This article was coproduced by Nicholas Ward.

In this piece, we'll be looking at a couple of REITs in the healthcare space, to see whether or not one (or both) of these companies provides a potentially attractive investment opportunity to shareholders. The two REITs we'll be looking at today are Ventas (VTR) and Welltower (WELL).

Real Estate Portfolios

Ventas has long been an iREIT favorite, in large part, due to the high quality portfolio of assets that the company has amassed over the years and its willingness to evolve and adapt with the times.

Roughly 55% of VTR's NOI comes from the SHOP space; however, we have witnessed the company continue to diversify its revenue stream over the years with increased investments in the triple net space outside of SHOP as well as in things like medical office buildings and research facilities.

As you can see below, roughly 37% of VTR's annualized NOI comes from triple-net properties, with another 33% coming from SHOP assets, 27% from office properties, and the last 4% coming from its financing/loans division.

Source: VTR Q1 ER supplemental data

From a geographical perspective, VTR's holdings are a bit top-heavy in its top markets; however, we're talking about states like California, New York, Texas, and Illinois, so it's clear that VTR has focused on large metropolitan and coastal areas with strong population metrics and high standards of living/personal income. VTR's Canadian assets, which make up roughly 8% of its NOI, are situated in large cities as well, with 70% of the company's Canadian properties being located in Quebec and Ontario.

Ventas recently reported that it received nearly all of its rent in April and May from its triple net SHOP tenants. What's more, its office tenants paid 94% of contractual rent in April, and through May 27th, the company had collected 98% of its rent for the month. In short, we like VTR's continual focus on triple net properties and the non-SHOP assets as these provide relatively safe income and set this company apart from its peers.

Welltower also owns and operates a diverse portfolio of healthcare oriented real estate. However, its NOI is a bit more concentrated in the SHOP space than VTR's.

WELL's portfolio is centered around senior housing, which makes up 62% or so of the company's NOI when its SHOP and triple-net SHOP segments are combined. Roughly 23% of WELL's NOI comes from outpatient medical properties. 8.4% of its NOI comes from its long-term/post acute care facilities. And, 6.7% comes from its health system segment.

Source: Q1 2020 ER supplemental data

From a geographical perspective, Welltower is very diversified as well. Roughly 84.5% of the company's NOI comes from properties located within the United States, and when you break this down to a city by city chart, there is no one geographical region that overwhelms the rest.

And, when looking at the U.S. portfolio specifically, it's clear that WELL has focused on investing in areas and communities that exhibit high property values as well as above-average household incomes. We're always a fan of companies investing in high quality real estate.

We've seen companies in other areas of REITdom create long-term value for their shareholders with this quality first mindset, and WELL's historical success seems to point towards the fact that it works well in the healthcare space too. Never forget, location, location, location.

Historical Returns

The healthcare space is an exciting space to invest in because it's in constant flux, with regard to the cutting edge science and highly disruptive biotechnology that firms are using in an attempt to improve human welfare.

The healthcare space is also facing what seems like constant catalysts for change from a legislative/regulatory standpoint, which gives investors even more to think about.

The healthcare sector has a lot to offer, from small-cap biotech companies to larger cap biopharma names to healthcare insurance companies, medical device manufacturers, consumer packaged goods, and yes, even real estate (which spans physical properties such as Doctor’s offices, nursing homes, senior assisted living communities, hospitals, universities, research facilities, and medical office buildings).

Over the last decade or so, throughout all of the change that we've seen in the healthcare space, the blue chip healthcare REITs have admittedly struggled a bit. Their performance isn't terrible (since 2010, Ventas' average annualized rate of return is 5.6% and Welltower's is 7.1%), but it has underperformed the broader market's returns (the S&P 500's annualized ROR is 11.6% during this same period of time).

The dip selloff that COVID-19 inspired in this space (and the fact that the broader markets have rallied back towards prior highs while names like VTR and WELL still trade at steep double-digit discounts to their prior highs) has widened the underperformance gap in the short term.

Over the last 5 years, the S&P 500's annualized ROR is 7.9% without dividends and 9.5% with dividends factored in. During this same period of time, Ventas has posted a -7.5% annualized ROR figure without the dividend and -1.8% with the dividends accounted for. Welltower's 5-year annualized ROR without dividends is -4.9% and essentially flat once the dividend is factored in. Either way, we're talking fairly significant outperformance here by the S&P 500.

But we're not here to compare these stocks to the S&P 500, but instead, to one another.

Welltower's returns over recent years allow it to claim victory in the historical returns category. But what's in the past is in the past. As investors in the present, we care about what happens in the future. So, with that in mind, let's take a look at the dividend and valuation metrics of these two names because these will be what contribute to returns moving forward.

The Dividend

At first glance, it appears that the dividend portion of this competition isn't much of a competition at all, with Ventas being the clear winner.

Why, you ask?

Well, because recently, Welltower cut its dividend, reducing its quarterly payment by 29.9%, down from $0.81/share to $0.61/share.

For many investors, a dividend cut is a clear sign to stay away from a company. We understand this. However, if you're not one of those investors, but prefer to look at the new income moving forward, then it still appears as though VTR is the winner here due to the fact that WELL's current forward-looking yield of 4.35% pales in comparison to VTR's much larger 7.94% yield.

We cryptically said "appears" in the introduction to the dividend sector because while Ventas has not yet cut its dividend, as recently pointed out in a focus ticker article on the stock, we have significant concerns about the stock's current dividend safety.

VTR's current forward-looking dividend is $3.17/share. Right now, analysts only expect to see AFFO of $2.82 for 2020, meaning that the forward-looking AFFO payout ratio is well over 100% at this point in time.

