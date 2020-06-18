The business is impacted by Covid-19 but should recover in H2 2020 and 2021.

CCL Industries (OTC:CCLLF) ($45) is one of the largest manufacturers of labels and specialty packaging in the world. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, USA, and has been listed since 1980.

The company has an outstanding track record of profitable growth although the bulk of the growth came from successful acquisitions. The COVID-19-induced economic slowdown will hurt the profitability of the company in 2020, but prospects beyond the current year are reasonable. The valuation is cheaper than its main peers and at its lowest level in 5 years.

A global operator

The company has a presence in 42 countries, operates 183 production facilities, and employs 21,400 people. In 2019, the total revenue was $5.3 billion, and net income $$477 million. North America provides 43% of revenues, followed by Europe (31%) and emerging markets (26%).

The business is divided into four segments. The largest segment is CCL that contributed 63% of the operating profit in 2019, followed by the Avery division with a 20% contribution, Checkpoint (12%), and Innovia (5%).

The CCL segment is a converter of pressure-sensitive and film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications. Clients are government institutions and large global customers in the food and beverage, healthcare, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

This segment provides a wide range of products including labels, aluminum aerosols and tubes to home and personal care customers, decorative and functional labels for food and beverage companies, and multi-layer labels for pharmaceutical, consumer, and industrial customers. It also supplies long-life labels to automotive, electronics and durable goods equipment manufacturers as well as polymer banknotes, and passport components to government institutions.

The Avery segment provides software that helps small businesses and consumers design online or download templates to digitally print labels, tags, dividers, badges, business cards, and specialty card products. The segment also provides binders, sheet protectors, dividers, and writing instruments.

Checkpoint is a manufacturer of loss-prevention, inventory-management, and labeling solutions, including radio frequency identification to the retail and apparel industry. Products include electronic-article-surveillance systems; hardware, software, labels and tags for loss prevention and inventory control systems, apparel labels and tags, hand-held pricing tools and labels, and promotional in-store displays.

Innovia supplies specialized biaxially oriented polypropylene films for label, packaging, and security applications. (Biaxially oriented film has been stretched both mechanically, and manually using a cross direction technique). This film can be found in many day-to-day products such as labels for soft drink bottles and plastic bags.

Long-serving top executives

The Executive Chairman of the CCL Industries board is Mr. Donald G. Lang (age 65) and the CEO is Geoffrey T. Martin (age 65). Both are long-serving - Mr. Lang joined in 1982 and Mr. Martin in 2001.

The company has a dual share structure with both share classes equal in most respects except that Class B shares have no voting rights (on most matters) and subject to certain exceptions, do not have the right to participate in a take-over bid made for the company. There are currently 11.8 million A shares and 166.8 million B shares outstanding.

Mr. Donald Lang and a relative, Mr. Stuart Lang, control 94.7% of the A shares and effectively the entire company. The economic interest of these two gentlemen in the overall company is about 6.3%.

A profitable business model

In 2019, the company generated revenues of $5.3 billion and EBITDA of $1.05 billion. Over the past 10 years, revenue has grown by a compounded rate of 16% per year, EBITDA expanded by 18% per year while earnings per share grew by 31% per year.

An impressive aspect of the company’s financial history is the stability of its profit margins. Over the past 10 years, the EBITDA margin fluctuated between 17.5% and 20% while the operating margin averaged 12.5% with limited variation.

Return on equity fluctuated between 10% and 20% except for 2009 when it dipped to 5%. Return on invested capital varied between 8% and 14% except in 2009 when it reached an all-time low of 3.3%.

Growth by acquisition… successful until recently

The company’s strategic objective is to grow profits through the building of a global business platform with investment in new plants and equipment, acquisitions, and innovative new products.

Despite this balanced approach to growth, almost 75% of the revenue growth over the past decade came from acquisitions, with the balance from organic expansion and a small contribution from translating the revenues into the reporting currency, the Canadian dollar (see graph).

The company states that the “…acquisition strategy includes seeking attractively priced targets within CCL’s core competencies … that will be immediately accretive to earnings.” In addition, such acquisitions should “…generally support its strategic geographic expansion plans and/or provide new technologies, customer relationships, and products to CCL’s portfolio.”

The company regularly makes smaller, tuck-in acquisitions but major acquisitions are infrequent. Over the past 10 years, CCL spent $3.2 billion on numerous acquisitions; this equates to about 33% of its current market capitalization.

There were only 3 major acquisitions over the past decade. In mid-2013, the company acquired two business units from a major competitor, Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY), for US$500 million. In May 2016 it acquired Checkpoint Systems for US$410 million and the largest acquisition to date came with the US$800 million acquisition of Innovia in February 2017.

The playbook for the major acquisitions seems to stay the same; an initial sharp reduction in costs and a reorganization as the business is integrated into the CCL framework. Cost reduction programs include the simplification of business processes, the elimination of unprofitable business lines, the closing of facilities, and the reduction of staff. Restructuring charges over the past decade amounted to $170 million or about 3% of EBITDA profits over this period.

For both the Avery and Checkpoint acquisitions, the initial cost reduction immediately after the acquisition was followed by a significant jump in profits in the next year. In subsequent years, however, further organic growth for revenue and profits was limited.

