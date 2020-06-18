With shares trading at ~$18.50, a put selling strategy is the right way to go so that I can generate income and be more than happy with ownership if exercised.

I use three different scenarios to estimate intrinsic value inclusive of a margin of safety, which I peg at between $15 and $16 dollars.

PPC will soon seen the positive effects of a re-opening economy, low input costs, strong exports, and new business lines. But there is the threat of litigation looming large.

Ever since I sold out of my positions in Hormel (HRL) and Tyson (TSN) in August and September of last year, I have been on the hunt to add a food company to my portfolio. I like Hormel, but had valuation concerns and saw limited upside in the shares in light of better opportunities elsewhere. I would only buy at considerably lower levels. As for Tyson, I have marked a serious deterioration in their fundamentals and wouldn't be interested in buying them in virtually any scenario. A company similar to Tyson in many respects is Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC), who is "primarily engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators" (2019 10K). They popped up on my screens again recently, and after briefly reviewing recent events and forward looking prospects I have decided upon a strategy that will provide me with monthly income and potential ownership. My intent with today's article is to share and discuss the data that led me to this strategy. Bottom line up front: in spite of encouraging data for their future, PPC has been left out of the market recovery due to their CEO being indicted on price fixing allegations which sent the shares down 15%. I see no long term serious impacts to their business model from this. A small position is warranted. That being said, PPC has a considerable debt load that drags down intrinsic value below where shares are trading. Selling puts at my estimate of intrinsic value is an easy way to generate income while being perfectly happy with a larger ownership position if the options are exercised.

Compared to Peers

Before I get into the crux of my thesis, I do briefly want to explain why I am foregoing consideration of PPC's most direct peers, Tyson Foods and Sanderson Farms. First, PPC return on invested capital has been superior the majority of the time in the past five years, to include presently:

Data by YCharts

Additionally, their revenue growth has been far more robust:

Data by YCharts

These metrics indicate that PPC management is better at allocating capital than peers and their products are in higher demand. Margins also give some insight:

Data by YCharts

Notice how Tyson's margins have been higher in the past few years and far more stable overall. This is because Tyson has a much more diverse product offering, with beef and pork in addition to chicken. This takes some of the commodity sensitivity out of the equation and in many years pulls up margins. Sanderson Farms is a pure-play on chicken, and Pilgrim's Pride is nearly so. Only recently have they forayed into pork with the acquisition of a U.K. based pork processor, but it only represented 2.5% of 2019 sales. With margins superior to SAFM and in light of serious problems at TSN that I have explained in other articles, along with the other metrics shown, PPC is the clear choice.

Looking Forward

PPC has a lot of exposure to restaurants. Morningstar claims that their revenue stream is split evenly between foodservice and retail. Other information in the 10K makes clear that a sizable chunk of revenue goes to restaurants:

Our sales efforts are largely targeted towards the foodservice industry, principally chain restaurants and food processors, such as Chick-fil-A® and retail customers, including grocery store chains and wholesale clubs, such as Kroger®, Costco®, Publix® and H-E-B® in the U.S., chain restaurants such as McDonald's® and grocery store chains such as Tesco and Waitrose in the U.K. and Europe, and grocery store chains such as Wal-Mart® in Mexico.

It is for this reason that PPC was punished so severely in the downturn, as restaurants across the world shut down or limited their operations to battle the spread of Corona Virus. It didn't help that there were COVID-19 outbreaks at several PPC processing plants too. It is assumed that PPC sales will struggle for these reasons. While that argument may make sense on its face, I believe the situation is more nuanced. Notice above that quick-service restaurants (or QSR's) are among the principal foodservice customers of PPC. In fact, 50% of their foodservice channel sales is to QSR's, or 25% of total sales. QSR's in large part did not shutdown, but shifted to carry-out and drive-through operations only. They stayed open for business. Sit-down restaurant concepts on the other hand were shuttered entirely. It makes sense that QSR's would see more resilient patronage as a result of limited options elsewhere. This is in addition to the lower price tag at QSR's, which would attract people to their business as folks are more mindful of expenses in a recessionary environment. PPC CEO Jayson Penn spoke to this point in the conference call when discussing the impact of COVID-19 on their business:

A large portion of our foodservice customers are within the QSR segment, which further dampened the impact across our fresh business units. ... the QSR segment is holding up relatively well and is expected to drive a faster comparative recovery in demand versus foodservice as the population gradually resumes more normal routines.

During the Q&A session, they added further detail:

... over 50% of our foodservice volume is in the QSR segment and we are seeing those coming back today to very close to pre-COVID levels.

Furthermore, with restaurants being so impacted they maneuvered swiftly to focus on retail channels where possible:

Despite the sharp decline in foodservice requirements, we were able to quickly respond to the shift in channel demand by increasing our volume mix to key customer retailers.

