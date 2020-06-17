Homebuilders were slammed at the outset of the pandemic on fears that a coronavirus-induced recession could inflame a repeat of the Great Financial Crisis for the critical U.S. housing sector.

Homebuilders: Clear Signs of V-Shaped Recovery

Homebuilders were slammed at the outset of the pandemic on fears that a coronavirus-induced recession could inflame a repeat of the Great Financial Crisis for the critical U.S. housing sector. Instead, recent data has indicated that the housing industry has roared back to life in recent weeks with most forward-looking metrics forming the contours of a "V-Shaped" recovery. In the Hoya Capital Homebuilder Index, we track the 14 largest homebuilders, which account for roughly $85 billion in market value. Together, these 14 firms constructed approximately 250,000 new homes in 2019, accounting for roughly a quarter of total single-family deliveries last year.

While the "Housing Crash 2.0" narrative is certainly a "clickable" headline, we've discussed since the dark days of mid-March how underlying macroeconomic fundamentals indicated that the U.S. housing industry was likely to be an unexpected leader of the post-pandemic recovery, a far cry from their role as a primary provocateur during the prior financial crisis. While analysts continued to focus on dismal backward-looking data, the U.S. housing sector has foretold an emerging consumer-led rebound for the past two months. For investors betting against the economic rebound, the "canary in the coalmine" has been weekly mortgage data as the Mortgage Bankers Association reported this morning that mortgage applications to purchase a home rose for the 9th straight week to 11-year highs and are now 21% higher from the same week last year compared to the 35% decline in early April.

While mortgage demand data was initially dismissed as an outlier at its inflection in mid-April, a preponderance of other concurrent and forward-looking metrics have confirmed the stunningly sharp rebound in housing market activity in recent weeks. Redfin (RDFN), reported last week that homebuying during the first week of June was higher for the eighth consecutive week and is now 25% higher than it was before the pandemic. New Home Sales data, meanwhile, exceed expectations by the most on record in April, recording an unexpected rise of 0.6% to a 619k annualized rate versus consensus estimates of a sharp plunge to 495k.

Perhaps the sharpest "V" of all has been seen in homebuilder sentiment itself. Following a record plunge in April back to the lowest levels since 2011, homebuilder sentiment jumped by the most on record in June, as the NAHB's Housing Market Index climbed back into "expansion territory" with a reading of 58. All three major subcomponents jumped by at least 20 points driven by a robust recovery in the South and West regions. Current Sales and Future Sales both jumped back above 60 while Buyer Traffic rebounded to 43 despite ongoing restrictions on home showings still in place in some areas.

Record-low inventory levels combined with decade-highs on mortgage applications to purchase a home have put substantial upward pressure on home values. Consistent with similar upbeat commentary from Zillow (Z) and Realogy (RLGY), Redfin commented that bidding wars are "bananas" and that homes are "flying off the shelves" with asking prices up 9.9%, driven by record-low mortgage rates and city-residents looking to move to suburban or rural areas. The Case Shiller National Home Price Index recorded a 4.4% year-over-year rise in national home prices in March while the FHFA Purchase Only Index recorded a 5.9% year-over-year jump in March, each showing a significant upward inflection since bottoming in late 2019.

While the sharp rebound has caught many by surprise, we've emphasized that several substantial tailwinds have helped to counteract the clear and present pandemic-related headwind of surging unemployment. Helping to stabilize the U.S. economy - and laying the seeds to the rebound in housing market activity - has been the unprecedented level of fiscal stimulus sent directly to millions of households through the combination of direct checks and unemployment benefits that grant many Americans more total monthly income than their prior salaries, confirmed by the record-surge in personal incomes in April. Combined with the unprecedented levels of monetary support which has pushed mortgage rates to historic lows, the economic environment has been far more favorable to the housing sector than many investors understood.

Taking a step back, the US single-family homebuilding sector is a cyclical, competitive, and fragmented industry, while also being one of the slowest sectors to recover from the Great Financial Crisis. New home construction as a whole has experienced a slow, grinding recovery since plunging during the prior recession - a period in which roughly half of privately-held homebuilding firms in the United States went out of business, allowing a growing share of home sales to accrue to these 14 publicly-traded builders. By nearly every metric, the US has been significantly under-building homes - particularly single-family homes - over the last decade. Residential fixed investment as a share of US GDP remains near historically low levels, a function of underinvestment in both new home construction and existing homes.

Meanwhile, this underbuilding comes ahead a decade in which the largest generation in American history - the millennials - will enter the housing markets in full-force, peaking around 2028. Harvard University's Joint Center for Housing Studies (JCHS) projects that annual household growth from 2018 to 2028 will average 1.2 million households per year, which is 20% higher than the prior five-year average. As JCHS points out, over the next 10 years, the population in key demographic groups will swell - particularly in the critical 35-45-year-old associated with incremental single-family housing demand.

