Top Holdings Of Dividend ETFs (Part 2: The Top 7 By Sector In June 2020)

In Part 2, I'm showcasing the top 7 stocks in each GICS sector along with key metrics. Investors looking to build a diversified portfolio might find this information useful.

In Part 1 of this article, I presented the top 50 holdings of 47 dividend-paying ETFs, ranked by using a proportional scoring system that favors larger investments and larger ETFs.

In Part 1 of this article, I presented the top 50 holdings of 47 dividend-paying ETFs. To rank these holdings, I use a proportional scoring system that favors larger investments and larger ETFs. The top-ranked stock in June 2020 is Apple (AAPL), followed by Microsoft (MSFT), Verizon Communications (VZ), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

For investors looking to build a diversified portfolio, this uneven distribution is not very helpful. So, in Part 2 of this article, I'm presenting the top 7 stocks in each GICS sector regardless of their overall ranking.

I include key metrics for each stock, along with a quality score and my fair value estimate. I'm hoping readers will find this information a good basis for selecting candidates for further analysis and possible investment.

Top Holdings By Sector

Below, I present the top 7 ranked stocks by GICS sectors.

In the first table, Rank is the stock's rank as determined by my proportional scoring system. Cells in the Rank column are highlighted for stocks in the top 50 holdings. Freq indicates the number of dividend ETFs containing Ticker in their top 25 holdings. Years are the number of consecutive years of dividend increases. Yield is the forward dividend yield and 5-DGR is the compound annual dividend growth rate over a 5-year period, where available.

The table includes a column for the Chowder Number (CDN), a popular metric that favors dividend growth stocks likely to produce annualized returns of at least 8%. The CDN column is color-coded to indicate the likelihood of delivering annualized returns of at least 8%. Green means likely, yellow means less likely, and red means unlikely. I consider green CDNs favorable.

The table also includes a quality score (Qual) for each stock, based on DVK Quality Snapshots. The column is color-coded to indicate ratings of Exceptional (25), Excellent (23-24), Fine (19-22), Decent (15-18), and Poor (10-14).

Finally, I provide a fair value estimate (FV) to help identify stocks that trade at favorable valuations. Stocks trading below fair value are shaded green in the Price column. To estimate fair value, I reference fair value estimates from several sources, ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my fair value estimate.

The second table for each sector presents the quality indicators that make up the quality score (Qual) in the first table:

Note that I've highlighted stocks I own in the Ticker column.

1. Communication Services

Source: Compiled by the author; includes data from Dividend Radar and DVK Quality Snapshots.

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety 3 Verizon Communications (VZ) 1 A++ Narrow BBB+ 87 6 AT&T (T) 1 A++ Narrow BBB 65 23 Comcast (CMCSA) 1 A+ Wide A- 89 117 Activision Blizzard (ATVI) 3 B++ Narrow BBB+ 99 131 Interpublic (IPG) 3 B+ Narrow BBB 41

I own three of the Communication Services sector stocks, and these happen to be ones with the highest quality scores: VZ, T, and CMCSA. All three are trading below fair value.

I strongly favor higher-quality stocks (quality scores 19-25), so ATVI and IPG don't appeal to me.

Below is a F.A.S.T. Graphs chart of CMCSA. In the charts, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart.)

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

CMCSA's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio, so the stock appears to be trading below fair value. An investment in CMCSA in January 2010 would have returned 17.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included). In comparison, the S&P returned 11.5% over the same period.

2. Consumer Discretionary

Source: Compiled by the author; includes data from Dividend Radar and DVK Quality Snapshots.

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety 18 Home Depot (HD) 1 A++ Wide A 87 34 Target (TGT) 3 A None A 74 37 McDonald's (MCD) 1 A++ Wide BBB+ 77 46 Nike (NKE) 1 A++ Wide AA- 99 71 Polaris Industries (PII) 3 A Wide NA 50 72 Leggett & Platt (LEG) 3 B++ Narrow BBB 50 73 Lowe's (LOW) 2 A+ Wide BBB+ 93

I own four of the Consumer Discretionary sector stocks, and these happen to be the ones with the highest quality scores: HD, MCD, NKE, and LOW. None of them are trading below fair value.

