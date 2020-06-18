And it turns out that much of the future operational leverage hoped for depends on government regulation controlling costs.

However, at present the company can't even produce positive gross margins and is bleeding cash, despite solid subscriber and ARPU growth.

At first sight, the massive shift from linear to CTV and the large Chinese market seem like a mega opportunity for CTV players like iQiyi.

iQiyi (IQ), the Chinese streaming platform, is supposed to be one of the main beneficiaries of the move from linear TV to CTV (connected TV). While the company has accumulated large losses, it has a powerful backer in majority holder Baidu (BIDU).

The company still sees good membership and ARPU growth, which management argues create a virtuous cycle with content quantity and quality. While the 35% subscription growth revenue in Q1 is likely to be inflated at least a little by the pandemic, this is a positive data point for longs, even if ad revenues suffered.

However, without government regulation which functions as a check on content creation costs, these would likely escalate given the strong competition in the Chinese market.

While it's entirely possible the company will scale up enough for it to become cash flow positive one day, given current growth rates, that day seems beyond the horizon, at least our horizon, and there could be numerous obstacles on the way from here to there.

Growth

iQiyi basically has five growth engines:

Subscriber growth

ARPU

Ad business

Content production

Other income

But it's all driven by the quality of the content, according to management (from the Q1CC):

we can still improve the quality of our original content. We can still increase the volume of our original content, improve the mix of original content. By doing that, definitely, we will attract more paying subscriber on our platform, increasing the margin, increasing the revenue and not even mentioning the diversified monetization model. So basically, what we should focus on is not a timetable, but again, we should focus on the quality of our original content.

The number of subscribers increased by 23% to 118.9 million, which got a little boost at the height of the pandemic but tapered after that, and as many people went back to work or school, some of this effect reversed. From the earnings PR:

Membership services revenue was RMB4.6 billion (US$654.5 million), representing a 35% increase from the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to the growth in the number of subscribing members, driven by our premium content and increased entertainment demand during Chinese New Year holiday and the COVID-19 pandemic.

With subscriber growth at 23% and subscription revenue growing at 35% to RMB 4.6B, it follows that ARPU grew pretty nicely as well at 12%, and this is mostly driven by the offering of early access of episodes of content at premium charge.

This practice is being subsumed in the new package called S-diamond membership, which (from the Q1CC):

will entitle members a wide range of privileges and premium services including, one, early access to advanced drama episodes as we offer and applicable video-on-demand privilege without additional charges; two, accessibility through multiple terminals, including PC, mobile devices, tablets, Internet TV sets and other smart displays; and three, integrated content offerings of the existing Gold membership, FUN membership, literature membership, VR membership and Sports membership.

This looks like one of the changes that is supposed to boost ARPU further, as management claims the company is evolving from relying on membership growth towards relying more on ARPU growth.

Advertisement revenues, unsurprisingly, had a bad quarter, as ad budgets were slashed during the pandemic. Ad revenue declined by 27% to RMB 1.5B. However, management is seeing domestic advertisers coming back after the lockdown ended to levels almost equal to pre-pandemic ones, although international advertisers are taking longer.

Production suffered from the lockdown and, as a result, some shows have been pushed out to Q3 and even Q4.

iQiyi also has a content production ecosystem with which it is sharing revenues basically by sub-licensing content from ecosystem partners to other streaming services. Revenues from this increased 29% to RMB 602.8M in Q1

Then, there are the other monetization efforts (according to the 20-F, stuff like online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency, online literature and e-commerce). These other revenues were down 9% to RMB 875.9 million, although the part that is growing is the gaming business (which consists of the company's own developed games and third-party ones). How is this working out?

Data by YCharts

Operationally, things are still very much under water. How is revenue growth evolving?

Data by YCharts

That 5.62% is marred a bit, as it is in US$. Revenue growth was 9% in RMB, and 35% if one considers just the subscription revenue (good for 60% of revenues in Q1).

That's a bit of an overstatement, as subscriptions were boosted a bit by the pandemic, but we would argue normal growth is in the range of 20-25%.

The market

Here is roughly how the global market divides (October 2019):

Netflix (NFLX) or Amazon Prime Video (AMZN) aren't available in the Chinese market, but there are quite a number of domestic competitors, like:

Youku (BABA)

Tencent Video (TCEHY)

Sohu Video (SOHU)

Mango TV (basically the online streaming platform of Hunan Satellite TV, although they do produce some exclusive content as well)

PPTV (mostly streaming football)

Bilibi (BILI), more akin to YouTube and also majority-owned by Baidu (BIDU)

Basically, each of the big internet companies has its own video streaming platform. Baidu is the majority owner of iQiyi (Xiaomi is another large holder), Tencent has Tencent Video, and Alibaba has Youku (which acquired Tudou in 2012).

But, of course, the competition is wider than those companies mostly relying on paid membership (the ones mentioned in the graph).

There are content producers like Disney (DIS) starting their own services, then Cable companies also have platforms, as do aggregators like Roku (ROKU), although the latter doesn't have its own created content. Then, there is YouTube and its Chinese equivalent Bilibi.

