Underlying cash movements is patchy and not aligned with the level of shareholder optimism reflected in the share price.

Too much cyclicality in its financials should concern investors.

Investment Thesis

Thor Industries (THO) has seen its share rally significantly, with its shares up approximately 60% this past month alone. Consequently, investors' expectations are very high.

However, I question this optimism and remain skeptical of whether our new 'work-from-anywhere' routine will be sufficiently pervasive to match investors' excitement.

Given that Thor Industries is so notoriously cyclical, I contend that investors are slightly too enthusiastic over its prospects and that a lot of the good news is already priced in.

Consequently, I advance that investors should now start to temper their excitement and consider sidestepping this investment. Here's why:

Highly Volatile Performance

As we can see in the graphic which follows Thor's top-line is highly unstable and unpredictable.

Source: author's calculations, SEC filings

I have plotted above Thor's revenue growth rates for its annual periods from 2016-2018, followed by its quarterly performances for the past seven quarters.

And what should strike you is how Thor's revenue growth rates oscillate so significantly over each period.

What Investors Are Looking For Near-Term?

Presently, the underlying theme being social distancing is imperative for us all, but particularly necessary amongst certain demographics, and this is reflected in investors' recent optimism.

On the other hand, near-term management declares that there have been supply chain disruptions in Europe, which are affecting Thor.

Saying that, Thor notes that new customers renting RVs are up in May, and that this is a positive leading indicator for the company -- although no guidance is offered by the company.

Thor Aims Towards a Higher Profit Margin Business

Back in 2019, during Thor's investor day, Thor declared that part of its long-term targets it would strive towards 16% gross margins.

More recently, in Q3 2020, Thor stated that although it deemed it important to strive towards increased market share, Thor would not embark on irrational pricing to increase its market share at any cost, that profitability remained tantamount.

Accordingly, its ambition of reaching 16% gross margins would be a marked improvement for Thor, amounting to less than a 360 basis point expansion from its fiscal 2019. Having said that, back in fiscal 2015 Thor did manage to reach this high benchmark, so it is possible.

However, we should at least ponder, is 16% gross margin a reasonable margin? For the level of cyclicality, we discussed above, this long-term target is a fairly unimpressive financial target.

Thor's Balance Sheet is Restrictive

On the face of it Thor carries $2 billion of gross debt, as you can see below:

Source: Q3 2020 10-Q

A glance on its balance sheet, and we can see that this figure (including term-loan, asset-based credit, and unsecured notes), is offset by $651 million of cash.

However, as of the start of June, subsequent to the quarter-end, Thor paid down some of its credit facility and nearly all its unsecured notes, thus deploying $250 million towards paying down its credit facility, as well as, $25 million of its unsecured notes.

Thus, although the net cash position is unchanged this now implies that Thor's cash balance is now just $400 million. Restricting its ability for any significant acquisitions, see below.

Valuation -- Close to Fairly Priced Already

It is very challenging to get a clear picture of what Thor's clean cash flows from operations are. Why?

Because Thor boosts its revenues by making large and frequent acquisitions. For example, early in 2019, Thor acquired Erwin Hymer Group ("EHG") for $1.8 billion.

And as I discussed in a previous post, Thor has a habit of making these substantial acquisitions

Source: author's work

Accordingly, as you can see above, over the past five full years, Thor has deployed approximately $2.4 billion for acquisitions.

Thus, it's quite challenging to get a firm grip on what Thor's free cash flows could sustainably turn out to be. In the best case, an educated guess would see Thor's free cash flow reaching $500 million.

For this level of free cash flow to be reached, not only is it a step up from its peak cash flow set in 2019 when the global economy was at its strongest but more critically to the thesis is: what sort of multiple will investors be willing to put on its stock and claim it is fairly valued?

Once again, given its significant cyclicality, I am struggling to see investors paying 15 times its peak free cash flow. Bear in mind, that investors are presently already paying 14 times its trailing cash flows.

The Bottom Line

Investors are positively hanging on to management's verbose that there is a strong influx of buyers that are new to the RV lifestyle, looking to 'try-it-before-you-buy-it'.

However, that narrative aside, I fail to see enough evidence for why investors paying $6 billion market cap for Thor are likely to see any further upside potential.

Thor's financials are too choppy to fully support the bullish thesis, while its organic cash flows are difficult to ascertain.

In summary, investors paying more than $6 billion market cap looking for strong gains, are better off looking elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.