Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) has been a top performer over the last year, as the shares have increased 130% compared to a 36% increase in the Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL). PAAS also accounts for 10% of SIL; the outperformance of the stock is greater when adjusting for its weighting in the SIL.

Data by YCharts

The run since early 2016 has been even more impressive, as the shares have increased from ~$6, to recently eclipsing $30. In this article, I will explain why PAAS has far outpaced the group over the years, and discuss why it remains one of the best silver and gold miners an investor can buy. Many might assume the stock is expensive, given its share price appreciation, but there is an extreme amount of hidden value. The recent 10-15% pullback from ~$30 over the last few weeks is only a pause that refreshes.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

Gold + Silver, And Silver Leverage Hasn't Kicked In Yet

While the company has only "Silver" in its name - implying that's all you get as an investor - over the years, Pan American has heavily diversified into gold. The company is producing over 600,000 ounces of Au per year, which is more gold than many mid-cap gold companies produce annually.

Technically, PAAS is getting the majority of its revenue from gold, not silver. Some might look at the revenue by metal graph below and assume the company is more of a gold play. But this is a function of low silver/high gold prices, and key silver assets not being in production. If the price of silver starts to take off, then silver will account for a far larger percentage of revenue. If Escobal and/or Navidad - which are two sizable silver mines - enter production, the impact on revenue from silver will be even greater (more on this later). Also, silver reserves make up a much higher percentage of total reserves by metal compared to gold - thanks to the Escobal silver mine. These reserves don't include the massive Navidad deposit either (which only has resources).

(Source: Pan American Silver)

What makes PAAS so appealing is that both gold and silver production are significant. You could break up the company into two separate entities and create not only a sizable gold play, but one of the largest silver miners in the world as well. It's a compelling mix that offers safety (and a premium) on the gold side, but then strong leverage to silver - leverage which hasn't kicked in yet.

Over the last several years, silver has barely increased. In fact, it has spent most of that time underwater. Meanwhile, there has been real strength in physical gold. It's not atypical for silver to lag far behind gold in the beginning stages of a bull market, but silver always catches up and eventually exceeds the performance of gold. I expect Ag will soon begin to close the gap, likely before the end of this year. That's when the other side of Pan American's business will kick in.

Data by YCharts

If an investor wants exposure to gold, then PAAS is a great option. If they want exposure and exceptional leverage to silver, PAAS is a great option. It's the best of both worlds, all in one package.

Many silver producers either lack gold exposure entirely, or they have a smaller concentration. Often is the case that miners with this low mix from the gold side have much more exposure to base metals. Given that base metals and silver have underperformed gold over the last few years, these miners have been at a major disadvantage. PAAS has been more insulated due to its hefty gold exposure.

Low Cost Producer, And Diversification Among Its Asset Base

All of this silver and gold production comes from a diverse portfolio of low cost assets. The silver segment is led by the flagship La Colorada mine in Mexico, which is capable of producing 8–9 million ounces of silver per annum at some of the lowest AISC in the industry. La Colorada is the workhorse on the silver side. Dolores, also in Mexico, is another key silver mine for the company, one which produces 125,000-150,000 ounces of gold per year as well.

Below is the breakdown of Ag and Au production in Q1 from each mine. All of this output is spread out amongst 9 mines/mining complexes. Silver production in the first quarter was 5.6 million ounces, while gold production was just over 150,000 ounces. I do want to point out that Ag output was on the low side in the first quarter due to the suspension of operations at Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo and San Vicente because of COVID–19, along with a failure of a ventilation circuit at La Colorada. The ventilation issue at La Colorada prevented the company from being able to mine a very high grade section of the underground ore body. The problem should be remedied this quarter, although the company is looking at a complete upgrade of the ventilation system by next year. The gold side of the business had a strong Q1 showing.

(Source: Pan American Silver)

In terms of costs, those suffered as well on the silver side. However, it should be noted that Dolores has NRV (net realizable value) adjustments every quarter, which will either positively or negatively impact AISC. In the case of Q1, there was an almost $10 per ounce increase in AISC at Dolores because of NRV adjustments. Actual AISC was around $13 per ounce for the operation. Not including this adjustment, Pan American's AISC for the entire silver segment was just over $13 per ounce. Q1 results aren't the norm though, as PAAS is typically a much lower cost silver producer. ASIC guidance for the year was originally $10.25 – $11.75 per ounce silver, and I expect H2 2020 to be more in line with the guidance - as the COVID-19 disruptions will be in the rear-view mirror and La Colorada is back on track. AISC for the gold segment last quarter was extremely impressive at just $969 per ounce.

(Source: Pan American Silver)

If all operations are firing on all cylinders, PAAS is capable of producing tens of millions of ounces of silver per year at under $10 per ounce AISC, and over 600,000 ounces of gold at under $1,000 per ounce AISC. 2019 results are more representative of the company's cost structure.

(Source: Pan American Silver)

If we analyze this mine by mine, you can begin to understand the quality of the asset base, particularly La Colorada and its $4.54 per ounce AISC last year.

(Source: Pan American Silver)

What really reflects the caliber of these mines is the fact that Pan American was able to generate $58 million of free cash flow in Q1 - despite it being a rough outing for the silver operations, and considering that a large tax payment is always made in the first quarter of the year. In the prior quarter, almost $80 million of free cash flow was generated, and that was at a realized gold price of $250 per ounce less than today. The free cash flow potential of the company at $20+ silver and $1,700+ gold is enormous.

