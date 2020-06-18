Education technology player Chegg (CHGG) has been a major beneficiary of the Covid-19-related lockdown measures. The company has already gained by 56.61% YTD (year-to-date) all thanks to the learning-from-home trend.

Today, the world continues to grapple with the disease and vaccines may not enter the scene before the first quarter of 2021. The need for digital education was never more intense. As the economy invests in work-from-home and learn-from-home initiatives, the possibility that all this work will get discarded post-pandemic remains slim. In all likelihood, this will be the new order of the day. Covid-19 pandemic is most likely to cause a permanent change in how students approach education. With an early-mover advantage due to its robust direct-to-student platform and high awareness amongst college students, Chegg is all set to go to new heights in 2020.

The Covid-19 pandemic has triggered a secular change in the education segment

Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of a learn-from-home trend like never before. And being a category leader, Chegg has been an obvious beneficiary of this development. The company saw a 33% YoY rise in subscribers in the first two months of fiscal 2020, but the growth since mid-March has been nothing short of phenomenal. Hence, the company managed to report an almost 35% YoY increase in the subscriber base, which included domestic and international students, in the first quarter. Chegg also reported higher engagement and rapid adoption of its “Chegg Study Pack.” The company now expects its second-quarter subscriber base to grow YoY at a rate greater than 45%.

Chegg Services business offers online assistance in areas such as math and personalized tutoring to college students. Beyond being an online solution provider, Chegg is known for its college textbook rental service.

In the first quarter, Chegg reported revenues of $131.59 million, a YoY rise of 35.09%, and ahead of the consensus by $12.11 million. Chegg Services revenues reached $100 million in the first quarter. The company’s non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 also surpassed the consensus by $0.05.

Chegg has also come up with robust guidance for the second quarter, with revenues expected to fall in the range of $135 million-137 million, gross margin in the range of 74-75%, and adjusted EBITDA between $48 million and $50 million. The company expects Chegg Services revenues to be between $115 million and $117 million.

Chegg has been focused increasingly on making its solutions affordable, personalized, and relevant for students. Despite not changing prices for ten years, the company’s revenues and margins have gone up due to lower customer acquisition rates, higher customer retention rates, and higher new customer enrolment rates.

Now, the biggest short-term driver for the company will be the opening up of colleges for the fall season. With huge operational expenses, colleges cannot afford to opt for a gap year. Chegg plans to help colleges in their plans to opt for an online or hybrid model. Increasing uptake from international students for Chegg’s solutions is also a major growth driver for the company.

Chegg has been keen on rapidly expanding its presence to benefit the student population during these difficult times

Chegg has partnered with Verizon Communications (VZ) to expand access for its services to the neediest students in these crisis times. Recently, Chegg announced the acquisition of Mathway for a consideration of $100 million. Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald believes that this deal can prove to be a lucrative one even though the acquisition price may seem a tad bit expensive at 7.7x of the target’s fiscal 2019 revenues. The analyst expects the deal to help boost Chegg’s penetration amongst high school students, improve Chegg Math Solver solution’s capabilities, and increase the company’s international presence.

These risks are worth considering prior to investing in Chegg

The biggest risk for Chegg is the company’s steep valuation. Lofty valuations expose the company to significant share price volatility following a single bad earnings report or other unfavorable events. Chegg is currently trading at a forward P/E of 41.68x, which is pretty rich. Announcements related to school start dates, enrollment trends, and whether colleges will opt for on-campus, online, or hybrid models can go either way for Chegg.

The sharing of a single account by multiple users has also been a major challenge for the company. The company has been tackling this problem by improving authentication for its subscribers. Northland analyst Mike Grondahl expects the company to deploy a multi-factor authentication process by August 2020, around the time of the new college enrolment season. Hence, if handled properly, this challenge can emerge as a major tailwind for the company.

What price is right here?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price for Chegg is $60.27. I believe that this share price is too low for the company considering the huge growth potential available in the current global environment. The company had cash and short-term investments of around $763.89 million and $913.25 million in debt on its balance sheet at the end of March 2020.

The majority of analysts are optimistic about the stock. On June 5, Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald raised the target price to $70 from $53 and reiterated a Buy rating. On May 19, Northland analyst Mike Grondahl raised its target price to $70 from $60 and reiterated Outperform rating. On May 18, BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber downgraded the company’s rating to Market Perform from Outperform and raised target price to $67 from $54. On May 5, Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler upgraded the company from Market Perform to Outperform and set target price to $60. On May 5, Barrington analyst Alexander Paris raised the target price to $60 from $50 and reiterated an Outperform rating. On May 5, Craig-Hallum analyst Alex Fuhrman raised target price to $65 from $55 and reiterated a Buy rating. On May 5, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) analyst Josh Baer raised target price to $56 from $43 and reiterated an Overweight rating. On May 5, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the target price for Chegg to $55 from $42 and reiterated its Buy rating.

However, despite the high valuation, I believe that this growth stock will further rise and easily reach up to $70 in the next 12 months. The stock has become even more attractive considering that the company has authorized share repurchase of up to $500M worth of stock extending over 18 months up to December 2021. I recommend growth-focused investors, with above-average risk appetite and an investment horizon of at least a year, consider adding this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.