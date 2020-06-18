Take-Two’s (NASDAQ:TTWO) stock quickly regained its momentum after depreciating along with the rest of the market in early March, and in late May, it managed to reach its new all-time high. The company had an outstanding performance in Q4, as its net bookings increased by nearly 50% Y/Y, and the publisher has all the chances to continue to create value in years to come. However, with a P/E of 37.85x, which is above the industry’s median P/E of 28.4x, it’s better to accumulate the company’s shares on major pullbacks and not buy them right away. While, in its latest earnings call, Take-Two announced an ambitious plan to release 93 new gaming titles in the next five years, it doesn’t plan to release any major AAA titles in the current fiscal year. As a result, the stock has a high chance of declining from its current highs in the upcoming months, which will give investors a good entry point at a lower price.

Patience is Everything

Take-Two had a successful performance in Q4, as its net bookings increased by nearly 50% to $729.4 million, even though the publisher didn’t release any major title during the three months. The company was able to achieve such results, thanks to the successful utilization of tools like virtual currency and premium in-game content, which drive recurrent consumer spending. Take-Two continues to heavily benefit from the initial success of its titles like GTA Online, RDR2, and NBA2K20, which were released a while ago but continue to generate income to this day. In Q4 alone, recurrent spending accounted for more than 60% of the overall net bookings. Thanks to this remarkable performance, Take-Two’s stock currently trades above its industry’s peers, as its P/E of 37.85x is above the median P/E of 28.4x.

Source: Yahoo Finance. The table was created by the author

Right now, Take-Two has one of the strongest balance sheets among its peers. With more than $2 billion in cash and less than $200 million in debt, the company has enough liquidity to weather the current recession.

Going forward, the publisher will continue to benefit from the success of its previous titles. In 2018, GTA V alone became the most profitable entertainment product of all time, and a few months ago, it reached a new milestone, as it was sold more than 130 million times since its release in 2013. Strong momentum of titles like GTA, RDR2, and Borderlands 3 will help the publisher to continue to generate recurrent revenue in months to come amid the increased demand for video games.

In April and May, the sales of video games increased by 73% Y/Y and 52% Y/Y, respectively, thanks to the enforcement of strict lockdown measures all around the world, which pushed consumers to flock to gaming. At the same time, the spike in sales is not going to be a one-time thing, as the overall video gaming industry is expected to grow in size and worth more than $200 billion by 2023, an increase of 25% in comparison to 2020. As one of the biggest publishers in the world with a diversified portfolio of successful titles, Take-Two, without a doubt, will benefit from such growth.

Another thing that Take-Two has going for it is a strong leadership team with a successful track record. After becoming Take-Two’s CEO in 2007, Strauss Zelnick transformed the company and helped it to become a dominant player in the entertainment business. Thanks to his efforts, in the last five years, the publisher’s stock appreciated by nearly 400%. The successful performance of the company’s stock is in the best interest of its CEO, as Mr. Zelnick himself owns a substantial portion of the company through its investment vehicle ZelnickMedia. Considering this, there’s every reason to believe that Take-Two will continue to create additional shareholder value with the current management team in years to come.

However, there’s a high chance that Take-Two’s stock will experience a major pullback in the upcoming months before rebounding back to its all-time high. At the recent earnings call, the company announced an ambitious plan to release 93 new titles in the next 5 years. The problem is that we will not see any major game release later this year. All of the biggest titles were pushed to later years, and Take-Two’s lower guidance for FY21 signals that we shouldn’t expect much from the publisher this year. By the end of the current fiscal year, Take-Two forecasts its revenues to be around $2.63 billion to $2.73 billion, down 14% to 11% Y/Y. At the same time, earnings per share are expected to be between $2.60 and $2.85, below the FY20 levels of $3.54 per share. Net cash from operations will decrease from $686 million to $560 million.

Considering this, I believe that once the market settles down, Take-Two’s stock will slowly start to depreciate. The company will continue to generate cash by releasing a new premium in-game content and selling virtual currency for its existing titles. However, the growth rate will not be as high as it was before since the engagement will decline over time. At the same time, by trading at a premium to its peers, Take-Two’s stock doesn’t have a lot of margin of safety and could be considered a risky investment at the current price.

With the release of lower guidance for the year, we could safely assume that earnings for Take-Two have peaked for now. This leads me to believe that a major pullback is on its way. Once that happens, investors will have a great opportunity to acquire shares of Take-Two at a lower price and with a better margin of safety. By having a solid balance sheet, strong leadership team, and successful track record, Take-Two’s stock will, without a doubt, be able to create additional shareholder value in the long run. As for now, it’s better to wait for the pullback before buying or accumulating more shares in Take-Two.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTWO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.