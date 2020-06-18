General Dynamics: Investment Thesis

Around 25% of General Dynamics (GD) customers are in the commercial sphere, including airline customers. For this reason I find the company has an elevated level of risk from the COVID-19 pandemic. Current EPS estimates may come under pressure, particularly after release of Q2-2020 results. Buying at a target share price below current levels could help to ameliorate these risks to some extent.

General Dynamics: Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article and in most of my articles, I seek to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be, based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly available data. After all, gaining a return is the primary aim of most investing.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for General Dynamics shareholders investing in the company over the last four to five years.

Table 1 - General Dynamics: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for General Dynamics were modestly positive, in the range of 2.5% to 5.6% for five of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years and holding to the present. For the other three investors returns ranged from negative (7.3)% to negative (18.6)%. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to June 17, 2020. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares. Investors buying General Dynamics shares for the dividend yield could be well satisfied with the result, depending on their share buy price.

Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? I use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/funds flows, and projected rates of return going out three to five years. Much of this is automated, but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing value of a stock for investment purposes.

Assessment Based On Quant Ratings For Share Investment Decisions

Share buy price, dividends, share sale price, and duration the shares are held are the only factors affecting the return on an investment in shares. That makes potential share sale price the single most important and uncontrollable unknown when making a share buy decision. My expertise is in fundamental analysis, but I do recognize, any methodology, Quant or Elliott Waves or other techniques providing assistance in assessing possible future share price direction, can be of benefit to share investors. I find SA Quant ratings useful for both screening for stocks of interest and as a form of due diligence.

Figure 1

Quant ratings for General Dynamics show the company is strong on "Profitability" but rated poorly on "Value".

For "Value" General Dynamics attracts low ratings for Price to Sales, Book, and Cash Flow, and PEG GAAP (TTM). The main areas of strength are P/E multiples and EV to EBIT and EBITDA.

If I click on "Growth," I'm taken to a list of 19 fundamental measures each individually graded. For 14 of these 19 measures General Dynamics earns two "As" and twelve "Bs", for growth compared to sector medians. The main item bringing the "Growth" rating down is EPS FWD Long Term Growth (3-5Y CAGR) with a "D" rating.

The "A" for "Profitability" reflects above sector performance for Return on Equity, Capital, and Total Assets, EBIT and Net Income Margins, and Cash Flow metrics. The main area of weakness is Gross Profit Margin (TTM).

For "Momentum" General Dynamics earns "Bs" for 6 month and 1 year share price momentum compared to sector performance. Price performance for 3 months and nine months earn "Cs".

For "Revisions" General Dynamics earns a "B" with no upward EPS revision and 16 downward revisions over the last 90 days. The sector median has nil upgrades over the last 90 days, reflecting the impact of COVID-19.

Assessment Based On Analysts' EPS Estimates

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

Some observations on contents of Fig. 2

The analysts' quarterly EPS estimates for consensus, high and low, do not add to the yearly EPS estimates for consensus, high and low. This is generally the case because the analyst with the high estimate for the year is not necessarily the analyst with the highest estimate each and every quarter, ditto low and consensus figures. To overcome this, I adjust the quarterly EPS figures in the proportion of yearly totals to quarterly totals.

The further out estimates are made the less certain they become. The 2023 and 2024 estimates, due to being covered by only 3 and 2 analysts, will be even more uncertain. Although I will include these in my projections for completeness, I do not intend to comment on or draw conclusions in respect of these out years.

I incorporate the above analysts' EPS estimates from SA Premium into my rate of return projections utilizing my proprietary 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards further below. As for Quant ratings, EPS and EPS growth estimates do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Figure 3 - Non-GAAP P/E Ratios, Historical And Future Estimates

Figure 3 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for General Dynamics. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 3 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates. The forward EPS consensus estimates indicate expectations of growth rate of negative (6.1)% for 2020 over 2019. Analysts' consensus estimate of EPS for 2021 is estimated to be 9.2% up on 2020 and up 2.6% on 2019. Analysts' consensus estimate for 2022 EPS is up 11.9% on 2021. These are lower rates of growth compared to the 2017 to 2019 period. It should be understood, in quantifying the estimated rates of return below, I'm relying on the soundness of analysts' consensus estimates of EPS. The other important factor is determining appropriate future P/E ratios, which is fraught with difficulty. P/E ratios are impacted by issues both at the macro and micro level. I don't believe I will have any arguments against the notion current P/E ratios are influenced by expectations of future EPS growth rates. Below, I quantify potential rates of return under various scenarios utilizing my proprietary 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards.

Assessment Based On Quantification Of Potential Rates Of Return

My forward-looking analyses bring another dimension - the quantification of potential returns utilizing various pieces of financial information already available.

Table 2.1 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard

Table 2.1 shows buying at the current share price would provide indicative rates of return through end of 2022 of ~8.5% for the consensus case, 11% for the high case, and 5% for the low case. These rates of return assume EPS results in accordance with analysts' consensus, high and low estimates and a constant adjusted non-GAAP P/E ratio of 13.25 (current P/E ratio Q1-2020 TTM). The current P/E ratio of 13.25 is below the historical median of 16.10 and average of 16.86 per Fig. 3 above, but earnings growth rates were higher in the past. The takeaway from Table 2.1 is, based on analysts' consensus EPS estimates, and buying at current share price, General Dynamics is likely to show some improvement on returns in the past, as reflected in Table 1 above.

Table 2.2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard

Table 2.2 uses the same assumptions as in Table 2.1 above, except for a reduction in the P/E ratio from the present 15.24 to General Dynamic's historical low of 11.17 per Fig. 3 above. At the assumed lower historical level P/E ratio, indicative returns through end of 2022 are ~2.3% for consensus, 4.5% for high and negative (1)% for low cases. Below, I look at the effect of buying at a lower price to offset possible multiple contraction.

Table 2.3 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard

Table 2.3 uses the same assumptions as in Table 2.2 above, except for a decrease in the targeted share price at entry by 20% to $125.64. At the assumed lower entry share price, indicative returns through end of 2022 are ~11% for consensus, 13.7% for high case, and 7.7% for low case. The targeted share price of $125.64 compares to the low of $100.55 recorded on March 23.

General Dynamics: Summary and Conclusions

Buying at the current share price could provide reasonable returns, provided analysts' consensus EPS estimates hold up and there is no P/E multiple contraction. I believe there is considerable risk current EPS estimates and P/E multiples will come under pressure from the impact on General Dynamic's commercial airplane business from the COVID-19 pandemic. Targeting to buy at a lower share price could provide a cushion against these risks, to some extent. Waiting for possible updated guidance at the time of Q2-2020 earnings release might be prudent.

Dividend Growth Income+ Club - Register today for your Free Trial. Click Triple Treat Offer (1) Your Free 2 Week Trial; (2) 20% Discount New Members; (3) Bespoke reviews for tickers of interest to subscribers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.