PPC claims Kentucky Fried Chicken and Costco among their major customers. There have been other pockets of strength too. Again from the conference call:

In Q1, retail volume demand for our case ready, Just BARE chicken including those online through Amazon where we are the leading brand was up by 81% compared to last year. Online sales increased 205% versus same period a year ago in March quarter and momentum is increasing with the volume in the last four weeks up 498%.

While they will surely see negative impacts from COVID-19, I am not convinced that the impacts will be so severe as to impact the long term prospects of their business. Yet market participants have punished PPC inordinately against the broader market:

Data by YCharts

PPC dropped earlier, dropped harder, and has stayed down. Yet there are even more reasons to believe that there are signs of improvement.

China

Much of the world was impacted by Corona Virus before it hit the U.S. Thusly, those location have also been quicker to recover and open their economies. PPC felt the positive effects of such during their first quarter, particularly as it relates to China. They opened up their nation to US poultry exports just in November of last year:

During Q1, we began to experience the positive impact of China opening its market for U.S. chicken. Our sales to China began to increase in Q1 to approximately 86 million pounds already accounting for about 20% of our exports include a broad range of chicken products... Our export sales are 24% higher in volume year-over-year.... we anticipate for us for this year to grow our exports by about 15%, primarily driven by China. Our China run rate still show, and we said this few quarters back that we're going to see a lift of between $75 million and $100 million to our bottom line.

That $75-$100 million will equate to between $0.30 and $0.40 worth of EPS. They go on to explain that the Chinese use pieces of the bird that people in the US typically don't, boosting profitability as they get more out of each carcass:

.... the exports are a great compliment to the overall cut out. So we typically export parts that we don't typically consume in the United States, so paws and major leg quarters. So it's not reducing the availability of chicken in the United States. It's actually complimenting the overall cutout for the chicken producers.

As part of the ongoing trade negotiations between the US and China, the latter has agreed to let poultry come into the country duty free, thus making the American product more competitive on price. According to Reuters,

The additional tariff relief may help China follow through on pledges to significantly increase purchases of American agricultural goods as part of an initial trade deal signed in January.

According to a US Trade Representative quoted in the article, it is estimated that these developments will result in $1 billion worth of annual poultry shipments to China from US producers. Due to their scale as the 2nd largest poultry producer in the US, with 17% market share, PPC stands to gain a considerable portion of that $1 billion. If their 17% US share translates into an equal size share of the $1 billion and using last year's net margin, PPC stands to gain about $0.03 of EPS from China exports alone.

Foray into Pork

In October of last year PPC acquired a pork business in the U.K. called Tulip Limited. They sell a broad range of pork products throughout the world, shipping "60,000 tons of pork products per year to over 40 countries." This is a step in the direction of PPC both increasing and stabilizing margins as they face outsized commodity exposure to what happens with chicken alone. Reference again the chart I shared near the outset of the article that showed margins at TSN being more stable and in some instances higher, in large part due to their pork portfolio.

Of the acquisition PPC has said:

Our newly acquired European operations performance continues to improve generating increasing positive EBITDA. The performance is driven by robust demand at retail, partially offset by a reduction in foodservice, continuing strength in pork exports especially to China, as well as the initial implementation of operational improvements and capture synergies. Exports to China were up by more than 80% in Q1 and we're seeing improved momentum leading into Q2. All of our European fresh pork facilities are approved for China. So we're well positioned to benefit from export opportunities. We also continue to evolve in our strategy and we will significantly increase our volumes with new key customers in the next quarters. Our newly applied operation - European assets continue to improve their performance and also again contribute positive EBITDA results, due to the strengthening pork exports and good domestic demand, especially at retail as well as some good returns from the initial implementations of operational improvements. Since all of our Europe fresh pork facilities are now approved to China, we are well positioned to further benefit from the strength in export opportunities. The integration is tracking well to expectations and over the next few years we are expecting to generate an EBITDA improvement to achieve a level that is competitive with leading companies with similar portfolios.

These comments must be taken in context of African Swine Flu, which has obliterated hog supplies in Asia. Pork is a key protein in Asia, and imports are going to play a larger role it meeting demand. PPC stands to benefit greatly from that with this acquisition, especially since the operations at Tulip use hogs not treated with ractopamine, a feed additive that China has outlawed. The benefits of this acquisition are already starting to accrue.

Perhaps the best part about that this acquisition is that, in contrast to many corporate take-overs that are unjustifiably expensive, PPC paid less than Tulip was actually worth. On their purchase price allocation, we can see a "Gain on bargain purchase":

*Image from 10k

Talk about getting your monies worth. Now of course we have to trust the techniques they used to measure fair value if we are to believe this bargain claim. Nonetheless it is encouraging to see PPC act essentially as value investors, paying less than they think something is worth.

