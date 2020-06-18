Gun control should be off the table for at least four months.

Smith & Wesson (SWBI) rose 38% in the last week as domestic troubles led to higher gun sales. In this article, I discuss the potential for further upside ahead of earnings this week.

Firearm sales surge in May

Smith & Wesson has surged from lows near $6.00 in mid-March to trade at $16.50, with the latest push higher being driven by higher firearm sales.

Analysis of FBI NICS data by Small Arms Analytics Forecasting (SAAF) has reported that Americans purchased over 80% more guns in May than they did in the previous year.

Rifle sales have increased by around 66% as a perfect storm of fear has been building up. Uncertainty has grown due to the coronavirus, with events such as the run on toilet paper and stores, leading to many considering the safety of their property. Many were likely concerned that stores may not re-open and one week in March saw more than 1.2 million NCIS background checks.

In the last two weeks, this fear has increased due to the Minneapolis riots, which have quickly spread to other states. Adding to the anxiety are calls to de-fund police departments, while an "autonomous zone," has been set up in Seattle.

Estimates are coming in that over 6 million guns have been sold since the start of the virus. We now have news that China is on partial lockdown, while states in the U.S. are seeing a rise in new cases following the mass protests.

Gun control should be off the table for at least four months

Although there has been a push by some high-level Democrats to tighten regulation or outright ban of firearms, this is not likely to happen under President Trump, who has tweeted criticism in the last days over that stance.

This leaves investors with a four-month window into the election for sales to make their way into Smith & Wesson's balance sheet.

The company was recently spun off from its time under the American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) banner. In a press release on June 1, the Chairman said:

The name change of our parent company is an important step toward spinning off our outdoor product and accessories business, which remains on track to occur in late summer. We believe that separating into two independent public companies will allow each organization to better align its strategic objectives with its capital allocation priorities. We also believe that this action will give the investment community clearer insight into the value creation potential in each of these independent companies, ultimately driving enhanced stockholder value."

The timing of this move allows the company to step under a bigger spotlight as sales are rising. The company is set to report earnings this week on June 18.

In the last earnings report, its third-quarter fiscal 2020 numbers only accounted for sales up to January 31. This means that the current numbers will catch the lockdown wave, while its next two releases will fit into the four-month election window, capturing the May surge and subsequent months.

Quarterly net sales for Q3 were $166.7 million compared with $162.0 million for the third quarter last year, an increase of 2.9%. Quarterly net income was $6.9 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared with $8.9 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the prior year.

A comment in the earnings release said, "... the positive impact of our new M&P9 Shield EZ pistol, which is built for personal protection and every day carry, and was displayed at SHOT Show in January. That positive impact, however, was partially offset by lower than anticipated orders from certain strategic retailers across multiple product categories."

The order issue should be righted for the upcoming two quarters and if the recent surge in sales was a clearing of existing inventory, there should still be a big boost in new orders through its existing retail channels. A boost in revenues could fuel new growth plans and also speed up plans for the spin-off of the accessories and outdoor products segment.

More importantly, the company currently trades at only 1.49x current sales, with a forward P/E ratio of 20, but this is based on an EPS of 0.81 cents so there is room for a beat in the next two quarters or a lift in guidance.

Firearms misuse could derail the thesis

The Smith & Wesson play may be a diversification option as stocks power higher with the threat of new lockdowns.

The risk to the investment thesis would be if the current tensions spill over and renewed calls for gun control come into force. However, with the recent surge in new owners, it looks like many are getting in ahead of such a move.

As noted, it is unlikely that any real change will happen before the election and this allows two earnings releases for the stock to absorb the recent sales surge. A Trump win in the election would allow more time if required.

Conclusion

The 2016 high in the stock was around $30.00 and this would be the target for the latest move. There is room in the valuations and potential revenue beats to drive that advance.

The recent earnings release missed the coronavirus surge in firearms sales, while the next release will capture the recent rise in May. Pressure may continue to de-fund police departments, while the threat of a Democrat gun-grab post-election also looms. Therefore, we can expect arms sales to continue into November.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SWBI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.