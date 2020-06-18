Natural Resources Equities: Preparing For Reflation And A Dollar Decline

These are unreal times. There is substantial risk of reflation and significant dollar devaluation due to recent and anticipated additional fiscal and monetary stimulus. Natural resources equities represent ownership in longstanding, successful businesses that produce real assets that are essential to our life.

This article explores key reasons investors might consider natural resources equities as a vehicle to protect their portfolios and as a core portfolio holding for the long run:

Gargantuan fiscal and monetary stimulus, and eerie historical parallels present significant risk of inflation and dollar debasement in the long run. Commodities and natural resources equities are out of favor and unloved. Recent returns suggest the opportunity for positive mean reversion. Valuations are depressed. They protect against accelerating inflation. They benefit from dollar declines. They have relatively low correlation with other equities, providing portfolio diversification benefits. Commodity (natural resources) equities are a more effective vehicle than futures.

Unreal Times

The pandemic has claimed 436,000 lives and infected more than eight million worldwide. We are witnessing the worst economic hardships since the Great Depression. There are 38 million unemployed. The stock market acts maniacal - down 34% in a month then up 45% in six weeks. Market valuations are near their highest in history. The Fed has expanded its balance sheet by $3 trillion in three months. The Federal government fiscal stimulus so far exceeds $2 trillion, and more is on the way. We have rising social unrest and riots. Disturbing income inequality and political divisions have intensified. Tensions with China have increased. We are embarking on a reopening with an uncertain future. No wonder veteran investors are bewildered.

Protecting Against Inflation and a Declining Dollar

Many analysts debate when and if the gargantuan Fed and government stimulus programs will result in accelerating inflation and a decline in the dollar. Ray Dalio, Jeffrey Gundlach, Jim Rogers, Research Affiliates and others have warned us. Dalio’s superb article series, "The Changing World Order," cites an epic outcome involving a painful economic transition that includes the death of the dollar and a new world order.

Others argue persuasively that the pandemic has created a 1930s-style economic depression with strong deflationary forces. Indeed, the latest data signal that, with year-over-year core CPI declining to 1.22%. Perhaps both camps are correct. We could see deflation for some time, perhaps years, followed by accelerating inflation or even hyperinflation.

It’s uncharted territory. The best analysts are often wrong. Maybe we will see a Goldilocks scenario such as we had after the Great Recession with stable and low (reported) inflation.

Yet, many signs point to substantial, even catastrophic, reflation and dollar debasement in the long run. And the consequences of that scenario have an enormous impact on one’s wealth and well-being.

But I don’t like to bet the house on any single scenario. Portfolio design is about diversification and balance. That’s why I’ve populated my portfolio with assets that do well over the long term in a variety of scenarios. However, I’ve allocated a substantial amount (about 25%) to assets that will protect - and benefit from - accelerating inflation and a declining dollar.

For the rest of this article, I’ll explore how natural resources equities can help. As an aside, I’ll say that gold is my top hedge, not just for inflation and currency devaluation but for black swans, as evidenced by the pandemic. I’ve touched upon gold before, so I won’t cover that here. I am also modestly bullish on silver.

Ownership in Essential Businesses

The future availability of natural resources is critically important. All individuals and nations require them to sustain current standards of living, as well as to increase economic activity. Natural resources companies produce and sell these real assets (commodities). They include agricultural, forest and paper products, fertilizers and agricultural chemicals, water, paper packaging, timber, oil and gas exploration, production, refining and marketing, oil and gas equipment services, coal and consumable fuels, diversified metals and mining, steel, aluminum, copper, gold, silver, and precious metals and minerals.

Unlike commodities futures, they represent ownership in publicly traded companies. They have intrinsic value based on their ability to profitably produce and sell real assets. The equities are leveraged to the price of the underlying commodity. As the price of the commodity goes up, so do company profitability and earnings. However, the leverage effect also works on the downside.

Out of Favor and Unloved

The chart below shows the 10-year movement of the S&P Global Natural Resources Index, which tracks the performance of 90 leading world producers. The chart says it all - the sector has gone nowhere.

(Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices)

Energy, at 28%, is the largest component of the index. Since the pandemic began, oil has been smashed. However, in the past month or so, it has recovered somewhat. This week, a Seeking Alpha report quoted the IEA:

In sporting terms, the 2020 oil market is now close to the half time mark, the IEA said in its closely-watched monthly report. Demand is expected to drop by 8.1M barrels per day in 2020 - slightly less than forecast in May - before rebounding by a record 5.7M bpd in 2021. So far, initiatives in the form of the OPEC+ agreement and the meeting of G20 energy ministers have made a major contribution to restoring stability to the market. However, we should not underestimate the enormous uncertainties.

Agriculture is also under pressure from reduced demand and supply chain and production disruptions. The decline in global economic activity has reduced demand for other commodities as well. This includes copper, often used as a primary gauge of overall economic health.

Possible Mean Reversion

As I cited in a previous article, "Mean Reversion + Valuation = Opportunity," the sector presents possible mean reversion in the decade ahead. But there must be a catalyst.

Depressed Valuations

A reversal in valuations could be a catalyst. The underlying commodities that drive the equities’ performance are near all-time lows relative to the S&P 500 index and producer prices. The chart below shows the trend line for the ratio of the S&P Goldman Sachs Commodity Index to the S&P 500. At the end of 2019, the ratio was situated at a 50-year low, well below its mean of 3.9.

GMO charted an index of energy and metals stocks versus the S&P 500. It demonstrates that when the resources equities are cheap, as they are now, subsequent 5-year returns are superior.

(Source: S&P, MSCI, GMO, as of 6/30/16)

Another gauge of valuation is the SSGA ETF, GNR, which tracks the S&P Global Natural Resources Index. It has a Price/Book of 1.14 and Price/Cash Flow of only 5.06. The underlying index Price/Sales ratio is 0.71. GNR’s trailing P/E is 13.2, well below the S&P 500's P/E of 22.4.

In summary, valuations of the underlying commodities and the natural resources equities suggest there is a favorable upside versus downside trade-off.

Commodity Price Correlation with Inflation

The chart below shows how the producer price index for all commodities has tracked the CPI over the long run. An old Federal Reserve Bank paper from 1995 explored the potential signaling power of commodity prices: “Commodity prices may give early warning signals of an inflationary surge in aggregate demand. Higher demand for final goods increases the demand for commodity inputs and, even though the inflation impetus may start in final goods markets, the first visible increase in prices may be in the flexi-price commodity markets.”

However, it is interesting to see that this relationship decoupled somewhat beginning in the 1990s and has persisted. Why?

The paper was prophetic when it said, “we argue that none of the channels through which commodity prices signal more generalized inflation are operating as well as they did in the past: commodities have become less important as an input to production.”

This is likely explained by the rise of the services and information economy during the 1990s. Since then, commodities have become less important as an input to production than during the 1970s stagflation period. In fact, consumption of spot commodities as a share of nominal GDP ranged from 8% to 10% from 1973-1981, then fell to just 4% by 1986. In 2017, natural resources comprised 6.6% of global GDP across 187 countries.

The bottom line is that commodity prices and overall inflation are still correlated, but not as much as they used to be.

Commodity Prices’ Negative Correlation to the Dollar

The 1995 Federal Reserve paper also said, “We also present evidence that the recent commodity movements are a reaction to swings in dollar exchange rates rather than a signal of generalized inflation pressures.” The post-1995 chart supports their conclusion.

Note the periods of the declining dollar from 2002-2008, after the Great Recession in 2009-2011, 2014-15, and 2016-2018. In each instance, the producer price index for all commodities rose, typically faster than average.

Going back further in history, in 1932 the Fed implemented rapid quantitative easing. The U.S. was on the gold standard at that time. However, that year the U.S. abandoned it and confiscated all private gold. This allowed the Fed to rapidly increase the money supply. Once the gold was confiscated, they increased the value of their horde by changing the conversion rate from $20.67 per ounce to $35 per ounce. That meant it took 69% more dollars to buy an ounce of gold! Now, that is devaluation on a grand scale - engineered by the government. Commodities spiked up in 1933, beginning a nearly two-decade bull run.

Some make an interesting case that the dollar goes through regular cycles every 6-8 years. Right now, we could be in a long-term down-cycle that began in 2016.