Inputs

Interesting remarks were made in the conference call regarding input costs, or the feed used by PPC to grow their flocks, namely corn and soybeans:

Corn prices have fallen sharply since the beginning of March, driven lower by a sharp decline in ethanol and fuel demand. USDA also reported that farmers intend to plant 96.9 million acres of corn, the largest acres ever reported in March. Ethanol production also fell to the lowest reported number ever in April, while ethanol stocks also grew to a record as reported by the Department of Energy. In the latest WASI report, USDA forecasted old crop ending stocks of corn increased to 2.1 billion bushels with future revisions likely to show even more increases. With the shock to fuel ethanol demand combined with record intended planted acres, core stocks are likely to continue to grow into an even bigger surplus next year, which will weigh on corn prices. Soybean meal futures are also at their lowest price for the year with large South American crops and the record weak currency weighing on U.S. export demand. With a combined 180.4 million corn and soybean acres reported by USDA March, there should be ample supply of acres for row crops this summer to ensure surplus for both corn and soybeans.

Here are visuals:

Corn -

Soybeans

*Images from macrotrends.net

Clearly lower. The excess supply mentioned means lower prices, which stand to benefit PPC on the raw material side. They explained:

.... prices will be a benefit of close to $200 million for the rest of the year.

This issue can't be emphasized enough. It was in part due to high input costs that wrecked this most recent quarter's profitability when compared to last year's same quarter.

In spite of getting $350 million more of revenue this quarter, operating income went down by $30 million. Much of this was from the $12 million attributed to the Tulip acquisition. The rest was due to higher gross expense that ate up almost $42 million worth of gross profit. Looking forward, with raw material prices having relaxed considerably, and with circumstances adding up to presumably keep prices on corn and soybean low, input costs will turn from headwind to tailwind for PPC.

Price Fixing

Pilgrim's Pride CEO Jayson Penn was recently indicted on chicken price fixing allegations, along with three other executives from other companies. According to CNBC, the allegations are that...

Pilgrim's Pride and (other) executives communicated to each other non-public information about negotiations with fast-food chains and grocery stores and put forth similar bids.

This collusion allowed them to elevate prices on birds sold. If found guilty, the executives could face 10 years in prison and at least $1 million each in fines.

PPC has granted Mr. Penn a paid leave of absence in order to focus on preparing his defense against the charges, to which he is pleading not guilty. The board of directors name Fabio Sandri, CFO, as interim president and CEO. The board said of the indictment:

Pilgrim's operates with the highest standards of integrity and is committed to free and open competition that benefits both customers and consumers," Gilberto Tomazoni, chairman of Pilgrim's board of directors, said in a prepared statement. "The board takes the recent allegations very seriously and believes it is in the best interests of both Jayson and the company that he is given the opportunity to focus on his legal defense during this time. Jayson has built a strong leadership team at Pilgrim's. The board has complete confidence in the ability of Fabio and the team to continue to implement Pilgrim's strategy and successfully run day-to-day operations."

I only bring this issue up to hypothesize on how shareholders could be affected as this case progresses. Why would the stock plunge 15% on the news if only the CEO would be the one hurt? Let's look to a couple historical examples to gain some insight. To do so, I will quote an article from fooddive.com which talks about these recent developments:

These accusations have been common in the food industry in recent years with lawsuits also filed involving dairy, tuna and pork. After an investigation into price-fixing on tuna, Chicken of the Sea settled with Walmart in 2018, and Bumble Bee pleaded guilty a year ago as part of the DOJ's investigation. In 2019, Starkist also settled antitrust claims with Walmart for $20.5 million and former Bumble Bee Foods CEO Chris Lischewski was found guilty of conspiring to fix prices. He could be sentenced up to 10 years in prison and receive a $1 million fine. A similar fate could happen to the chicken companies and executives involved in these latest charges. Peter Carstensen, a professor of law emeritus and an antitrust expert at the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Law School, told Food Dive last year that if the DOJ brings charges, the consequences to these chicken companies could be severe. "If the government decides to bring a criminal case, then the chicken companies will face both significant criminal fines, and if particular individuals are strongly implicated, they could face jail time and for a corporate executive, that's got to be pretty scary," Carstensen said. "That would also make the settlement of these cases a lot easier for the plaintiffs on the merits."

The PPC 10K mentions some companies that are seeking compensation for damages under these alleged price fixings, just like Walmart got $20.5 million from Starkist foods mentioned above. Some of those companies are Walmart, Kroger, and Darden restaurants. The allegations are that the price fixing occurred from 2008 to the present. If PPC and others are found guilty, the fines will be massive considering the duration of the accusations.

