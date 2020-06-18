The market sold the stock off too much on expected Q2 weakness and necessary conservative guidance from a bank under large regulatory scrutiny.

Just as Wells Fargo (WFC) and the banking sector were making a comeback, the company spooked investors with a weak outlook for the current quarter. The market has overly extrapolated the weakness towards the lagging bank while the company has plenty of capital to continue paying the large 7.2% dividend yield. My investment thesis remains highly bullish on Wells Fargo maintaining the dividend and improving financial results going forward making the stock far too cheap here at $28.

Image Source: Wells Fargo website

Not So Spooky Financials

CFO John Shrewsberry caused the stock to dip 9% on June 10 with proclamations of net interest income falling 11% YoY. The large bank earned $12.10 billion last Q2 making the projected 11% dip equal to $1.33 billion for a target of $10.77 billion. The amount is down about $540 million from Q1 levels and Mr. Shrewsberry wasn't very clear on whether the forecast was specific to Q2 or all of 2020.

Source: Wells Fargo Q1'20 presentation

Along with the Q1 earnings call, the CFO had projected that NII would be down sequentially without providing any specific guidance due to the coronavirus economic shutdown at the time in April.

... so not looking for NII growth. I'm sure it'll be down by some amount.

The updated guidance just isn't shocking considering the low rate environment and the weakest part of the virus shutdown occurring during April and May with limited actual impact on Q1 interest income. The prediction for higher loan losses in Q2 isn't a huge shock either.

Wells Fargo only took a provision expense for loan losses of $4.0 billion in the quarter leading to a $3.1 billion build in loan reserves. The number caught some people off guard because JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Morgan Stanley (MS) had discussed lower loan reserves and improving numbers in Q2. The key here is that Morgan Stanley doesn't deal with small businesses or have a credit card business, thereby avoiding the most impacted sectors from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the tough Q1, Wells Fargo still generated a net income of $653 million after taking a $950 million hit from the impairment of securities and the large reserve build. The adjusted EPS was still $0.74 and analysts are now forecasting the large bank to still hold onto small profits during the next couple of quarters with the prediction for only $0.24 factoring in lower NII and higher loan losses.

The bank ended Q1 with strong liquidity and the worst-case scenario has capital remaining strong. Any short-term reductions in the CET1 ratio are only from paying dividends of $2.1 billion per quarter. The ratio dipped from 11.1% to 10.7% during Q1 due in large part to the $2.9 billion spent on share buybacks during the quarter before suspension mid-March.

Source: Wells Fargo Q1'20 presentation

The bank would have to see a reversal in the current economic rebound to run into capital ratios warranting a risk regarding paying the dividend. With normality returning to the economy and new CEO Scharf on the job for nearly 8 months now, Wells Fargo should be able to start implementing new efficiency measures.

The bank has $134.7 billion in CET1 with $1,264.7 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo had $138.8 billion in common equity in the December quarter. Without the $2.9 billion in share buybacks, the CET1 level would've only dipped to $137.6 billion at the end of March.

Wells Fargo could lose $20.9 billion in common-equity at the current asset level before falling to the regulatory capital minimum 9.0% of CET1. Even with a worse Q2, the large bank isn't going to see a material hit to the CET1 ratio because the company suspended share buybacks.

Too Weak

The biggest question is whether Wells Fargo is being too conservative on guidance or whether the company is involved in more bad loans than peers. After all, loan loss reserves is all about one's view of future economic activity and those impacts on their customers. The projected metrics aren't implied equally amongst the banking industry.

With a new CEO, Wells Fargo is much more likely to adopt a more defensive posture. For this reason, the bank's stock has far underperformed peers YTD. Both JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America (BAC) have generated 20 percentage points better returns than Wells Fargo while even Citigroup (C) is only down 33% in a period where this stock is down over 48%.

Data by YCharts

While Wells Fargo has a lot of restrictions, including the asset cap, and problems with high efficiency ratios, the bank isn't this far worse than peers. The stock shouldn't trade below 1x P/TBV ratios. In fact, the stock had consistently traded at a median P/TBV nearly double the current level over the last 5 years where the median average is 1.92x.

Data by YCharts

Remember, the fraud scandal originally surfaced back in late 2016. These P/TBV ratios account for a period where the bank has generally been under higher regulatory scrutiny and financial pressure, yet the stock constantly traded at much higher multiples.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Wells Fargo is far too cheap here with a 7.2% dividend yield while the economy rebounds. The large bank has plenty of capital to handle a weak 2020 without needing to cut the dividend while peers speaking more freely see better times ahead already.

Investors should use the recent over-reaction in the stock as an opportunity to continue building a position in the large banking stock.

Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of DIY Value Investing get exclusive access to our model portfolios plus so much more. Signup today to see the stocks bought by my Out Fox model during this market crash.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC, C. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.