Long-Term Bear Cycle for the Dollar is Fuel for Commodities, 2018

(Source: Forbes)

More recently, in March, the dollar rose with the onset of the pandemic and financial market turmoil. This was caused by the flight to safety and the overall demand for dollars worldwide. After peaking on March 23rd, it has declined about 6%. This could easily accelerate due to monetary stimulus - what some argue is basically MMT operations. The Fed has explicitly stated “unlimited support.” This week, they added more fuel to the fire by announcing a new program to buy individual corporate bonds.

Are we beginning an acceleration of a longer-term downtrend, or is this just short-term noise in a volatile market? Where we go from here is uncertain, but the simple law of supply and demand suggests that the colossal money supply growth will eventually have its anticipated effect. Of course, this view must be tempered by a world view. At least for now, the demand for dollars remains strong. Last week, legendary investor Jim Rogers said he is long the dollar - for the near term.

All the major central banks are racing to match or exceed (witness Japan) the Fed’s extraordinary actions. Who will win the race to the bottom? For more on this, I suggest you read Lyn Alden’s excellent article, "How To Win A Currency War."

Nonetheless, all this helps explain why gold, a centuries old currency that cannot be debased or fabricated, is up 28% in the last 12 months. It’s no coincidence that the M1 money supply YoY change is 34%.

For a fascinating multi-century view of the rise and fall of empires and their currencies, I highly recommend Dalio’s article, "The Big Cycles over the Last 500 Years." It foreshadows what may occur in the U.S. and portends a breakdown of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency.

Natural Resources Equities During Inflationary and Declining Dollar Periods

Performance During Inflationary Periods

The poster boy for stagflation was the period 1973-1981. The CPI index more than doubled, going from 44.4 to 90.9, a compounded annual change of 8.3%.

Natural resources equity ETFs didn’t exist, and there were very few sector mutual funds during that period. However, there is a suitable proxy. I was able to dig up performance data for the T. Rowe Price New Era Fund No Load (PRNEX). It is one of the oldest natural resources equity funds, launched in 1969. The fund returned an annual average of 13.1% per year from 1973-81, far exceeding the inflation rate and the S&P 500 index return of 7.2%.

Unfortunately (for the purposes of this analysis, but fortunate for our standard of living), we haven’t had any prolonged bouts of significant inflation since that time. Of course if you follow Shadow Statistics, actual inflation has run between 5% and 10% over the past 10 years, well above the reported CPI data. But that is for another article.

From 1987 through 1990, there was a mild inflation flare-up with CPI increases ranging from 4.1% to 5.4%. During that period, PRNEX returned 10.1% per year. That was also a strong period for the economy and the beginnings of the dotcom boom. The S&P 500 returned 18.9% per year.

A 2016 GMO paper, "An Investment Only a Mother Could Love," sums up the case for inflation protection:

In the US, we’ve identified eight periods of time where inflation, as measured by CPI, was more than 5% per year for a period of one year or longer. In those inflationary periods, a basket of energy and metals companies kept up with or beat inflation six out of eight times, and in all eight periods the commodity producers outperformed the S&P 500.

Performance During Weak Dollar Periods

The table below shows how Natural Resources equities performed during weak dollar periods since 1970. As expected, returns are consistent with strong commodity price performance. The only exception is the short period after the pandemic onset this year. Unlike the other periods, the producer price index has declined due to plummeting demand (and in large part, oil prices). However, the dollar has declined and commodity equities have rallied. This may be explained by the market’s anticipation of an economic recovery and commensurate rise in commodity demand. The market also factors in the longer-term effects of monetary and fiscal stimulus on natural resource prices. The recent strong price movement signals a potential change in sentiment towards the equities. Yet, the tracking ETFs (see below) are still down 13-25% year to date, well behind the S&P 500.

(Sources: FRED, Yahoo Finance (PRNEX for commodity equities))

Portfolio Diversification Benefits

The chart below demonstrates that besides having negative correlation with inflation and the dollar, the natural resources equities have low correlation with other equities, resulting in portfolio diversification benefits.

(Source: S&P, MSCI, CRSP, GMO, June 2016)

GMO also shows (charts below) that historically investors have been able to boost returns and significantly reduce long-term volatility by adding resource equity exposure to their portfolios.

