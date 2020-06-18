Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) has tried a new and quicker way to get cars to Europe by shipping them from New York City. It will indeed prove to be faster than shipping from San Francisco but at an elevated cost.

Only two ships with Tesla cars are expected to make it to Zeebrugge, Belgium, by the end of the month. In comparison, Tesla shipped seven loads of cars to Europe in Q1 of this year.

The first, Grand Venus, left San Francisco on 5/28/20 after being loaded for about 2.5 days. It traveled through the Panama Canal and will arrive in Zeebrugge on Thursday, June 18. Whether due to the unavailability of ships or the three weeks involved in getting cars from SFO to BEZEE, Tesla management made the decision to move cars across the country and ship a load out of New York harbor. Since it was loaded in just a day and a half (the Silver Ray docked the morning of June 5 and sailed the following evening) this carrier ship has a smaller load of cars but actually beat the Grand Venus to Zeebrugge by arriving around 2:00 AM, Monday, June 15th. It has since sailed on and is now docked in Southampton, England. So it would seem Britain may get a few Model 3s delivered this quarter as well.

There is no clear information on whether these cars came across the U.S. by rail or diesel car carriers. We have had social media reports of a steady stream of carriers leaving Fremont headed off in various directions. But whether shipped by carrier or rail, the total costs for transportation of this shipload of cars are likely much higher than using SFO for European shipments and the total emissions generated per car will be much higher as well. Tesla management appears to have made the decision that Q2 delivery numbers are more important than the costs involved and the environment. This will likely be explained away as just another expense blamed on COVID-19.

Other Q2 developments:

European sales are in the doldrums so far this quarter. After getting off to a good start QoQ in April, EU sales fell well behind Q1 in May (see linked TMC chart here) dropping 1,200 below the February numbers. March, which had a huge increase, helped propel quarterly sales to 23,721 units. This month, Tesla has no chance of matching the over 17,000 units delivered in March. Available stats (here) for Norway, Netherlands, and Spain are likely representative of what is happening across Europe this month. Here are the monthly cumulative sales totals of Model 3 for the three countries January to June. 227/286/2562/249/199/24. The very low number in June sales is likely due to exhausted inventory since no shipments have arrived at delivery centers in Q2. No matter how fast they get delivered, there are likely less than 10,000 total cars on the two ships that will make it to Europe this month.

Chinese-built Model 3 sales were reported to be 11,095 in May. But with the plant in full production since late February, Tesla should have built in excess of 16,000 new Model 3s in May using its 4,000 per week reported production rate. That left an excess of over 5,000 units. With April deliveries reported at 3,635, a plunge of 64% from March's 10,160, that equaled 12,400 excess units. All of these reports are from the CPCA. So the real question becomes, is Tesla really producing 4,000 units per week and if so, where are the roughly 17,400 unsold units from April and May? The more likely scenario is Tesla has substantially cut production to meet deliveries without sharing that news with investors.

U.S. Actions. No one out there in social media or the press is attempting to guess what is going on with U.S. sales in Q2. But if Tesla chose to ship more units out of the country in June, then how strong can U.S. sales really be? Tesla normally dedicates the second half of each quarter to production for North America. Yet with Fremont reopening in late May, Tesla still decided to build and ship two loads of cars to Europe instead of feeding the quicker and less expensive delivery channels here in the U.S. and Canada. That likely points to declining demand here in North America.

Tesla started Model Y deliveries in Canada this month. When Tesla began production of the Model 3 it took six months to start Canadian deliveries. Now with the Model Y, Canadian deliveries have started in just three months. The fact the Model Y is priced too high for any Canadian incentives will likely hurt sales there. No matter how well U.S. sales come out this quarter, they are definitely going to be affected by the complete lack of any federal incentives.

After the April announcement that the production of the Tesla Semi will be delayed until 2021, Tesla has now possibly reversed course in an employee memo from Elon Musk this month. The odd thing is that despite "a call to arms," no production location or timeline was given. Musk's memo oddly coincided with lots of press for Nikola Corp. (NKLA), its truck line, and recent listing on NASDAQ. Another odd statement was Musk's claim that the Semi is in "limited production" now. No one has ever seen more than the two original trucks unveiled in 2017. It is unclear when prototypes became known as limited production. But it seems like Musk took the opportunity to piggy-back on another EV manufacturer's positive press by dropping a news "bomb" memo he knew would get leaked to Electrek and others.

Conclusion

Tesla's expensive move to transport cars across the U.S. to a ship in New York in time for European Q2 deliveries shows just how important the EU is to Tesla now. There are two likely reasons. First, EV incentive programs are still active there and growing for both business and personal use. Second, and probably most important, Tesla sales there drive ZEV credit sales to Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) and are expected to be a huge source of revenue for the next several years. The more cars it delivers the more help it offers to Fiat in reducing the fleet CO 2 average.

This quarter could mark a turning point for Tesla and its stock price. Despite the heavily biased opinions of investors like Ron Baron, analysts see growing clouds on the horizon. But we have been here before and watched Musk repeatedly pull rabbits out of his hat. That is why I am quite comfortable watching the Tesla show from the sidelines for now even with the stock price near $1,000.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKLA.