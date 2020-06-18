5 Bold Predictions For The Rest Of 2020
Includes: DDM, DIA, DOG, DXD, EEH, EPS, EQL, FEX, HUSV, IVV, IWL, IWM, JHML, JKD, OTPIX, PSQ, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQE, QQXT, RSP, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SCAP, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SFLA, SH, SMLL, SPDN, SPLX, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SQQQ, SRTY, SSO, SYE, TNA, TQQQ, TWM, TZA, UDOW, UDPIX, UPRO, URTY, UWM, VFINX, VOO, VTWO, VV
by: Eric Parnell, CFA
Summary
We will have a "shark tooth" recovery.
We will not see an effective COVID-19 vaccine in 2020.
U.S. stocks set new highs, then fall to new lows.
Concerns about deflation give way to an outbreak of inflation.
The retail trading crowd falls down and fades away.
An eventful 2020 so far. At the end of last year, I published an article on Seeking Alpha entitled 5 Bold Predictions For The Decade Ahead. I anticipated at the time that these events