Innovia was the largest acquisition to date and, as far it is possible to estimate, an expensive purchase. Net assets acquired amounted to CA$1.15 billion of which 88% was described as goodwill or intangible assets (the consideration paid over the fair value of the assets acquired). Sales for the first year after the acquisition (2017) were estimated to be $570 million with EBITDA at $155 million. After the acquisition, the business was split in two, with the specialized films section (used for labels, packaging, and security applications) retained under the Innovia segment while the polymer banknotes section was combined with similar businesses under the CCL segment. This complicates attempts to assess how successful the acquisition has been. However, we note that the Innovia section (excluding the banknote section, which made up about 31% of the pre-acquisition business revenues) only generated $308 million of sales and $49 million in EBITDA in 2017 with comments from management about disappointing results. Even if we adjust for the banknote section and the jump in profits in the following year, it seems clear that this business continued to perform well below the initial expectations from management, with a new Managing Director appointed for the business in early 2020.

Stacking up well against the peers

CCL Industries has performed well over the past 5 years when compared to other publicly listed specialized packaging companies. Not only has it grown revenues and earnings per share faster than the average of the peer group, but it has also achieved higher profit margins and returns on capital.

CCL is still considerably smaller than its main peers, Dennison, Crown (NYSE:CCK), and AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR). However, its growth was somewhat better, and its profitability higher than the average of this group over the past 5 years.

Balance sheet in good order and positive cash flow

The company had shareholders' equity of $3.08 billion by the end of March 2020, total debt of $2.59 billion and cash of $546 million. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA totalled 1.9 and the debt to capital ratio was 0.46. Finance cost is covered 10.7 times by the EBITDA. Despite the heavy acquisition schedule, the balance sheet remains in a solid position. S&P ascribes an investment-grade BBB credit rating on senior unsecured debt.

Cash flow from operations amounted to $855 million over the 12 months to the end of March 2020 while capital expenditures were $344 million leaving a sound free cash flow balance of $511 million, 41% higher than a year earlier. We note that free cash is consistently positive, which reflects the profitable business operations.

Risks on the horizon

The packaging business is cyclical and to some extent commoditized. This may lead to extreme price competition and pressure on margins in a recession. This happened in 2008-09 with CCL and will probably be repeated in 2020.

Although the company has successfully concluded numerous acquisitions over the past decade, we are concerned about the high dependency on acquisitions to reach growth targets. If acquisitions become overly expensive, management may walk away or overpay, which in both cases will detract from the growth objective.

Last, the very successful duo of Mr. Lang and Mr. Martin understand the business extremely well, but they are both 65 years old, have done financially well, and will eventually depart. The company has a succession plan in place, but the details are not made public.

A dividend champion

The Board does not have a target dividend payout ratio. However, the company has paid dividends quarterly for over thirty years without an omission or reduction. Over the past 10 years, the dividend has increased by 19% per year, and by 11% per year over the past 5 years. The Board is on record that it views a consistent and growing dividend as an important factor in enhancing shareholder value.

For the most recent 12-month period, the total dividend cost was $123 million. This was comfortably covered 4.4 times by the free cash flow.

A satisfactory performance in Q1 2020 but a very weak Q2 ahead

For the first quarter of 2020, revenues declined by 2.7% as COVID-19-related business closures impacted several business lines in the second half of the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 1.5% to $275.3 million while adjusted earnings per share increased by 1.4% to $0.71 per share.

The impact of the pandemic was already visible in the first-quarter results, especially in the Asian and European operations. Given the global operations of the business, complex and integrated supply chains, and exposure to non-essential businesses, the second-quarter impact could be significant.

Management was particularly concerned about the outlook for Avery (event and name badges, organizational products) and Checkpoint (clothing retail). The outlook for the CCL segment was mixed with healthcare showing better prospects while automotive was expected to be weak. Management expects sales for the second quarter to decline by 15-20% from a year ago.

The company has taken various measures to cope with the current situation, including a strict focus on working capital, advanced vacation and reduced working hours for employees, a reduction in compensation for some senior executives and board members, and reduced capital expenditures. The company expects to deliver $450 million in free cash flow in 2020 and an improvement in profits in 2021.

Can the stellar long-term growth continue?

The positive scenario is that the company will have a significant setback in profits in the second quarter of 2020 followed by a gradual improvement in the third quarter and returning to normal levels of profitability in 2021.

Longer term, the company will continue with its organic growth initiatives, which yield 2-3% annual growth. Growth by acquisition depends on the opportunities available but there is no sign that management is finding fewer targets. Just over the past 15 months, the company made 12 acquisitions, albeit all smaller bolt-on type purchases. Perhaps there will be less focus on larger acquisitions after the less successful Innovia acquisition in 2017.

Consensus estimates indicate a decline of 10% in EBITDA in 2020 followed by 7% increases in 2021 and 2022. Earnings per share are expected to drop by 17% in 2020 followed by increases of 12% and 11% the following years. Dividends are expected to grow at 6% and 9% in 2020 and 2021.

Reasonable valuation

CCL has a long track record of fairly stable and consistently growing revenue, profits, and cash flows. We, therefore, consider profit and cash flow multiples as appropriate tools for valuations.

Given the stock’s current price and consensus estimates for the next 12 months, the company is valued on a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.1 times, and an EV/EBITDA ratio 10.2 times. This is in line with the larger peer group average but well below the average of the four major specialist packaging groups.

The company’s current valuation is also at a considerable discount to its own valuation multiples over the past 5 years.

Bottom line… decent business, better days ahead

Management has steered the company on a profitable path for several decades and shareholders reaped the benefit. The current year will be difficult, but we think it is likely that the success story of the past will continue post-2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: By Deon Vernooy, CFA, for TSI Wealth Network