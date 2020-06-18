Why shares have traded sideways despite the company having one of its best quarters ever.

Company Overview

WidePoint Corporation (WYY) is a leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) solutions and works with the government, as well as commercial sectors throughout the world. The company specializes in Telecom Management, Mobile Management, Identity Management, and Digital Billing and Analytics.

The company competes with both small and large companies that offer different components of TM2. However, investors should note that out of all of these organizations, WYY is the only one that provides all three of these crucial services. This gives them a big advantage over competitors due to its offerings, as well as its rich history of working with government and commercial organizations. WidePoint was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Source: Company Filings

Introduction

Last month, we wrote about WYY and outlined why we believe shares could easily triple over the next 12 months. This previous article highlighted WYY's achievements, including a recap of its record-breaking first quarter, a look at how COVID-19 was benefiting the company and why shares are massively undervalued based on its current path.

This article takes more of an in-depth look at the company's contracts and future revenue potential while also answering readers' questions about why shares fell back to pre-earnings level after initially soaring more than 35% after blowing out earnings in Q1. We'll also cover what we feel investors are missing and why the future of the company has never been brighter.

Revenue Growth/Contracts

It's all starting to come together for WYY!

Last month, the company had a record-breaking quarter in which revenue surged to $39.6 million, an increase of 81% year-over-year ($21.9M). Analysts were expecting revenue around $25.7 million. Net income totaled $484,000, a jump of 116% quarter-over-quarter ($226,000).

And while most companies continue to take a beating due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WYY is actually thriving thanks to its agreements and services that it offers its clients such as the Center for Disease Control ("CDC") and the Department of Homeland Security ("DHS") just to name a few.

As we outlined in our previous article, WYY is on track to deliver $140+ million in revenue in 2020, which would represent revenue growth of around 40%. This is pretty incredible seeing as how the company just delivered record revenues in 2019 ($101.7 million), on revenue growth of 22% year-over-year.

Source: Company Filings

So why have shares not taken off? This is a frequent question we've received from readers and it's certainly valid.

The company looks to grow revenues by 40% this year, has no debt and a rock-solid balance sheet, and is benefiting from COVID-19. Adding it all up, you would think shares would be soaring on this kind of news, especially as the market continues to rocket higher.

But that hasn't been the case as shares have traded sideways despite the company having one of the best quarters ever. Looking closer, we believe there are three things that are temporarily holding shares back at the moment.

1) The recompete of the CWMS contract

2) Shareholder fatigue

3) Concerns over WYY's top shareholder which recently reduced its position

With that said, we believe these are just temporary concerns and that investors should not be worried, but rather optimistic about WYY's future going forward as we've detailed below.

The CWMS Contract

Make no mistake, WYY derives a significant amount of its revenues from contracts funded by federal government agencies for which it acts in capacity as the prime contractor, or subcontractor. In fact, in 2019, roughly 85% of its revenues ($86.4 million) came from the U.S. Federal Government.

Source: Company Filings

Because WYY receives the majority of its revenue from government contracts and does not other have large revenue streams in place yet, shares of the company trade largely on if contracts are awarded/renewed or not. With a current market cap of 58.3 million, certainly the loss of a meaningful contract/ or any contract will have some big implications on the company's operation if it wasn't able replace it with another revenue stream.

In its 10-K report, the company noted that federal contracts will continue to be the primary source of revenues for the time being, and that they are working to increase its footprint with commercial customers and to expand internationally as well. While this is great news for shareholders, it is also means that it's going to take some time before revenues are more diversified and not so dependent on government contracts.

Simply put, investors want to know that WYY is stable before they jump in. While the company should continue to win government contracts as the incumbent, as well as new orders based on its stellar performance over the years, some investors are waiting on the sidelines because they are worried that a revenue decline could take place in 2021 if the CWMS contract is not awarded/renewed.

But here's why we believe investors should put those fears to rest.

Yes, the CWMS contract is a big deal, carries a lot of revenue with it, and also has a lot of history. To make a long story short, WYY has been the incumbent since 2014 and was awarded a 12-month interim sole source Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract in April.

The interim contract ($65 million) runs from April 2020 to April 2021, and provides uninterrupted CWMS support for DHS. At the same time, the Department announced this year that it will award a single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a single base year and four option years. It is anticipated to be awarded in October 2020.

Base Period : 10/30/2020 - 10/29 2021

: 10/30/2020 - 10/29 2021 Option Period One : 10/30/2021 - 10/29/2022

: 10/30/2021 - 10/29/2022 Option Period Two : 10/30/2022 - 10/29/2023

: 10/30/2022 - 10/29/2023 Option Period Three : 10/30/2023 - 10/29/2024

: 10/30/2023 - 10/29/2024 Option Period Four: 10/30/2024 - 10/29/2025

Investors will notice that the base period is for 2020, while WYY's contract runs through April 2021. This is because the government is risk averse and does not want to risk any services being turned off. The overlap is typical as the government has buffers for when contracts start and end, so that there's no lapse in coverage/contracts.