Homebuilder Performance & Sector Overview

Left for dead in late-March with the single-family homebuilder ETFs - XHB and ITB - each lower by more than 50% from their recent highs, homebuilders have sprung back over the last two months as the homebuilder sector of the Hoya Capital Housing Index has managed to climb back into positive territory for the year, outpacing the 2.4% decline from the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the 14.2% decline on the Equity REIT ETF (VNQ). Homebuilding stocks tend to be quite volatile and pay a relatively low dividend yield, so we believe that owning a more diversified basket of housing-related companies on both the ownership and rental side of the market may be a prudent option for most investors seeking to gain exposure to this asset class.

A major theme in the homebuilding sector last year was the significant outperformance from builders focused on the lower-priced entry-level segment with strong demand coming from older millennials and from institutional rental operators including single-family rental REITs, which we discussed in a recent piece: Millennials Knocking On The Door. We've seen that trend continue this year with five of the six best-performing homebuilders targeting the entry-level segment including LGI Homes, Meritage Homes, DR Horton, and KB Home while builders targeting the highest price points - Toll Brothers and New Home Communities - have been the most significant laggards in 2020.

As construction and regulatory costs had risen over the past decade, homebuilders had shifted their focus towards higher-end units which command high enough margins to offset these increased costs. Recently, however, we've seen that trend reverse with homebuilders increasingly shifting their focus into entry-level segments where this projected demand growth is strongest. That shift is still in the early-innings as these builders are still skewed towards the move-up and luxury segments. According to the Census Bureau, the median new home price for a newly-built home was $364,500 in April, while the median public builder in our 14-company coverage is roughly $400,000. On the high-end, Toll Brothers and New Home Company have the highest average selling price while D.R. Horton has the lowest ASP.

If affordability - or lack thereof - is the primary headwind for homebuilders, there may be good news. The presence of institutional single-family rental operators has supported demand for affordable "built-for-rent" homes. Consistent with our view that the "institutionalization" of the single-family housing sector is a trend in the early innings, we expect built-to-rent buyers to account for a growing percentage of new home sales and single-family housing starts over the next decade, giving these builders a sales avenue even if individual homebuyers continue to have affordability difficulties.

For homebuilders, it's all about the "5 Ls": lending, lumber, labor, land, and legislation. In 2018, all five of these factors were stiff headwinds, but at least two of these headwinds - lending and lumber - have become significant tailwinds over the last year with mortgage rates falling to historic lows while lumber and other construction materials prices also pulled back significantly after hitting record highs in 2018. On the labor-front, despite the pandemic-related surge in national unemployment, many homebuilders continue to report difficultly sourcing skilled construction labor. Our base-case, assuming a near-term coronavirus-related economic slowdown followed by a recovery in the back-half of the year, is that 2020 will look much like 2019 as lower mortgage rates and modest construction cost inflation should help homebuilders on both the revenue and the margin-side.

So while the demand-side looks resilient - assuming a sustained economic rebound and a continuing warning of the coronavirus pandemic - the expense-side may look even more favorable at the moment. The combination of a reacceleration in economic growth, trade disputes, and immigration policy pushed construction costs higher by more than 6% in 2018. While land prices and labor costs continue to rise above the rate of inflation, construction materials costs have moderated significantly since peaking in mid-2018. Total construction materials costs are now lower by roughly 1.5% on a year-over-year basis, pulling down total construction cost inflation to roughly zero from last year, which should have positive effects on homebuilder gross margins.

While single-family homebuilding-focused ETFs are sometimes viewed as a proxy for the entire US housing market, single-family builders actually account for only around one-sixth of total housing-related spending in the average year, as tracked by the Hoya Capital US Housing Index. Homebuilding can be broken down into two distinct businesses, each with different risk/return characteristics: 1) Land Development; and 2) Home Construction. Historically, homebuilders have been overweight in the land development business, but large public builders have increased their use of land options, offloading the land development responsibilities onto residential lot development companies (most of which are privately-owned), allowing these firms to focus on construction and reduce balance sheet risk.

Homebuilder Valuations Appear Attractive

Homebuilder earnings have been impressive nearly across-the-board since the start of the pandemic as most of the largest builders entered this period of uncertainty with a full head of steam. Commentary on earnings calls has been decidedly positive as recently-reporting builders - Lennar and Toll Brothers - remarked that momentum has accelerated since April, consistent with recent housing market data discussed above. While more recent reports have more fully captured the depressed activity amid the peak of the pandemic in April, among the ten largest builders, average revenue growth averaged 5% in their most recent report driven by a 7% rise in home sales, while order growth remains higher by 9% from the same quarter last year.

Despite leading the early stages of the post-pandemic economic rebound, homebuilders remain a relatively unloved sector, still trading at deep discounts to historical and market multiples. Homebuilders currently trade at an average trailing-twelve-month Price to Earnings ratio of 12.2x, far below the roughly 22x trailing P/E multiple on the S&P 500. Homebuilders also appear attractively valued based on price-to-book with a current P/B ratio of 2.2x, below the 3.4x average P/B for S&P 500 companies.

