The company has seen solid earnings growth in recent years, and it has beaten estimates in each of the last eight quarters.

Back on March 24, IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) announced fiscal first-quarter earnings results, and the stock jumped 28% that day. It just so happened that the March low for the S&P was the day before the earnings report, and the entire market jumped on March 24, but not as much as IHS Markit. I wrote a bullish article about the company ahead of that earnings announcement, but I was also cautious because of how sharply the market had been falling in the weeks leading up to March 24.

IHS Markit is set to report again on Tuesday, and I expect the company to beat estimates again. I wouldn’t look for the stock to jump by 28% once again, but I am still bullish on the stock. Analysts expect IHS Market to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the fiscal second quarter, and that would be a small decline in earnings compared to the second quarter of 2019. The company reported EPS of $0.71 in the quarter last year.

One of the reasons I was bullish on IHS Markit in March and why I am still bullish on the stock is based on earnings growth. Over the last three years, the company has seen earnings grow by 13% per year. Earnings grew by 10% in the first quarter, and they are expected to increase by 5% for 2020 as a whole.

Revenue has grown by 12% per year over the last three years and was up 3% in the first quarter. Analysts expect revenue to decline by 7% for the second quarter when compared to the second quarter of 2019. Those same analysts expect revenue to decline by 2.6% for 2020.

As for the company’s management efficiency ratings, the return on equity is at 13.1%, and that falls in the average range. The profit margin is 30%, and that is well above average when compared to other companies. The stock is up approximately 40% from the time my first article was published, and that has caused the P/E ratio to move up to 32.1. The forward P/E is at 24.9.

Overall, I think the fundamentals for IHS Markit are still better than those for the majority of companies. If the company beats its EPS estimate by 5.9%, it will have beaten estimates for eight straight quarters, and the result would be flat earnings instead of a decline. In the current economic environment, keeping earnings steady rather than falling is somewhat of a victory.

From Extremely Oversold to Overbought in 3 Months

As I pointed out earlier, the market was in the midst of a huge decline when IHS Markit reported back in March. The stock itself was tremendously oversold with the 10-week RSI at its lowest level since October 2014, and the weekly stochastic indicators were entering oversold territory as well. And those readings came just after the stock was tremendously overbought in January.

Looking at the current chart, we see that the 10-week RSI has moved higher and is now back above the 50 level. The stochastic readings have moved up far more rapidly and have just entered overbought territory. The stochastic readings being in overbought territory isn’t all that concerning considering that the indicators were above 80 for almost an entire year.

Because of the huge decline in the first quarter, I find the weekly chart to be distorted and harder to read than it would be under normal circumstances. This led me to look at the weekly chart, and I found it a little easier to read.

What stood out to me on the daily chart was how the stock has been trending after the huge one-day jump on March 24. The channel you see is a Raff Regression Channel, with the middle line being the regression line. We see that the trend has been to the upside and in a relatively tight channel over the last three months.

The daily overbought/oversold indicators dropped down out of overbought territory last week when the market dropped so sharply. They have turned higher this week, but they have a way to go before hitting overbought territory again.

Sentiment Toward IHS Markit Has Shifted Slightly Since March

The sentiment toward IHS Markit was skewed slightly to the bearish side in March, but it has shifted to a more neutral stance at this time. The analysts’ ratings haven’t changed much, with 19 analysts covering the stock and 12 giving it a Buy rating. There are six Hold ratings and one Sell rating. This puts the buy percentage at 63.2%, which is slightly below average. The buy percentage was at 65% in March.

The short interest ratio is where we saw the biggest change. The current reading is 3.0, and that is down considerably from the 5.5 reading we saw in March. Many companies have seen the short interest ratio drop, as the short-sellers seemed to cover their positions in March and the average daily trading volumes increased in most cases.

The put/call ratio was rather bullish in March at 0.64, and it is even more bullish now with a reading of 0.47. There are only 1,509 puts open at this time and 3,208 calls open. Both the put and call open interests are considerably lower than they were in March, and the total number of shares represented is only 471K. That isn’t much open interest for a stock with an average daily trading volume over 2.0 million.

My Current Take on IHS Markit

I am still bullish on IHS Markit, and the reasoning is similar to what I stated in March. The fundamentals are solid, and I can see them getting stronger going forward. One argument I made back in March was that the company could see an increase in demand for its services.

“Looking at IHS Markit's business, it is interesting to consider how all that is going on in the world will impact the company. The company provides information and analysis to governments, financial institutions, and other large corporations around the globe. Given the chaos in the global economy and financial markets, could IHS Markit actually see an increase in demand for its services?



With companies and governments alike looking for more data and more information about global economic trends and the impact of the coronavirus, I can see the potential for new business at IHS Markit. Unfortunately, there will also be current clients that might not be able to afford the company's services any longer because their own revenue is plummeting.”

One of the things that helped drive the stock higher in March was an optimistic outlook, and I look for that to be the case again.

The stock isn’t oversold like it was in March, but the 10-week RSI isn’t back up to overbought levels either. The daily oscillators show they have room to move higher before they enter overbought territory and there is room for the stock to move up without hitting the upper rail of the Raff Regression Channel.

Seeing the sentiment shift away from a slightly bearish stance to a more neutral one doesn’t bother me. Given the company’s fundamental indicators, the sentiment is probably still more pessimistic than it should be.

I mentioned earlier that IHS Markit has beaten its earnings estimates in each of the last eight quarters, and I fully expect the company to beat again this quarter. I look for the stock to continue trending higher over the rest of 2020, and I can see it reaching $85 before the end of the year.

If you would like to learn more about protecting and growing your portfolio in all market environments, please consider joining The Hedged Alpha Strategy. One new intermediate to long-term stock or ETF recommendation per week One or two option recommendations per month Bullish and bearish recommendations to help you weather different market conditions A weekly update with my views on the market, events to keep an eye on, and updates on active recommendations

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.