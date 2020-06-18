Conn's Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) is a specialty retailer with 123 stores primarily in Texas and the southeast focusing on home goods, appliances, and consumer electronics. Disappointing growth in recent years has pressured the stock, which is down by nearly 80% from levels in 2018. Challenges have continued, with Conn's recently reporting its Q1 result with a large financial loss amid disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. Recognizing some ongoing weaknesses, we think efforts by management to support liquidity and improve underlying profitability should allow the company to navigate the current environment. With an expectation of normalizing operating conditions, the outlook has improved, in our opinion, with continued growth opportunities.

(Source: Finviz)

CONN Q1 Earnings Recap

Conn's reported its fiscal 2020 Q1 earnings on June 9th with an EPS loss of -$1.89. Revenue on the quarter at $317.2 million was down by 10.3% year over year, but favorably $7.3 million ahead of expectations. Financial margins mostly deteriorated compared to last year, including the retail gross margin of 36.2%, down from 40%, while the financing segment credit spread narrowed by 360 basis points to 6.2%. Keep in mind that this report included the period through April 30th. This is important, as this quarter's report essentially captured the deepest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in late March through April based on nationwide stay-at-home orders.

(Source: Company IR)

Even as Conn's was able to keep most of its showroom store locations open with reduced hours, weaker traffic trends over the period led to a 17.6% decline in same-store sales compared to 2019. At the weakest point, same-store sales were down 30%, with management noting softer trends in the sale of "discretionary" categories like electronics, while appliances fared better.

One of the positives here was solid momentum in Conn's e-commerce site, which was launched last year. Online sales reached $5.4 million, up 700% year over year. The company sees further room to grow the business, noting repeat customers and early-stage momentum.

Going back to the company's early COVID-19 response in March, Conn's gave hourly employees bonus pay and had some separate costs pressures associated with enhanced cleaning. On the other hand, executives took a temporary 25% pay cut, leading to a favorable 4.9% year-over-year decline in SG&A. Other measures announced included a delay in non-essential capital expenditures for the year. Compared to prior guidance of opening 16-18 new locations, Conn's now intends to open just 6-8 new showrooms this fiscal year. An expansion plan into the state of Florida has been put off until next year.

The company drew $275 million in its revolving credit facility, described as a precautionary measure to support liquidity. Conn's ended the quarter with $287 million in cash against to $1.2 billion in long-term debt. Considering an additional $151.7 million available of available borrowing capacity, we believe its overall financial position to be stable.

Positive cash flow from operations of $152.5 million highlights a more stable financial condition, as the measure increased from $49.7 million in the period last year. Higher operating cash flow was driven by higher payments from customers and more effective working capital management.

Trends in Customer Financing

The company's in-house customer financing and credit operation is a major part of the business, representing over a quarter of total revenues and being traditionally a profit driver. This quarter, a large portion of the company's $56.2 million net income loss was related to a charge of $117.3 million in the provision for bad debts, compared to $40 million in Q1 last year. Management explains that a new accounting model implemented on February 1st, known as Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL), resulted in a one-time charge of $98.7 million recognized as an operating expense.

Essentially, CECL changes the requirement to record the allowance for bad debts based on a one-year reserve to an expected loss over the life of the loan at the time of origination. The effect is that the allowance for bad debts as a percentage of the ending portfolio balance increased from 14.6% at the end of fiscal 2020 to 26.2% as of April 30, 2020. There was also a separate charge of $65.5 million based on the negative COVID-19 economic impact.

(Source: Company IR)

The upside here is that with the large charge in provision for bad loans this quarter, earnings can begin to normalize for the current quarter. Excluding the accounting rule change, the reported net income loss of 56.2 million in Q1 would have been a profit of $42.5, all else equal.

Beyond the accounting rule change, there was a deterioration in the overall loan portfolio. Balances 60+ days past due as a percentage of the total increased to 13.3% from 8.7% in Q1 last year. Total applications received in the quarter increased by 14.2% y/y, driven by some strength in the e-commerce channel. Management has been tightening lending standards, while also requiring higher down payments. Conn's approved just 22.3% of total applications, compared to 27.6% last year. The result magnifies the weaker retail sales, with fewer customers being approved for financing resulting in lower product volumes.

(Source: Company IR)

Full-Year Outlook

While management did not offer full-year guidance, the outlook here considers that conditions have improved since April but the company expects continued growth headwinds. Update for May showed total sales were down only 1.6% year over year. Management remains optimistic about the long-term prospects and growth opportunities. From the conference call:

Towards the end of April, retail trends started improving and we are encouraged by the positive momentum that continued in May. Total retail sales for May were down only 1.6%, while same-store sales were down 6.8% representing an over 20 percentage point improvement from April.



Recent retail trends are encouraging, but we expect continued variability in our monthly performance as a result of the uncertain economic environment and more challenging sales comparisons later in the second quarter.

In terms of consensus estimates, the market expects total revenues to decline by 7% this year, which includes the Q1 weakness along with an expected boost from the planned new store locations by the end of the year. For fiscal 2022, revenue growth is expected to rebound 6% higher, while EPS may reach $1.09 per share. This would still be well below the result from fiscal 2020, when CONN reached EPS of $1.82. Overall, conditions are stable and expected to improve, but the outlook is still defined by relatively weak growth.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

We covered CONN last year with a bullish article following a particularly strong fiscal 2020 Q2 report that exceeded expectations, leading us to believe that the company was turning the corner. It turned out to be a poor call, as a shockingly weak Q3 with disappointing same-store sales resulted in a large selloff, forcing a reset of expectations.

Our take here continues to be Conn's has a solid business model with the potential for strong underlying profitability. The ability to make a "double sale" on both the consumer goods and earn interest income from the related financing represents a structural margin advantage compared to traditional retailers. That being said, beyond the financial metrics and technical trends in the financing portfolio, the company needs to get more customers through the door as a core measure of fundamental operating conditions and brand momentum.

(Source: Company IR)

Keep in mind that there is a consensus expectation that Conn's should return to profitability by later this year. Based on next year's EPS estimate of $1.09, the stock is trading a 1-year forward P/E of 8.2x. Balancing the uncertainty and ongoing headwinds, we think the current valuation and the market cap of $270 million is at least reasonable. If management can at least stabilize trends in sales while executing successfully on its plans to add new store locations, higher earnings should follow.

Data by YCharts

Verdict

This quarterly report showed the company has a stable financial position and should be able to move forward from the recent COVID-19 disruption. With a history of disappointment and poor management execution, we balance the current financial weaknesses with what appears to be a favorable valuation and rate shares of CONN as a Hold. We expect upside in the stock will be limited until there is a confirmation that trends can improve.

The risk here is of a further deterioration in the macro outlook, including consumer credit conditions which would force a revision lower to growth and earnings estimates. To the downside, we believe the $5.00 per share level of the stock price represents a strong level of support. Monitoring points for the rest of the year include same-store sales and the customer financing portfolio metrics. An uncertain economic outlook and difficult environment for brick-and-mortar retail remain ongoing headwinds.

Are you interested to learn how this idea can fit within a diversified portfolio? With the Core-Satellite Dossier marketplace service, we sort through +4,000 ETFs/CEFs along with +16,000 U.S. stocks / ADRs to find the best trade ideas. Click here for a two-week free trial and explore our content.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.