(Source: GMO, An Investment Only a Mother Could Love)

Commodity Futures vs. Natural Resources Equities

For years, there has been debate about the effectiveness of commodity futures as an investment. I began researching this in 2010 and have spent many hours accumulating intelligence. Rather than write an entire article, below I’ve provided an executive summary of the key findings. I’ve also cited select sources if you’d like a deeper dive to draw your own conclusions.

Sources: 1) GMO, 2) William Bernstein, 3) GMO, 4) Bernstein Global Wealth Management

One of my investing heroes, William Bernstein, is a prominent investment manager and author of outstanding books such as The Four Pillars of Investing and The Intelligent Asset Allocator. Here’s his view on commodities:

Fast forward a quarter century; now the biggest players are the likes of PIMCO and Oppenheimer, who have sold the gullible on the pre-1990 record of commodities futures - never mind that prior to 1990 this strategy had been, for all practical purposes, non-investible.



- William Bernstein, Author and Investor

An article on GuruFocus described the approach of David Swenson, Portfolio Manager of the Yale Endowment fund:

Shareholders of, say, Exxon Mobil or Encana receive inflation protection thanks to the companies’ ownership of commodities - that’s Swensen’s price exposure. They also get a return through retained earnings and dividends generated by the exploitation of the company’s oil and gas reserves, and the discovery and acquisition of new resources - that’s Swensen’s “intrinsic rate of return.



- David Swenson, Yale Endowment Portfolio Manager

Bottom line: I prefer to invest in the natural resources equities rather than the futures.

Investment Candidates and Implementation

Energy and materials make up only 5.4% of the S&P 500 index weighting. This percentage has shrunk over the years due to the sector’s poor performance and unloved status. Therefore, there isn’t much participation in the opportunity by investing in a general index.

If you are looking for more exposure in your portfolio to hedge against inflation and dollar debasement, you can buy individual stocks or utilize a natural resources equity fund. I’ve allocated what I consider to be a modest 10% of my total equity position to index-based natural resources stocks. Given the evidence above, one could easily elect a higher allocation. The table below shows some ETFs to consider for those who want to adopt a long-term, passive index-based approach (my preferred method).

In my next Seeking Alpha article, I’ll analyze these and other index-based natural resources ETFs, and share my top pick. Please consider following me by clicking below if you’d like to be notified when that is published.

Risks and Timing

To be sure, there are risks. The pandemic might have ushered in a multi-year economic downturn that dramatically reduces demand for commodities. We could see several years of deflation and weak commodity prices. Commodity cycles can run for decades. The dollar is still the world’s reserve currency. A similar scenario of economic hardship and enormous federal stimulus (although on a relatively smaller scale) in 2008-09 didn’t result in uncontrolled inflation nor the demise of the dollar. While that spurred a commodities and commodity equity rally from 2009-2011, the sector has been flat ever since.

Timing an entry point is always guesswork. The S&P Global Natural Resources Index reached a decade-plus low of 1399 in March followed by a rebound to 2198 on June 8th, for a whopping gain of 57%. After watching my holdings go sideways for years, in March I bought more to rebalance. In the past week or so, investor angst about a resurgence of infections has shaken the markets, and further clouded the outlook for the economy and natural resources consumption. The Global Natural Resources Index retreated 7.7%. This could be the beginning of a more prolonged down leg or just a short-term correction within a longer-term bull market that just began.

Last month, in the article “Is It Time to Throw Away Ben Graham’s Intelligent Investor Book,” I cited the disconnects between current market valuation and the fundamentals. Many others have commented on this. Another significant move down is possible, if not likely. That would likely bring the natural resources producers down with it. As a result, risks are elevated. Therefore, I would be inclined to wait and watch for more attractive entry points. The status of the reopening, and progression of infections and treatments will be critical signposts. Long-term investors can dollar-cost average when inevitable dips occur.

Conclusion

There is considerable risk of inflation and dollar debasement in the long term. Commodity equity funds have demonstrated their ability to thrive in such environments. Historically, they have demonstrated portfolio diversification benefits. Right now, sentiment, record low historical valuations, and the strong catalyst of fiscal and monetary stimulus make them an interesting long-term vehicle. However, near-term risks are substantial given the highly uncertain outlook and threat of deflation. Much will depend on the progression of the reopening. It might be too early to enter now. Long-term, patient investors who dollar cost average could reap significant rewards.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.