Data by YCharts

Net Cash By The End Of This Quarter, And That Cash Position Will Build Aggressively

The free cash flow discussed above has resulted in a quick closing of the gap between debt and cash over the last year. Net debt at the end of Q1 was just over $20 million. However, that doesn't include the stock Pan American owns in Maverix Metals (MMX), nor does it reflect the full value of its position in New Pacific Metals (OTCQX:NUPMF).

Data by YCharts

On the balance sheet, the company's holding in New Pacific is listed as a short-term investment valued at US$91.3 million as of the end of Q1. In March, the price of all stocks plummeted because of COVID-19. The value of New Pacific at the close of last quarter was heavily discounted, but then began to recover this quarter. PAAS sold over US$40 million worth of New Pacific stock in May, after New Pacific shares climbed almost 50% from its end of Q1 closing value. Pan American Silver still holds over 14 million shares of New Pacific - which have a current value of almost US$60 million. Pan American's shares of Maverix are listed under "Investment in associates," and were valued at US$81.1 million as of March 31, 2020. PAAS also took advantage of the rebound in Maverix's stock this quarter, and sold 10.35 million shares for US$45.54 million. But PAAS also exercised 8.25 million of MMX warrants that it held. Net-net, Pan American's shares of Maverix only declined from 27.6 million, to 25.5 million, and PAAS still cleared $45.54 million. The value of those remaining Maverix shares, backing out the US$15.6 million for the cost of exercising the warrants, amounts to just over US$87 million at today's prices. In total, that's $50 million more value from Maverix shares than what's reflected on the balance sheet.

(Source: Pan American Silver)

There should be net cash on the books by the close of this quarter, even accounting for the COVID–19 related shutdowns. As PAAS moves into Q3, the cash balance should build aggressively at current gold and silver prices thanks to robust FCF.

Three Major Catalysts — Only One Needs To Hit For PAAS To Move Up 2x

The high quality portfolio of producing silver and gold mines, along with the financial strength of the company, makes PAAS a compelling investment. The current operations, though, only tell half the story. It's the potential upside from no less than three huge non-producing assets that could be the real accelerator for the stock price.

When Escobal (Guatemala) was last in production in 2017, output was 20 million ounces of silver annually at an AISC of $8-9 per ounce. The mine was shut down that year because the government claimed the previous owner had not consulted with the indigenous communities. There are no guarantees that Pan American will resolve the issue with the Guatemalan government and get the mine back in production, but I do think the odds of this happening are favorable. PAAS wouldn't have acquired the asset early last year unless they believed strongly that they could get the mine into production again. If you add Escobal to the current production profile, then that's ~50 million ounces of low cost silver production per year, along with 650,000 ounces of gold. You throw a $20+ silver price into the mix, and I could make the argument for 2x the current valuation for PAAS. I do believe that the chances of this scenario playing out are quite good. Pan American isn't giving a time-table on when this asset could come back online, but if there is a resolution, I expect it to be within a short time frame (1-2 years) rather than a lengthy ordeal (4-5 years). Escobal is a company maker.

(Source: Pan American Silver)

Navidad, which is also capable of producing over 20 million ounces of silver per year, is an undeveloped silver mine in Argentina that could be built if provincial mining laws change. It faces an uphill battle to get approval, and I believe Escobal has a much easier path, but Navidad could one day be in production.

(Source: Pan American Silver)

Then, there is the new skarn discovery at La Colorado, which could take this already exceptional asset to a whole other level. The skarn deposit is adjacent and below the La Colorada vein system and remains open in nearly all directions laterally. The initial resource estimate suggest this is a world-class discovery. Total silver resources are 102 million ounces at a grade of 44 g/t. While this grade is ultra-low, it's a polymetallic orebody that also contains 121,000 tonnes of copper at 0.17%, 1.5 million tonnes of lead at 2.02%, and 3.2 million tonnes of zinc at 4.40%.

(Source: Pan American Silver)

When you account for the base metal credits, it will be a negative AISC silver operation as the combined value of all of the copper, lead and zinc resources at current base metal prices is almost $10 billion. This isn't the actual value of the project itself, as that will be much lower once you factor in Capex, recoveries, etc., but it shows the significance of the discovery. The is another future catalyst that will catapult the stock higher, and this project only needs time before it sees the light of day.

(Source: SomaBull)

When determining the fair valuation for PAAS, this trio of projects must be taken into consideration. It only takes one of these assets to come online to result in a serious re-rating for PAAS. Escobal will be the most immediate, with the other two still several years out because they haven't been built yet. While I'm more skeptical of Navidad entering production, Escobal and the skarn deposit at La Colorado are likely future producing assets for the company.

Weakness In PAAS Should Be Bought

While it's not clear if PAAS will correct further over the coming weeks, this is a mining stock that I will be accumulating more of should the sell-off deepen.

Expectations should be lowered when it comes to Q2 results, given the impact that COVID–19 related shutdowns had on the company's operations. But it's only transitory, and there should be a quick recovery in Q3.

Below is a recap of when operations were suspended for each region, as well as the date that each mine resumed operation. There was very little silver and gold production for the first half of the quarter. However, all mines are now back online.

(Source: Pan American Silver)

Any weakness in the share price due to lackluster Q2 results should be bought. I believe the next big move in PAAS will be the result of silver breaking out, and it's that leverage to Ag that will take the stock to much higher levels.