VTR has an illustrious dividend growth history. The stock has a 9-year annual dividend growth streak and is one of the few REITs that did not have to cut its dividend during the Great Recession.

Welltower is one of VTR's peers that did cut its dividend during the Great Recession, and it's clear that VTR wears its consecutive dividend streak like a badge of honor.

As income-oriented investors who're focused, first and foremost, on safe and reliable dividend yield (and what's more, dividend growth), we're certainly pleased with VTR's historical commitment towards its dividend. Yet, we're also not willing to ignore fundamentals, and although VTR does maintain a strong enough balance sheet to potentially raise debt to make its dividend payments in the short term, we don't think it's in the best long-term interests of the company to do so.

Historically, VTR's AFFO payout ratio has hovered between 70% and 80%. However, since 2016 VTR's payout ratio has been on the rise and now that it exceeds AFFO entirely, we expect to see a dividend cut.

Using analyst consensus of $2.82 for 2020's AFFO, a dividend cut of ~33%, down to $2.11/share, would put VTR's AFFO payout ratio back in the 75% range. At $/41/share, this would represent a ~5.15% yield. So, even with a potential cut in mind, it's still possible that VTR could end up being the better income-oriented investment.

But there is a chance that management slashes deeper into the dividend, resulting in a lower yield than Welltower. And, due to this speculation, we have a hard time naming a clear winner here (even though, at first glance, it probably seems like there should be one).

Valuation

Both names have experienced significant selloffs in recent months due to the aforementioned obvious impacts of COVID-19 on their operations.

However, the selloff in the healthcare REIT space began prior to COVID-19 arriving in late February. VTR and WELL made their 52-week highs back towards the end of Q3 2019. That's when it became apparent that the ongoing SHOP issues that these names have faced in recent years were accelerating.

However, the real selloffs for these companies coincided with COVID-19. While neither stock was trading at its highs in late February/early March, as you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graphs below, it wasn't until the virus inspired selloff began that these names precipitously slid down below their long-term averages in terms of valuations.

Prior to COVID, VTR was trading for roughly 17x blended AFFO, which was right in line with its long-term average. As you can see on the graphic below, VTR has rarely traded at a discount to this mean valuation over the last decade or so, and therefore, one could have argued that shares had become attractive. Yet, with COVID-19 devastating the space, VTR experienced an unprecedented selloff, which sent the stock down to the Great Recession low valuation of ~8x AFFO.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

That level served as strong resistance for the stock, and since then, we've seen shares bounce back to the 13x level where they trade today. While at ~$41/share, which is where we see VTR shares trading today, they're up massively from their 52-week lows of $13.35, the present valuation still represents a steep discount to their historical average.

And, being that analysts broadly expect to see VTR's negative AFFO growth to stop in 2021 and 2022, we believe that this discount presents an intriguing opportunity for value-oriented investors who have the stomach to deal with a potential dividend cut.

Welltower isn't quite as cheap as VTR, trading for roughly 16.6x blended AFFO. Like VTR, WELL shares experienced quite a bit of weakness during the February/March COVID-19 selloff. WELL hit 52-week lows of $23.27 during the depths of the March selloff, but has since bounced back strongly and currently trades for $56.15.

WELL's long-term historical P/AFFO average is 17.1x, meaning that the current 16.6x multiple doesn't represent a very wide margin of safety. Furthermore, looking ahead, WELL's bottom-line growth is expected to be sub-par, when compared to its historical growth averages, and with that in mind, we believe that a discount is warranted when placing a valuation on shares.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Although VTR is expected to fare worse in 2020 than WELL, in 2021, analysts are expecting both companies to be on a similar earnings trajectory. And, from a balance sheet perspective, VTR fares a bit better than WELL.

At the end of Q1, VTR's net-debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio came in at 5.7x (down from 6.1x at the end of the first quarter a year ago) which edged out WELL's 5.93x net-debt to adjusted EBITDA figure that it posted in Q1 2020.

However, both companies carry a BBB+ investment grade credit rating from Standard & Poor's and therefore, they each have similar costs of capital.

When looking at the growth projections for each company, we agree with that market on the fact that WELL deserves a higher premium than VTR. However, we disagree with the relative discount that the market has placed on VTR shares, and because of this, when comparing these two companies from a valuation perspective, we believe that VTR offers the wider margin of safety, and therefore, it is the winner in this category at this point in time.

Conclusion

In other words, both companies trade below our fair value estimates at iREIT, but Ventas offers the better deal, which is why VTR is currently traded "Strong Speculate Buy", whereas WELL maintains a "Hold" rating.

The "Speculate" nature associated with our buy rating on VTR comes from the fact that we acknowledge headwinds in the SHOP space, especially, and continue to have concerns about dividend safety.

For very conservative, income-oriented investors, this may not be the best choice right now; however, for investors who prioritize value and upside potential above safe and reliable income/dividend growth, Ventas could be the stock for you.

Moving forward, we think that both of these names represent potentially solid opportunities for long-term investors. Though, we want to make it clear that investors in this space need to have a lot of intestinal fortitude because it's unlikely that the COVID-19 spotlight that has been focused on the senior housing/nursing home industry (in a very negative way) is going to dissipate anytime soon.

However, as the economy opens up, and more importantly, to these companies, hospitals begin to make up lost ground on all of the elective surgeries, procedures, and visits that have been recently postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, this bodes well for the industry as a whole and should lead to even higher rent collection figures and cash flow security from non-SHOP related assets in the space.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

