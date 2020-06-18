Summary

Both Facebook and Tencent are social media conglomerates although the latter has businesses that are more diverse than the former.

Facebook has risen over 500 percent since its IPO, a formidable return. However, the share price of Tencent appreciated just over ten times in the same period.

Both are great companies but I argue Tencent can continue its outperformance over Facebook, making it an attractive investment to consider.

Facebook is under greater pressure from the government and human rights groups among other parties.

Facebook appears to be challenged in monetizing its assets like WhatsApp and Oculus while Tencent has found success with leveraging the mini-program feature in Weixin and increasing spend on virtual items in its games.