Within the sector, we note that investors award premium multiples to builders with "land-lite" options-heavy strategies including NVR and D.R. Horton and tend to discount the builders focused on luxury development such as Toll Brothers and TRI Pointe. Investors looking for yield aren't likely to find much of it in the homebuilding sector, however. Only six of the fourteen homebuilders pay a dividend, led by MDC Holdings with a 3.7% yield while Toll Brothers, PulteGroup, DR Horton, and KB Home pay yields over 1%.

Why This Time Is Different For Housing

Why is "this time different" for the U.S. housing market? For one, lending standards have been brutally tight over the last decade. Subprime and variable-rate mortgages, which were at the root of the cascade of foreclosures that sparked the financial crisis, have been almost nonexistent over the last decade. "Super Prime" (760+) accounted for 54% of all originations from 2010 to 2019, and that share has steadily risen to more than 60% in 2019. At the end of 2019, the mortgage debt service payment ratio as a percent of disposable income reached the lowest level on record at 4.12%. By comparison, this level was at 7.13% at the time that job growth turned negative in Q1 2008.

Naturally, the "recency bias" effects lead many to assume that recessions are always associated with lower home values and lower rents. We examined the past 100 years of home prices and rents to understand the impact of typical recessions on the housing markets, and as shown in the chart below, the 2008 recession was actually an outlier as it relates to its impact on home values and rents. In the 12 recessions since WWII, national home values have actually risen in eight of those recessions while national rents have risen in all 12. Amazingly, national rents - as measured by the CPI: Primary Rent Index - has not seen negative full-year growth since the Great Depression.

Having implications for the broader economy beyond the housing sector itself, growth in residential fixed investment had been a drag on GDP growth for six consecutive quarters, but has now recorded positive contributions to growth for three straight quarters, consistent with the strength we've noted in single-family homebuilding activity. Fixed investment in non-residential structures, however, continues to be a drag on total GDP Growth, subtracting 0.3% from the quarterly figure. For context, these two categories combined boosted GDP by 1.3% at the peak in 2002 and dragged down GDP growth by 1.1% at the bottom in 2008.

The US Census Bureau also recently released its quarterly Housing Vacancies and Homeownership. Headlining that report was data that showed that the homeownership rate jumped to the highest level since 2013 at 65.3% as household formations remain strong. Consistent with the demographic trends we've discussed, we forecast a steady uptick in the homeownership rate over the next decade as millennials - the largest generation in American history - begin to enter "ownership age." Recent gains in the homeownership rate over the last three years have been due primarily to a recovery in the younger age cohorts tracked by the Census Bureau. The 35- to 45-year-old cohort saw homeownership rates climb more than one percentage point to 61.5%, the highest in more than seven years.

Bull and Bear Case for Homebuilders

Investors have quite a few reasons to be bullish on the homebuilding sector. Single-family homebuilding came to a near-standstill immediately after the recession and remains far below historical equilibrium levels. Even before the historically large millennial generation hits the single-family markets in the 2020s, demand has significantly outpaced supply. Scale has become a critical competitive advantage for the largest homebuilders. The sharp plunge in mortgage rates since late 2018 has become a significant tailwind for a sector that has become increasingly rate-sensitive in recent years. Homebuilders remain an unloved sector, still trading at deep relative discounts.

Investors have reasons to be cautious as well. Housing demand and household formation growth are highly correlated with national employment and income trends, which have seen unprecedented headwinds amid the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic lockdowns. While recent data regarding the coronavirus has indicated that outbreak appears to have peaked in the United States in April, a potential "second wave" of the pandemic could trigger a new round of devastating economic shutdowns that could overwhelm any positive tailwinds. Additionally, rising construction costs, housing affordability concerns, and the lingering effects of tax reform remain potential headwinds.

Key Takeaways: Unexpected Leaders Of Recovery

Homebuilders were slammed at the outset of the pandemic amid fears that a coronavirus-induced recession could inflame a repeat of the Great Financial Crisis in the effects on the critical U.S. housing market. Instead, recent data has indicated that the housing industry has roared back to life in recent weeks with most forward-looking metrics forming the contours of a "V-Shaped" recovery. Homebuilders continue to report resilient demand, consistent with data showing that applications to purchase a home surged to 11-year highs. Homebuying activity on Redfin and Zillow are above pre-pandemic levels while household formation data has not yet skipped a beat in spite of the pandemic.

Americans have been spending more time than ever in their homes - perhaps the "ultimate essential service." The "work-from-home" era and a potential "urban exodus" may spark a suburban revival. The sharp rebound in housing market activity has been aided by longer-term macroeconomic trends of favorable millennial-led demographics, historically low housing supply, near-record low mortgage rates that should remain tailwinds well into the 2020s as the housing industry continues to play catch-up after a "lost-decade" of accumulated underinvestment in residential fixed investment.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange-Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

