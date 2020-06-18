This stock is cheap, and its downside is already factored to a meaningful extent.

Revenues in April are down 35% y/y. But this is probably as low as it's going to get. The rest of 2020 should meaningfully improve.

Investment Thesis

Yelp (YELP) is directly intertwined with local businesses' economic outlooks. We are told that April will see revenues fall 35% year-over-year.

However, looking beyond this, I believe its stock is cheap enough to compensate investors.

Indeed, as the economy reopens, Yelp should see its revenue growth rates start to approximately pre-COVID levels set back in January and February, with strong single-digit revenue growth rates.

On balance, this free cash flow generating business model is simply quite cheap. This stock is worthwhile considering, here's why:

It Used to be Strong and Stable, But Now What?

Source: author's calculations

Above we can see that Yelp has been a stable grower.

Even though its revenue growth rates have been decelerating for some time starting back in 2016, Yelp was still nevertheless continued to post growth in the mid-single-digits range.

However, more recently, with the local ad market for restaurants and retail weighing on its near-term results in a social distancing environment, investors should brace themselves for a substantially negative revenue growth rate in Q2 2020.

In actuality, this has been the prevailing sentiment amongst investors for some time now. The question is just how negative will its results be? And whether that pessimism is already more than sufficiently priced into its share price? And finally, whether there's any light at the other end? I attempt to answer these questions here.

Just How Bad Will 2020 Transpire To Be?

Obviously, right now visibility is very poor. However, we do know that anything 'local' requiring a physical presence is going to be challenged. What's more, the focus of investors right now is on seeking out businesses that will thrive in the 'low-touch' economy.

Furthermore, looking at analysts' estimates for 2020, we can see there's indeed going to be quite a challenging period for Yelp.

Source: SA Premium Tools

Having said that, while investors move in herds towards very specific industries that are predisposed towards our 'new normal', there are other companies' stocks that are being left being.

Is Yelp's business model permanently impaired from work-from-home, or is there any light on the horizon? Before answering that question, let's take a step back first:

High Free Cash Flow Conversion Rates

Presently, in 2020 there is an overabundance of companies which are essentially lead to growth through consistent and meaningful acquisitions. This has been augmented through a combination of low-interest rates and very high stock prices.

Thus, when I looked through Yelp's financials I was positively surprised by just how 'clean' its cash flows actually are. Looking back to 2018 and 2019 its EBITDA margins were 19% and 21%, respectively.

Specifically, for 2019 its adjusted EBITDA was $213 million, while its actual cash flows from operations were $205 million. When we factor in its capex requirements, its free cash flow came out at $167 million.

Thus, we can see that its EBITDA converts into free cash flow at a very high percentage -- 78% conversion rate.

Further Noteworthy Aspects

Moving on, sometimes the perk that comes from investing in a company that is co-founder lead, is that they often have significant skin in the game -- CEO Jeremy Stoppelman holds 7.8% of the outstanding stock. Thus, Stoppelman's incentives are firmly aligned with those of Yelp's shareholders.

Separately, a further weighty consideration includes the fact that Yelp is debt-free with $491 million of cash and equivalents.

But Is There Any Light on the Horizon For Yelp?

Yelp doesn't offer any forward guidance. We are told that traffic to its platform is down 50% when compared with pre-COVID levels. Also, management notes that April's revenues year-over-year are down 35%.

For now, the bullish thesis will obviously be contingent on the economy reopening, and that Yelp should be able to reignite its growth rates once again.

I believe this is sensible. Indeed, we can see that prior to 'shelter-in-place', Yelp's revenues for both January and February were reporting satisfactory growth rates:

Source: Stockholders' Letter

Put another way, before 'shelter-in-place' Yelp's performance, was nothing to sneer at.

Valuation -- Investor Sentiment is Low, Arguably Too Low

Below we can see Yelp's P/Sales multiple:

Source: author's calculations

The reader can observe how with the passage of time, investors' expectation of Yelp continues to compress.

In an era when many stock market darlings with poor cash flow profiles are trading at exorbitant multiples, we can see quite the opposite dynamic taking place with Yelp's valuation.

Presently, investors are unwilling to pay more than $2 billion market cap for Yelp. This I contend is way too low.

We have a company that has a history of actually reporting GAAP profitability and some reasonable revenue growth.

Given that its shares are already shorted by 16%, it is difficult to find much more downside for the stock.

The Bottom Line

One of the side effects of COVID for many businesses is that they have been forced to be leaner and meaner. More aggressively run, with less corporate 'fat'.

Indeed, Yelp argues in its stockholder letter that it has succeeded throughout April to be as productive in the latter parts of April as compared with the earlier parts of April, despite its headcount reduction.

Given Yelp's close links to local companies, with strong exposures to retail and restaurants, we should not expect Yelp to be able to rapidly reignite its revenue growth trajectory any time soon. However, I do believe that its valuation is already sufficiently depressed and factors in that narrative already. This investment could be worth considering.