Again, I'm not interested in any of the stocks I don't own given their quality scores.

HD is trading at a premium of about 6% and would be an interesting candidate at a lower price point, say below $240 per share. I don't mind paying a slight premium for such a high-quality stock.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

An investment in HD in February 2010 would have returned 24.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included). In comparison, the S&P returned 12% over the same period.

3. Consumer Staples

Source: Compiled by the author; includes data from Dividend Radar and DVK Quality Snapshots.

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety 7 Procter & Gamble (PG) 1 A++ Wide AA- 99 14 PepsiCo (PEP) 1 A++ Wide A+ 93 20 Coca-Cola (KO) 1 A++ Wide A+ 80 21 Walmart (WMT) 1 A++ Wide AA 78 24 Philip Morris International (PM) 3 B++ Wide A 64 26 Altria (MO) 3 B++ Wide BBB 55 59 Costco Wholesale (COST) 1 A++ Wide A+ 99

I own six of the Consumer Staples sector stocks. Two of those, PM and MO, are lower-quality stocks (rated Decent), but they amply compensate for their lower quality scores with higher yields. I previously owned WMT, but closed my position due to the stock's low yield and slow dividend growth rate. The stock is rated Excellent based on its quality score of 24. Nevertheless, I'm not interested in reopening a positing in WMT.

PEP is the only discounted stock with a favorable CDN. I recently added 30 shares to my PEP position, and wouldn't mind adding another 20 shares at a slightly more favorable price point, say, below $130 per share.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

An investment in PEP in January 2010 would have returned 9.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included). In comparison, the S&P returned 11.5% over the same period.

4. Energy

Source: Compiled by the author; includes data from Dividend Radar and DVK Quality Snapshots.

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety 5 Exxon Mobil (XOM) 3 A Narrow AA 55 8 Chevron (CVX) 2 A Narrow AA 65 56 Valero Energy (VLO) 3 B++ Narrow BBB 50 87 Marathon Petroleum (MPC) 3 A None BBB 50 90 Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) 3 B+ Wide BBB+ 65 105 ONEOK (OKE) 3 B+ Narrow BBB 54 113 Phillips 66 (PSX) 3 A Narrow BBB+ 65

I own four of the Energy sector stocks: XOM, CVX, VLO, and PSX. The highest-quality Energy sector stock is CVX, which is rated Fine. The others are rated Decent.

In May, I added 20 shares to my CVX position, despite the stock's lower CDN. In doing so, I turned my CVX position into a full position in my portfolio, which I consider to be about 1% of total portfolio value.

I'm not interested in adding another position in the Energy sector at this time.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

An investment in CVX in January 2010 would have returned 5.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included), compared with the S&P 500's return of 11.5% over the same period.

5. Financials

Source: Compiled by the author; includes data from Dividend Radar and DVK Quality Snapshots.

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety 13 JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 2 A++ Wide A- 60 25 Wells Fargo (WFC) 3 A Wide A- 40 33 Bank of America (BAC) 3 B+ Wide A- 55 42 Franklin Resources (BEN) 2 A++ Narrow A+ 98 50 Citigroup (C) 3 B++ Narrow BBB+ 55 60 Bank OZK (OZK) 3 B+ None NA* 50 66 Prudential Financial (PRU) 3 B++ None A 75

I own only two of the Financials sector stocks, JPM and WFC, which both have lower quality scores than one of the stocks I don't own, BEN. All seven Financials sector stocks are discounted based on my fair value estimates.

As for BEN, the company continues to struggle and has not grown assets under management (AUM) since 2014. While its merger with Legg Mason (LM) is generating some interest, I won't be investing in BEN unless the company can find a way to consistently grow AUM again.

