the drop in share count, the insulation from online competition, the company’s position as the dominant player in a near duopoly, and the history of robust dividend growth, Home Depot provides a paradigm for a safe yet growing investment.

Source: Metrics from Macrotrends/ Chart by Author

Another positive for the company is that the average age of American homes points to a demand for home improvement products. The chart below provides insight into how the costs of home improvements tend to rise with the age of homes. Note that the states highlighted with dark green tend to have older homes and higher costs.

Source: FIXR

Now, peruse the next chart that provides insight into where Home Depot has the greatest number of stores. In many cases, the company’s resources are concentrated in communities with higher demand for home improvement projects.

Source: Brady Ritchey, SA contributor

Furthermore, according to the projections by iPropertyManagement, home improvement sales should increase from $394 billion in 2018 to $680 billion in 2025.

An Observation

When I conduct a due diligence study, I read dozens of articles on the stock in question. I noted a repeated theme when perusing Home Depot related pieces: many claim the stock is recession-proof. I provide the chart below as a means to refute that claim.

Source: Metrics from Macrotrends/ Chart by Author

Debt, Dividend, And Valuation

Home Depot’s current yield is a hair below 2.5%. The payout ratio is approximately 60%, and the 5-year growth rate is nearly 24%. I consider the dividend to be safe, and I believe it will continue to grow at a double-digit pace for the foreseeable future.

The company has investment grade credit ratings of A and A2. However, investors should be aware that debt was about 109% of capital at the end of the first quarter, representing negative shareholder value.

The company has $8.6 billion cash on hand and owns approximately 90% of its stores. Home Depot valued its properties and equipment at roughly $22.7 billion at the end of 1Q21. Goodwill stands at $2.2 billion.

2020 Annual Shareholder Presentation

As I type these words, HD stock trades for $249.89. The average 12-month target of 34 analysts is $252.59. The current PE is 23.99, and the forward PE is 21.85. The PEG stands at 5.71.

My Perspective

Today, Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement retailer, with annual sales of $108 billion. As I stated earlier, an investment in the business is straightforward in nature.

There are no technological aspects of the company that require a degree in engineering to understand, nor is there a revolutionary drug offering that needs a chemist’s or a physician's expertise to fully comprehend. The company does not have differing segments to evaluate. Simply put, Home Depot is the dominant player in an industry that is expected to benefit from relatively robust future demand.

The company has a history of rewarding shareholders through buybacks and consistent dividend growth. Unlike other retailers, the firm is largely insulated from e-commerce competitors. There is no reason to believe Home Depot will suffer from any headwinds other than economic cycles.

An investment in the firm presents a simple, clear-cut, straightforward investment thesis.

I consider the stock to be trading at fair value and rate it as a HOLD.

I am of the opinion that the overall market is trading at a level not warranted by fundamentals. I also believe that we are likely to experience a difficult economic climate due to the COVID-19 crisis. Consequently, I believe we are likely to see an opportunity in the not too distant future that will provide us with a better entry point.

Nonetheless, Home Depot is an excellent business and should be near the top of any Dividend Growth investors watch list.

One Last Word

I hope to continue providing articles to SA readers. If you found this article of value, I would greatly appreciate you following me (above near the title) and/or pressing "Like this article" just below. This will aid me greatly in continuing to write for SA. Best of luck in your investing endeavors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised, and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decisions. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and contemplate seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.