In China, there are also providers of live video and/or short-form video streaming - both are very popular in the country (and Asia in general) that compete directly with similar offerings from iQiyi, which vies for eyeballs with its premium content. We're not even mentioning streaming live gaming.

The saving grace is that with the ongoing shift from linear (broadcast) TV to streaming, the overall market is still expanding at a healthy rate (even if Chinese figures are hard to come by) - otherwise life would be rather difficult for the players.

The competition will be won on the quality and breadth of content and price, and given that there are several large players in the Chinese market, each with deep-pocketed backers, this competition is likely to be rather cut-throat.

This is the main reason why the margins leave quite a bit to be desired.

Margins

Data by YCharts

A negative (GAAP) gross margin isn't of course a pretty picture, and there doesn't even seem to be a positive trend. However, the margin situation could improve gradually going forward:

Leverage from subscriber growth

The emphasis on improving ARPU

Production cost controls

With respect to the latter, government regulation is a crucial variable here (from the Q1CC):

Back in late 2018, 3 platforms including us and 6 major production companies have issued a joint statement, and we have limited the top actor/actress salary to maximum RMB 50 million per title. Previously, that could go as high as to RMB 150 million per title. So that has helped the per episode costs to go down. But because of the production cycle, those impact will gradually be seen in late 2019 and also now is already taking place in our content cost. And most recently, the new regulatory enforcement is kind of regulating the further enforcement details not only to the first tier actor/actress but also to the second tier, third tier actor/actress as well as those production companies and all kinds of vendors to ask them to control the cost. We believe this will further help to reduce the content costs. But again, because of the production cycle, this new round of regulation may have impact - the impact will be seen maybe next year or even the year after next year.

So, a substantial part of the effect of the regulations is yet to come. Given the above-mentioned competition, this government regulation is pretty crucial, in our view. Without it, we would see something akin to European football, where the footballers are able to extract a disproportionate amount of the value created with salaries exploding through the roof.

We think without the government regulating salaries, these would also likely go through the roof and we would see a similar development to what has plagued the popular live video and short video streaming market in China, where the likes of YY (YY) and Momo (MOMO) have been lingering mostly due to escalating content costs (competing for the most productive talents), despite the revenue growth.

Cash

Data by YCharts

These are yearly figures and don't include Q1 figures. They are in US$ rather than RMB, which makes the cash outflows in the last two years particularly substantial, roughly the size of a quarter in revenue.

iQiyi had $9.9 billion in cash, restricted cash and short-term investment at the end of Q1. Dilution has been pretty moderate, as the company is still surviving easily on its IPO money:

Data by YCharts

Virtuous cycle?

The sources of the company's revenue are shifting in favor of subscriptions with a market decrease in dependence on ads. From the 20-F:

This is, of course, not surprising, as the two sources are to a large extent competing, with subscribers paying for an ad-free experience (among other privileges).

Subscriptions jumped to 60.5% of revenue in Q1, but this is an artificial boom due to the pandemic, which boosted subscriptions and depressed ad revenue.

Management argues that subscription creates a virtuous cycle for content creation - more subscription revenue enables more/better content creation, which will lead to more subscription revenue.

There is something to that, however:

One could say the same for ad revenue, perhaps even more so as CTV adds enjoy much better addressability compared to linear TV and benefit from their own virtuous cycle based on Big Data and machine learning.

This doesn't guarantee sustainable economics, as more/better content also means higher costs.

What iQiyi needs is a jump in revenue without a concomitant increase in content costs, as it is still very far away from cash generation or profitability.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

It's pretty hard to draw any meaningful conclusions from valuation exercises when a company can't even produce positive gross margins, but at least the valuation has fallen back to earth after the post-IPO hype.

Even if revenues and cost grow at the same rate, the losses widen simply because costs are much bigger than revenues at the moment.

If iQiyi can keep subscription growth at 30% and overall revenue growth at 20%, given the 2019 revenue of $29 billion and the net loss of $10.2 billion, it will have to keep cost increases well below 15% for the loss to narrow.

If revenues grow at 20% and cost grow at 10%, the company would become profitable in 2023. Possible, but no more than that, we would argue. So far, we're not seeing any sustained margin improvement, and in the meantime, the losses have to be financed.

The RMB 9.9 billion iQiyi has in cash is enough for a year, 18 months at most, at least extrapolating present trajectories with the company losing over a US$1 billion in cash a year.

Conclusion

Streaming video platforms can be lucrative as eyeballs are gradually shifting from linear TV to CTV, but there are a number of forces holding iQiyi back:

It isn't dominant in its home market, facing substantial competition.

Producing original content is expensive.

There is a saving grace in China, which is the government regulation holding content costs in check by putting a ceiling on wages. Without this regulation, we wouldn't even consider investing in this company.

But even with that regulation in place, iQiyi is bleeding cash and is a long way from profitability, assuming it ever gets there.

Investors who buy today are betting on the growth of CTV in China and the subscription growth at iQiyi, combined with platform economics that enable the company to open up multiple revenue streams.

All these have to boost the scale enough for the company to stop burning cash. While that is certainly possible, at the current growth rate this is very much a long-term perspective, and many things can go wrong between now and then. Which is why we give the shares a pass.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.