My JPM position is not yet a full-size position, so I'm thinking about adding shares. The stock yields 3.53%, has a favorable CDN, is rated Fine with a quality score of 21, and is discounted by about 14% based on my fair value estimate.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

An investment in JPM in January 2010 would have returned 10.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included), a little below the S&P 500's return of 11.5% over the same period.

6. Health Care

Source: Compiled by the author; includes data from Dividend Radar and DVK Quality Snapshots.

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety 4 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 1 A++ Wide AAA 99 11 Pfizer (PFE) 1 A++ Wide AA- 75 16 Merck (MRK) 1 A++ Wide AA- 99 17 AbbVie (ABBV) 3 A Narrow A- 50 19 UnitedHealth (UNH) 1 A++ Narrow A+ 99 29 Amgen (AMGN) 1 A++ Wide A- 74 32 Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) 2 A++ Wide A+ 79

I own six of the Health Care sector stocks, all of which are trading at discounted valuations.

I don't own BMY, despite its Fine rating and quality score of 22. While the stock's yield is solid at 3.15%, its dividend growth rate is rather poor.

For readers looking for higher yields, PFE looks attractive. It is a high-quality stock (rated: Excellent) trading at a discounted valuation.

Currently, I favor stocks with higher dividend growth rates, and AMGN looks quite attractive with its very consistent earnings growth and price chart:

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

An investment in AMGN in January 2010 would have returned 15.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included), while the S&P 500 returned 11.5% over the same period.

7. Industrials

Source: Compiled by the author; includes data from Dividend Radar and DVK Quality Snapshots.

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety 31 3M (MMM) 1 A++ Wide A+ 75 36 Lockheed Martin (LMT) 1 A++ Wide A- 84 45 United Parcel Service (UPS) 1 A+ Wide A 69 49 Emerson Electric (EMR) 1 A++ Wide A 78 65 Eaton Corp. (ETN) 2 A+ Narrow A- 85 69 Watsco (WSO) 2 A Narrow NA 55 70 Caterpillar (CAT) 2 A+ Wide A 93

I own three of the Industrials sector stocks, all of which are trading below my fair value estimates.

I don't own EMR, which has a quality score of 23 (rating: Excellent) but a disappointingly low CDN.

In contrast, MMM offers a slightly higher yield and a favorable CDN. I have some concerns about MMM, though, as macro headwinds and mounting legal liabilities continue to weigh on the company. My MMM position already is larger than a full position, so I won't be adding more shares anytime soon.

I am thinking about adding shares of LMT to my portfolio to turn my holding into a full position. The stock's quality score of 24 is attractive, though its CDN is not quite what I would like to see.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

An investment in LMT in January 2010 would have returned 21.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included), while the S&P 500 returned 11.5% over the same period.

8. Information Technology

Source: Compiled by the author; includes data from Dividend Radar and DVK Quality Snapshots.

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety 1 Apple (AAPL) 1 A++ Narrow AA+ 99 2 Microsoft (MSFT) 1 A++ Wide AAA 99 9 Intel (INTC) 1 A++ Wide A+ 96 10 Cisco Systems (CSCO) 1 A++ Narrow AA- 91 12 International Business Machines (IBM) 1 A++ Narrow A 65 15 Texas Instruments (TXN) 1 A++ Wide A+ 90 22 Visa (V) 1 A++ Wide AA- 99

I own all seven of the Information Technology sector stocks. Only INTC, CSCO, and IBM are trading at discounted valuations. I like CSCO here.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

An investment in CSCO in August 2010 would have returned 9.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included), compared with a return of 12.3% by the S&P 500 over the same period.

9. Materials

Source: Compiled by the author; includes data from Dividend Radar and DVK Quality Snapshots.

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety 62 Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) 3 A Narrow BBB- 85 68 LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) 3 A Narrow BBB 51 91 Nucor (NUE) 3 A None A- 90 125 International Paper (IP) 3 B++ None BBB 52 128 Steel Dynamics (STLD) 3 B++ None BBB- 54

I don't own any of the Materials sector stocks on this list, and my only Materials sector stock, Air Products and Chemicals (APD), is not even ranked based on this analysis of ETF holdings.

