GBP/USD: Further Downside Pressure Likely

Should we see a continuation of the recently bearish trend among speculators, going by recent history (since at least 2014), we could be about to witness some significant drawdowns across GBP FX crosses.

As GBP/USD now finds itself back in its 1.21-1.26 trading range, the 1.21 level (from the current level of circa 1.25) now falls into view.

It would seem as though markets are beginning to price in more risk into GBP FX crosses, and CFTC speculative positioning data would seem to confirm this move.

Yet, most recently, it is weakening against commodity currencies too, even as risk sentiment is largely positive. GBP is also falling against USD.

The GBP/USD currency pair, which expresses the value of the British pound sterling in terms of the U.S. dollar, seems to be struggling to maintain "risk-on" characteristics in recent times. When a particular currency rallies as risk sentiment improves, we might describe it as a "risk-on" currency, the opposite (selling off as risk sentiment weakens) being a "risk-off" currency.

From the start of the year, through the crash that we saw in global equities during February and March 2020, we saw this correlation in action. The chart below illustrates this; using daily candlesticks, it presents price action in S&P 500 E-Mini futures (a proxy for U.S. equity performance, U.S. equities being a popular domestic and international market for risk-on trades). The blue line, set against the far-right y-axis, illustrates daily GBP/USD closing prices.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

Notice that while the correlation between S&P 500 futures prices and GBP/USD prices has remained largely positive through much of 2020, most recently, the correlation has broken. A divergence has occurred, where GBP is weakening versus USD while S&P 500 futures are rising (paying especial attention to the most recent few days).

In a recent article, I warned that GBP/USD would likely begin to find weakness as we approach the end of the month of June 2020. This is because the end of the month presents a deadline for the U.K. to make a request for an extension (beyond the end of the year) of the deadline for establishing a formal trade deal with the European Union. A lack of a formal trade deal, following successful negotiations, presents an ongoing risk to the United Kingdom and, therefore, its currencies. International financial markets price in greater "risk premiums" into countries that are perceived as politically and/or uneconomically unstable.

As I mentioned in my previous article, and as already made clear by the U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson, recently it has been agreed between the U.K. and the EU that the negotiation period (i.e., through to the end of 2020) will not be extended. In fact, this was sounded the day after my last article, and therefore, while I suggested that GBP/USD might break a trend line that was building since December 2019, the materialization of this (very predictable) headline sent GBP falling back to the 1.21-1.26 range (currently circa 1.25).

Going forward, it would appear that the likelihood of GBP breaking out to test this trend line (and beyond) is falling. In other words, the probability of downside pressure is now increasing. As we are now seeing GBP weaken despite equities and alternative risk-on currencies (such as AUD) finding strength, it indicates to me that GBP is not behaving in a way that is characteristic of either risk-on or risk-off currencies. That is, it is simply falling, regardless of risk sentiment.

GBP is holding up against the euro for now. However, I estimate that EUR/GBP will rise with time, as global uneconomic uncertainty still lingers, while U.K. uncertainty surrounding Brexit remains. While markets appear interested in taking risk, the clearest "foci" of this risk-taking activity appears to be established equity markets (e.g. U.S. equities). The OECD recently estimated that the U.K. could be the hardest-hit developed economy, which begs the question, "Why invest in U.K. equities rather than U.S. equities?"

GBP appears to be subject to further downside pressure as investors "de-risk" their portfolios geographically, while "re-risking" their portfolios with respect to their asset class allocations. Equities are rising, and while U.K. equities might (continue to) follow broadly, alternative geographic markets are likely to outperform for the time being. In any case, markets are not bullish on GBP regardless of risk sentiment at the moment, which is indicative to me of a beginning of renewed downside pressure to come.

As mentioned earlier, GBP is not gaining against AUD, or even NZD for that matter. The three primary commodity currencies are AUD, NZD and CAD; the chart below shows GBP performance against these currencies with the colored lines (AUD in red, NZD in blue and CAD in green).

As we can see from the chart above, GBP is weakening against all the commodity currencies. Also notice that risk sentiment is not especially strong in the FX market at present; AUD/JPY is indeed reverting to the upside (as I predicted recently), but it is by no means rising quickly (the recent high in this risk-on pair is still almost 300 pips afar). Risk sentiment is positive but far from euphoric; we would ordinarily expect GBP to at least be holding up against the traditional commodity currencies in this case, but it is falling.

I also would like to note that GBP speculative positioning is increasing on the "short" side, with more traders beginning to bet against the U.K. currency. The chart below illustrates data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (or CFTC's) weekly Commitments of Traders report, showing traders are "net short" -24,000 in futures markets.

(Source: Investing.com)

Since at least 2014, as GBP speculative positioning has moved from a positive position into negative territory to roughly the same extent as shown above, the GBP has subsequently sold off as these positions began to mount. We have a situation where GBP is being viewed as risky, even versus traditional commodity currencies, while speculative positions are also beginning to mount against the currency.

In summary, I think it makes sense to follow the market in the direction it is heading: the upside for GBP is limited, likely to below 1.29 at present (at the most). And the downside is likely high; the recent low for GBP/USD was approximately 1.14. If GBP suffers significantly as a result of its perceived idiosyncratic flaws, we could see a retest of this low. If GBP simply remains tentatively bearish versus USD as markets continue to de-risk (and/or price a stronger risk premium into GBP FX crosses through the rest of the year), we could still see at least a retest of 1.21 (roughly the bottom of the recent and post-crash trading range).

Therefore, the range from the current price of 1.25, from 1.21 to 1.29, represents a fairly linear trade opportunity. However, because of the additional "tail risk" of another flash crash (should GBP suffer significant outflows again, as it did during March 2020) there is the potential for a "non-linear" short opportunity. To me, it would seem as if the recent weakness of GBP is indicative of early birds escaping the tail risk which may well manifest in realized downside over the coming days, weeks or months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.