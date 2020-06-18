ETF Overview

I have written an article to analyze Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) back in August 2019. Since things have changed dramatically in the past year, I think it is time for me to evaluate the growth prospect of this fund again. VCLT owns a portfolio of investment grade corporate bonds that have long years to maturity. VCLT has very low credit risk as all of the bonds in its portfolio are investment grade bonds. Given the fact that the Federal Reserve is also buying investment grade corporate bonds and that interest rates will likely remain near 0% at least until 2022, the fund appears to be a good one to own in between. Investors will be able to earn interest income with a yield to maturity of 3.3%.

Fund Analysis

The Federal Reserve is also buying corporate bonds

VCLT tracks the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. 10+ Year Corporate Bond Index. As the name of the index suggests, majority of VCLT's portfolio are corporate bonds. As we know, corporate bonds are not as secure as U.S. treasuries because government's revenues are generally much more stable than corporations. Fortunately, VCLT only invests in investment grade corporate bonds. This makes it a much better choice than other non-investment grade bonds. Corporations that issue these investment grade bonds do have much better balance sheets than corporations that issue non-investment grade bonds. Therefore, these bonds that VCLT owns should be better to own in an economic recession. Indeed, investment grade bonds' default rate is only about 0.10% per year (based on 32-year period measured). On the other hand, the default rate for below-investment-grade bonds is forty times higher! (about 4.22% per year). Although about 49.3% of VCLT's portfolio are Baa bonds (lowest quality investment grade bonds), investors should not be too concerned about this risk because the Federal Reserve has announced on April 9 to also purchase bonds downgraded from investment-grade ratings as of March 22 or later that are now rated at least BB-/Ba3. Therefore, the overall credit risk of owning VCLT is low.

Interest rate risk will not be material until 2022

The market price of bonds with longer-term to maturity is much more sensitive to changes in interest rate. As can be seen from the table below, nearly all of its bonds in VCLT's portfolio will not mature until at least 10 years from now. In fact, about 30.9% of its bonds will mature between 10 and 20 years, and about 61.6% of its bonds will mature between 20 and 30 years.

Since the average effective maturity year of bonds in VCLT's portfolio is 23.9 years, the fund has considerable interest rate risk especially if the interest rate starts to rise. Fortunately, it is unlikely that the Federal Reserve will raise its interest rate anytime soon in the next 1-2 years. In fact, the Federal Reserve's Chair Jerome Powell has recently stated that there will not be any rate increases through 2022 and that it will maintain its current pace of asset purchases. This means that interest rate and bond yields will likely stay very low. This will help support bond prices in VCLT's portfolio as well.

A 3.3%-yielding dividend

The nice thing about owning investment grade corporate bonds funds such as VCLT is that it has an average yield to maturity of 3.3%. This is much higher than the yield of U.S. treasuries. At the time of writing, 20-year U.S. treasury yield is only 1.42%. VCLT's yield is nearly 2 percentage points higher. This is worth pursuing if your goal is to earn some fixed income because VCLT's credit risk is also low.

Investor Takeaway

VCLT is a low risk investment option for investors seeking higher yield than U.S. treasuries. It currently has an average yield to maturity of 3.3% Although the risk is slightly higher, credit risk is low, given the fact that the Federal Reserve is also buying investment grade corporate bonds. In addition, the rate will likely remain low before 2022. Hence, VCLT appears to be a good choice for investors wanting higher interest income than U.S. treasuries.

