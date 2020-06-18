Ultrapar's service stations, Ipiranga, are in a good position to increase its market share and use its technology to increase its sales and customer loyalty.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) is the holding company of five gas companies. Four of the five companies are related to the oil and gas industry, and the company considers the drugstore business as a way of adding value to their fuel distribution business called Ipiranga. In my last article on UGP, I went into extreme detail on the company's current operations. In this article, I hope to provide you with the future of UGP and its subsidiaries. UGP is a difficult company to do a valuation on because it requires me to do an individual valuation on each company.

This article is one of two articles. This article will cover the valuation of Ipiranga, which represents almost 84% of the company's net revenue. The second article will provide estimates on the other four operations and give a target price for Ultrapar.

Dynamics Of The Fuels Market Are Changing

The fuels market is maturing and becoming more efficient thanks to the Brazilian Ministry of Mines and Energy's policy and Petrobras' (NYSE:PBR) pricing policy.

Aiming at increasing efficiency and stimulating competition in the fuels market, the Brazilian Ministry of Mines and Energy set out among its main goals in the first half of 2019: i) to attract investments in the refining and logistics segments; ii) to evaluate alternatives to the liquefied petroleum gas pricing policy; and iii) to combat the adulteration and tax evasion in fuel markets (MME, 2019a). Source: EPE In March 2019, Petrobras updated its diesel pricing policy, stating prices would be readjusted at most once every 15 days. However, last June the company changed this decision and lifted timing constraints for gasoline and diesel prices adjustments. Source: EPE

The result of these changes will benefit the consumer more than it will the market, as I will demonstrate below.

Figure 1 - The Old Pricing Policy Did Not Benefit The Consumer

From mid-2014 until mid-2018, the consumer paid on average higher prices than it would have if it paid the market price. This allowed distributors to profit from market volatility at the expense of the consumer. During the Trucker Strike of 2018, I tried to reason this fact with the people who were against the change of the fuels' pricing policy, and I was unsuccessful.

The result of these two changes was a decrease in distributors' gross margin, forcing them to become more efficient in managing their operational expenses. I compared Ipiranga's 4Q17 results to its 4Q19 results, to better demonstrate my above comment. Q-O-Q revenue increased by 6.2%, and its COGS increased by 7.1%, showing a decrease in gross margin during the new pricing policy transition period. The company's SG&A expenses increased by only 2.6% during the same period.

Why did I choose UGP

Ipiranga is one of the companies owned by UGP, and Ipiranga is the only company that I use to purchase fuel for my car. The company's cellphone app called "Abastece Ai", in my opinion, is the easiest to use compared to its competitors. Km de Vantagens is one of Brazil's leading loyalty programs, and these points can be used on any product at Ipiranga, including fuels plus online products. Still, it doesn't allow the transfer of its points to other loyalty programs.

Below are the highlights from a consumer-based study on the service station retail segment.

Shell is the most recommended service station when analyzing it by comparing its percent of pros minus percent of cons. Ipiranga was ranked number two, and BR was ranked number three.

Convenience stores and services are just as crucial as having competitive prices.

Ipiranga ranks #1 in perceived value (cost vs. benefit) and brand strength. BR ranked #2 in this category.

Ipiranga and BR lead in customer loyalty and customer utilization of its services offered.

Ipiranga is the most used service station in Brazil, and BR was ranked the second most used. The above information is important because BR has almost one thousand more stores than Ipiranga, yet Ipiranga is still able to lead in this category.

Ipiranga has the most influential customer app usage, 54.4% of all Ipiranga customers have and use the app.

As the industry becomes more competitive and margins further decline, unbranded stations will seek out ways to help them salvage their profits. As of 2019, 28% of Brazil's service stations were unaffiliated service stations. I believe many of these service station owners will choose to become Ipiranga resellers to take advantage of Ipiranga's brand strength. Of course, Ipiranga is not the only company fighting for these unbranded service stations.

Figure 2 - Volume m3 Per Service Station

Source: Company's Financial Reports and with my interpretations (volume m3 per service station)

In 2017, Ipiranga began reducing its number of service stations, but at the same time, it increased its revenue by increasing the average volume sold per service stations. I believe that the company is focusing on only adding service stations that can offer them a higher return on their investment and getting rid of the ones that do not perform. Or maybe this occurs naturally due to the cost associated with being an Ipiranga reseller, but either way, the result is positive.

Figure 3 - Ipiranga Estimates for 2Q20 until 4Q20

Source: Company's Financials and Author's Estimates (gray cells)

1Q20 results suffered very little from the stay-at-home order as this order was only effective in late March in Brazil. Their second quarter will be the most negatively affected quarter this year. In June, the businesses that were considered non-essential began reopening slowly according to individual state policy. An article from Sugaronline mentioned that gasoline and ethanol sales during the first two weeks of April fell by 50%. After that point, I projected sales to increase in a linear manner causing total volume sold to decline by 22% compared to 1Q20. My projections were based upon the population slowly returning to normal life with restrictions. Selling expenses per employee were only reduced by 1% to simulate a slight reduction in the labor force. 3Q20 and 4Q20 volume estimates were based upon the average from q-o-q volume and were reduced by 15%, and 5%, respectively. My volume estimates try to replicate more of a U-shaped recovery within 2020. The rest of the calculations are based upon past average expense to sales ratios.

Figure 4 - Ipiranga Estimates For 2020 Until 2024

Source: Company's Financials and Author's Estimates (gray cells)

My 2021 sales estimates for Ipiranga are based upon the belief of a near return to 2019 sales volume and prices. As individuals are expected to have less disposable income because of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, domestic travel for pleasure should not be as robust as it was in 2019. In 2022 until 2024, my estimates are based upon projections from the Brazilian National Agency of Petroleum (1.9%), plus a small increase in stores.

Ultrapar's service stations, Ipiranga, are in a good position to increase its market share and use its technology to increase its sales and customer loyalty. Based on my estimates, UGP is undervalued.