The other thing to pay attention to is that managerial attention will be diverted away from business operations to handling these class action lawsuits that are currently in progress. If management can't devote all their time and attention to running the business proper, opportunities may be missed or they won't be nimble enough to avoid problems.

In my opinion, these lawsuits are the single biggest risk factor for PPC. Their debt load is considerable but manageable for now. But if they get hit with a massive fine that eats up cash, that debt load will become much more onerous as the servicing there-of gets much harder. I will say that these price fixing allegations have been going on for years, and they never got any real traction. In fact, in some instances the chicken processors won in the courts. But the recent indictments coming from the Department of Justice shows that it finally has teeth. A considerably margin of safety needs to be built in to account for this risk.

Valuation

I want to approach an estimate for intrinsic by constructing a reverse engineered discounted cash flow model to see what kind of cash flows the market thinks PPC will generate in the future such that they are pricing the stock where it currently sits at ~$18.50. For those unfamiliar with reverse engineered discounted cash flow models, it starts with price and then fiddles with inputs to match the price instead of estimating inputs and seeing what price comes out. The advantages to this method is that the stock price is a known value. Working backwards from there takes a lot of the guess work out of things. Here is my worksheet:

*Data compiled by author with help from google sheets

A word about the inputs.

- I assume that investors want a rate of return at least in line with market averages. Therefore I used a discount rate of 10%, reflecting the long term average return of the stock market.

- Revenues show no growth in the next 12 months, hampered by Corona Virus issues. Sales grow by 5% annually thereafter for four years. This is in context of revenue that has grown better than 8% annually in the past five years. The market expects PPC revenue growth to slow down considerably from historic performance.

- Margins start at 4.8%. They expand gradually every year, getting up to 7.4% by this time in 2025. For context, their average margin in the past 9 years has been 7.7%. Last year they were 5.8%. The market expects margins to be squeezed at PPC, beneath what they have enjoyed historically.

- CAPEX stays in line with their long term average of 2.43% of sales.

- Free cash flow growth in perpetuity beyond the next five years is only 1%. This is in spite of long term estimates of 2% overall economic growth.

If we can surmise that PPC can beat the cash generation scenario listed above, then it would make sense that the price is currently undervalued. Personally, I think PPC can beat these assumptions. They are too conservative. They have a lot of tailwinds at their back. The only significant headwind, in my opinion, is the possibility of expensive legal settlements.

However, I am not satisfied with a 10% return. My minimum required rate of return is 12%, better than the long term average return of the market. So between these inputs, which I think PPC can beat, and a higher rate of return requirement, a margin of safety emerges in the intrinsic value figure. With all the same assumptions but inclusive of the 12% discount rate, ~$13 would make PPC a screaming buy.

Frankly, absent a big litigation event, I don't see PPC ever trading down to $13. More importantly, I don't see PPC growing FCF by only 1% annually after 2025, like my earlier scenario suggested. I think the economy itself will grow by about 2% annually long term, and FCF growth at PPC should trend at least in line with that. With that one adjustment to the figures, a number closer to $15 comes up. Given all this data, my triangulated estimate of intrinsic value is between $15 and $16 dollars per share.

With shares not trading in that zone, there are two options. Limit orders or selling puts. The latter option involves small income streams, so rather than sit around and cross my fingers that a limit order goes through I intend on selling puts on PPC on a monthly basis with a $15 or $16 strike price. I already did this with the puts expiring this Friday the 19th. Once the clock strikes noon on Friday and that option expires, I will purchase the puts expiring on July 17th, and so on. So long as nothing wildly negative happens with PPC, I will be thrilled if those options are exercised. I want to own PPC. But I am currently unwilling to initiate a full position at current prices. I may dabble in the name, but I don't see a large enough margin of safety here given the risks.

Conclusion

Were it not for the threat of lawsuits, I would absolutely be buying PPC right now. Then again, if there were no lawsuits PPC wouldn't be trading at these low levels. Ultimately, I think PPC is a good company that is making the right moves to grow market share. Furthermore, I think circumstances have combined such that PPC could surprise to the upside within the next nine months. Strong exports, new opportunities in pork, low input costs, and the re-opening of the economy are all tailwinds. The only overhang is the Department of Justice investigation. I don't expect we will receive any conclusive news about that anytime soon, so a small position at these levels is warranted. It may be fruitful for daring souls to trade in and out of PPC based on the dueling forces of strong fundamental results and bad news about lawsuits. I will likely do so, but only with a very small part of my portfolio. Call it fun money. Otherwise, I am content to collect option premiums with the hope of ownership at lower levels until new data comes along to convince me of a different strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PPC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.