LYB offers the most attractive yield of the Materials sector stocks, as well as a solid 5-year DGR, but the Borderline Safe Dividend Safety Score of 51 gives me some pause. Perhaps the risk-reward ratio is worth a small investment?

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

An investment in LYB in January 2011 would have returned 11.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included), compared with the S&P 500's return of 11.2% over the same period.

10. Real Estate

Source: Compiled by the author; includes data from Dividend Radar and DVK Quality Snapshots.

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety 30 American Tower (AMT) 2 A Narrow BBB- 78 38 Prologis (PLD) 2 B++ None A- 61 47 Crown Castle International (CCI) 3 B+ None BBB- 61 51 Realty Income (O) 3 B++ None A- 70 55 Digital Realty Trust (DLR) 3 B+ Narrow BBB 94 57 Equinix (EQIX) 3 B+ Narrow BBB- 86 63 Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) 1 A None A- 60

I own two of the Real Estate sector stocks on the list: O and DLR. Both are rated Decent and offer solid yields, but lag a bit in dividend growth.

AMT continues to grow at an impressive rate and has been trading at a premium valuation for nearly two years, perhaps justifiably so. If you own AMT, congratulations... and enjoy the ride!

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

For REITs, I like to look at the correlation between price and P/AFFO (adjusted funds from operations). AMT's price line is well above the normal P/AFFO line and also well above the primary valuation line. Therefore, it is trading at a significant premium to fair value.

An investment in AMT in January 2013 would have returned 18.9% (with distributions included), versus 12.6% for the S&P 500 over the same time period.

11. Utilities

Source: Compiled by the author; includes data from Dividend Radar and DVK Quality Snapshots.

Rank Company (Ticker) VL Safety Rank VL Fin. Stren. M* Econ. Moat S&P Credit Rating SSD Divi. Safety 35 NextEra Energy (NEE) 1 A+ Narrow A- 99 39 Dominion Energy (D) 2 B++ Wide BBB+ 75 44 Southern Company (SO) 2 A Narrow A- 65 52 PPL Corp. (PPL) 2 B++ Narrow A- 75 53 Xcel Energy (XEL) 1 A+ Narrow A- 79 54 Public Service Enterprise (PEG) 1 A++ Narrow BBB+ 99 58 Duke Energy (DUK) 2 A Narrow A- 80

I own three of the Utilities sector stocks: NEE, D, and XEL. The top-ranked NEE is trading about 12% above fair value, while XEL (one of my so-called Home Run stocks) is trading at a 10% premium to my fair value estimate. While D is discounted, it has a lower quality score.

PEG looks interesting, although its CDN is not quite where I'd like to see it. It bounced a little, so hopefully, another good opportunity to open a position will present itself soon.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

An investment in PEG in January 2010 would have returned 6.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included), versus 11.5% for the S&P 500 over the same time period.

I wouldn't mind opening a position in PEG if the stock drops to below $45 per share.

Concluding Remarks

Analyzing the holdings of dividend ETFs is one way to identify quality dividend growth stocks. Looking at the top-ranked stocks by GICS sector provides additional insight, especially for portfolio diversification.

This article showcased the top 7 stocks (where available) in each GICS sector, along with key ratings and metrics. I presented F.A.S.T. Graphs charts for a selection of stocks worthy of further analysis and possible investment.

As always, I'm not recommending any of the stocks mentioned in this article. Please do your own due diligence before investing in any of these stocks.

Part 3 of this article will showcase some high-quality stocks not covered in Part 1 and Part 2. I consider such stocks to be hidden gems. They may be of interest to contrarian investors who seek investment opportunities outside the prevailing sentiment of the time.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABBV, AMGN, CMCSA, COST, CSCO, CVX, D, DLR, HD, IBM, INTC, JNJ, JPM, KO, LMT, LOW, MCD, MMM, MO, MRK, MSFT, NEE, NKE, O, PEP, PFE, PG, PM, PSX, T, TXN, UNH, UPS, V, VLO, VZ, WFC, XEL, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.