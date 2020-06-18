AT&T is continuing to execute well towards its infrastructure goals with 5G and FirstNet. Capital expenditures will be lower soon.

AT&T (NYSE: T) is one of the largest conglomerates and publicly traded companies headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The company has a market capitalization of more than $200 billion and a dividend yield of nearly 7%. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's impressive cash flow generation, even through the downturn, highlights its financial strength and ability to reward shareholders for the long run.

AT&T 5G Coverage

One of the largest global trends is increased spending on 5G internet and infrastructure and AT&T is a large part of this. The company spent $23 billion in 2019 capital spending and cut that to $20 billion in 2020. Analysts now expect the company to spend $19 billion in 2021-2022. At the same time, the company is nearly complete with its 5G roll-out.

The latest update is on the company reaching 5G coverage by summer. Now, our view is that 5G in of itself won't give the company any significant advantages. Rather, it'll enable the company to remain competitive with its peers. Additionally, it'll allow the company's capital spending to decline significantly in the coming years allowing it to allocate more money to shareholders.

However, as part of AT&T's capital spending, one of the company's projects that we're most excited about is FirstNet. FirstNet is a public-private partnership with the U.S. government where the company builds out a cellular network system for first responders. The network is meant to give first responders access to a shared cellular network wherever they need it.

However, the building out of the network has 3 major benefits for AT&T. The first is that the infrastructure required for the network is covered by the government, but nothing stops the company from adding synergies with the infrastructure i.e. adding coverage for its customers to its cellular on wheels trucks. That enables the company to have better coverage for customers and thereby support customers.

The second benefit is that the company gets a lot of credible free marketing. By being the "network of first responders" the company can easily network that - as it has been - and get new cellular customers. Customers who use AT&T on their work phones might also lean towards it for their home phones. Lastly, the company can use the spectrum from FirstNet for its other customers when first responders aren't using it.

That'd enable higher all around coverage. Overall, the company's FirstNet build out is exciting and will help cement the company's position, with its 5G network, as a leading cellular provider in the U.S..

AT&T HBO Max

Another exciting announcement from AT&T was the first look we've gotten at how HBO Max has progressed so far.

HBO Max was launched several weeks ago, with the same fan fair and excitement as Disney+ (NYSE: DIS). However, I've personally used it (it came free for 1 year with my gigabit internet from AT&T) and been a large fan. In the meantime, I've cancelled my Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) subscription. The service, so far, seems to be meeting expectations.

So far this is the latest information we have:

AT&T chief financial officer John Stephens said the WarnerMedia parent is “optimistic” about HBO Max three weeks after launch and called the streaming service “a multi-year process, and so far so good,” promising to provide subscriber data on the next quarterly earnings call in July. Speaking Wednesday at a CSFB Media conference, Stephens reiterated AT&T’s target of 50 million HBO Max subs over five years. - HBO Max Update, Deadline

The most important takeaways to pay attention to here are that the company will update on its subscriber success in July and that based on the launch - which is the most important time period - it will hit the target of 50 million subscribers. So far, one of the company's most important projects is well on track.

AT&T Financial Positioning

Putting this all together, the most important thing to pay attention to is the company's financial positioning through the COVID-19 crisis. First, the company has provided some financial guidance. It has stated:

For 2020, the company expects with the dividend payout ratio to be in 60’s% range for the full year. AT&T recently issued $12.5 billion in near-term debt to refinance debt with 2020 and 2021 maturity dates, which gives the company additional financial flexibility. - AT&T Financial Guidance

Specifically, the company's annual dividend costs the company roughly $15 billion annualized. The company has updated its guidance to a payout ratio in the 60's % range, however, it still expects to maintain its respectable dividend of near 7%. More importantly, it highlights how the company still has the cash flow potential to maintain double-digit shareholder returns.

Specifically, the company is now expecting more like $23-25 billion in FCF versus the $28 billion they previously forecast. That's a roughly $4 billion decline in FCF, for 1-year of the COVID-19 collapse, with a bounce back expected in the coming years. This highlights the size-able but manageable affect of COVID-19.

However, the more important to pay attention to here is that the company has $9 billion in excess FCF. The company can use this for share buybacks or paying back debt. At a near 7% dividend yield, we'd like to see the company buyback shares using its excess cash flow. It could buyback a mid-single digit % of shares on top of dividends resulting in double-digit shareholder rewards.

This highlights the strength of AT&T's cash flow.

AT&T Risk

AT&T operates a fairly low risk business, however, the company's largest risk is that the business environment is constantly changing. Specifically, the company could face risks from additional competition from cellular networks from Dish (NASDAQ: DISH) or the T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Sprint combination.

AT&T's other potential risk is the chance of increased competition from other major streaming players such as Disney+, Apple, and Netflix. AT&T spent a significant amount of money on one of the largest acquisitions in the business, with its acquisition of TimeWarner. It faces a significant risk of streaming losses that hurt the acquisition.

Conclusion

AT&T has an impressive asset base. The company has lost some FCF from COVID-19, however, it still has an incredibly impressive portfolio. It's one year FCF loss will be $4 billion, however, from there the company's FCF will bounce back significantly. And while waiting, the company will also have enough FCF to generate double-digit rewards.

AT&T has reaffirmed its HBO Max forecast, but we'll see more with the company's next quarter earnings. At the same time, the company is progressing well on 5G and FirstNet saving itself on upcoming capital expenditures. Overall, the company's asset portfolio is strong pointing to strong shareholder returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