Below are the agencies that fall under the Department of Homeland Security and the CWMS award:

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service

U.S. Coast Guard

Federal Emergency Management DHS

Immigration and Customs Enforcement

U.S. Secret Service

Transportation Security Administration

Office of Biometric Identity Management

Federal Protective Service

Federal Air Marshall Service

Science and Technology Directorate

The cumulative dollar ceiling value of the resulting multiple award IDIQ contract is $498,106,502.55 (see image below). The award is based on "best value" as opposed to lowest cost, which means they will take into account past performance, etc., as opposed to going with whoever is cheapest.

Source: Government Contracts

This is terrific news for WYY as the company will likely put in a higher bid than they've previously done to improve margins - of which management has been focused on improving - since the award is based on best value as opposed with lowest cost. Seeing as how the company is the incumbent and has delivered exceptional service over the years, we believe that not only does WYY have the inside track to get this award, but are the clear favorites too.

Shareholder Fatigue/Concerns

As we noted earlier, we believe the other two reasons why shares have struggled to take off is because of some shareholder fatigue from long-time investors, as well as questions and concerns after WYY's top shareholder sold roughly 34% of its shares after the earnings pop.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. has been WYY's top shareholder for several years now and recently reduced its position from 12.7 million shares, to 8.3 million. As you can see from the filings, there was significant selling pressure for several weeks. It appears that Nokomis has stopped selling based on the share price starting to climb back up which has allowed shares to rise from the low $0.50's, all the way back to the high $0.60's.

But if WYY's top shareholder is selling, does that mean investors should too?

No. And here's why.

According to several people that we've talked to, including WYY's own management team, the reason why Nokomis reduced its position was not because shares of WYY became overvalued or because they are at odds with management, but because of internal changes within the fund, as well as rebalancing their portfolio and the need for capital at the moment.

Like Nokomis, long-term investors have been put through the ringer as shares have traded as high as $2+ back in 2015, to as low as $0.28 in 2019. During this time, a new management team took over in 2017, led by current WYY CEO and President Jin Kang. While Jin has helped turned the ship around after the past management team frequently overpromised and underdelivered, it still has taken some time to build credibility with investors after what happened with prior management. We believe, some long-term investors also sold the earnings pop which combined with Nokomis selling millions of shares, quickly brought shares down back to pre-earning levels.

Based on the volume over past month, we believe more funds are coming in. While seeing shares fall is never a fun sight, the good news is that the price has held up pretty well all things considered. With roughly 5-6 million shares being unloaded, you can bet that it wasn't just retail investors who have been scooping up those shares. And without any 13D filings coming in, that tells us that there's been more than one fund that has been accumulating shares, or else they would have had to report it seeing as they would have hit the 5% threshold which requires the 13D form.

Conclusion

The elephant in the room is what is going to happen with the CWMS contract. That uncertainty is arguably the biggest reason why shares haven't taken off yet.

While the recent one-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) CWMS deal is great news for shareholders, many investors would likely get off the sidelines if the company can secure the CWMS long-term contract, which includes option periods totaling five years and worth $500 million.

As we noted before, WYY has been the incumbent since 2014, has a great relationship already with DHS and we feel the company is the clear favorite to win the recompete IDIQ award. Based on WYY's solid track record and performance over the years, we feel the company is likely a lock for the recompete contract.

With no debt, a solid balance sheet, a number of new contracts/orders coming in, and with the company on track to double its cash position and grow revenues by 40% this year, purchasing shares of WYY at these levels is a no-brainer in our opinion.

Investors should also note the WYY is assisting the government with the 2020 Census. This is huge for the company, not only in terms of receiving additional revenue this year, but is a great proof point to show other large organizations and the government what it can do. To be able to scale so quickly and to do that amount of work seamlessly, serves as a good proof point for new customers and should help the company get more clients, which in turn should bring in even more revenue.

Lastly, the Covid-19 pandemic continues to force companies to navigate the challenges that come with having a remote workforce. With most of the global workforce still working remotely, and with some companies even toying with the idea of making it a permanent thing, this plays right into WYY's strengths as it looks to save customers money, while also making sure data is secure and protected.

The future has largely never been brighter for the company, and shareholders will soon be rewarded.

Risk Factors

Based on its current market cap, WYY falls into the micro-cap company. Companies in this range come with a higher degree of risk compared to large-cap companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Competitive Market - WYY competes in a highly competitive market and against companies that are both public and private. Some competitors are able to offer more scale, which can enable them to significantly discount their services in order to maintain market share. If WYY has to resort to deals with lower margins, profitability would suffer.

Government Spending/Termination Of Contracts - The government portion of WYY's revenue is quite large. A change in the spending policies, budget priorities, or a government shutdown could cause the company to lose revenues. Some of WYY's contracts contain a standard clause which allows clients to cancel contracts with limited notice and without significant penalty. The loss of a meaningful contract/ or any contract could have big implications for the company.

Follow us on StockTwits

Follow us on TipRanks

Disclosure: I am/we are long WYY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.