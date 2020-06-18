IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) is an example of gold miner that fails to use the high gold price environment to deliver better results. The first quarter was bad (I wrote about it here) - the company reported a loss of $0.07 per share and lowered annual production guidance from 700,000-760,000 ounces to 685,000-740,000 ounces. Now, IAMGOLD has an additional problem - the company had to stop work at Rosebel mine in Suriname after seven workers were diagnosed with coronavirus.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, Suriname has recorded just 236 coronavirus cases. Apparently, IAMGOLD wanted to continue the work at the mine while implementing preventive measures against the virus, but the union decided to stop working:

“The company additionally advises that the Rosebel Union has unfortunately chosen to use one of these preventative measures, which would support social distancing by reducing the number of people sharing accommodations, as the basis for a work stoppage. Due to union resistance to the implementation of COVID-19 control measures, we are suspending operations until the appropriate controls are in place to protect the safety of all employees”.

It is not exactly clear why the union did not want to implement additional measures, since it previously had no objections to anti-coronavirus measures, as highlighted by the following slide from IAMGOLD’s most recent presentation:

Anyway, the work at the Rosebel mine was stopped, and IAMGOLD will be on its way for another guidance revision if it does not solve the problem quickly. Given the fact that it is often hard to work with unions, and also acknowledging that the global pandemic has likely increased worker anxiety, IAMGOLD may have to spend some weeks negotiating the reopening of the mine.

This year, Rosebel was expected to produce 250,000-270,000 ounces of gold. Unless the issue at Rosebel is resolved in a matter of days, this guidance will be corrected to the downside. This correction may be minor or significant depending on how much time IAMGOLD spends negotiating with the union.

Most likely, the company-wide cost guidance will also suffer. Previously, IAMGOLD revised the all-in sustaining cost (AISC) guidance from $1100-1150 per ounce to $1195-1245 per ounce due to the impact of COVID-19. Costs were already very high, and now they are set to be even higher.

Despite the highly disappointing first-quarter results, analyst expect that IAMGOLD will be able to improve its performance in the remaining quarters and then almost double its earnings in 2021. Given the prior performance of the company and the current troubles, such projections look optimistic. The current gold price environment is a true gift for the gold mining industry, but IAMGOLD has repeatedly failed to live up to expectations, and there is significant doubt that the company will be able to avoid another revision of production and cost guidance.

The market clearly agrees that IAMGOLD is set to underperform as a business in 2020. Despite the great gold price environment, the stock is down (!) roughly 10% year to date. I have long monitored the $4.00 level, expecting a momentum breakout in case of high gold prices, but this scenario has not been realized due to the company’s internal problems. At this point, I believe that such a trade will be possible only if gold gets to even higher levels.

In short, the recent developments at Rosebel will put additional pressure on the company’s performance and its shares. With so many gold miners to choose from, investors will not bid up IAMGOLD shares unless the price of gold rockets much higher and market participants start searching for any gold stock that have not rallied yet.

